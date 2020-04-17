“most-lecturers-have-the-first-weeks-in-the-box”

Hans-Ulrich Heiß is professor for communication and operating systems and since 2012 Vice President for Teaching and Digitization of the Technical University of Berlin.

The digital semester starts on Monday. What will the TU's range of courses look like compared to a “normal” semester?

There will be a large part of the courses. We currently have a coverage ratio of 80 to 90 Percent. Of course, this also depends on the respective degree programs. In chemistry, where there are many laboratory internships that we cannot do under these conditions, it is rather 70 percent, for other courses it is 90 percent. Overall, we are now 1500 courses digitally at the start

What's new, which existing digital courses can you use?

To 95 percent have been newly prepared for digital teaching, by the way also largely from the lecturers' home office. In most cases, however, the basic didactic concepts and content have been retained. We differentiate between asynchronous and synchronous courses.

What does this mean?

Asynchronous means: The course is recorded beforehand and is then available as a teaching video on our platform. Of course, not everything is pre-produced for the summer semester. Most have the first weeks already in the box and will continue to produce the remaining weeks at home.

What is with direct contact to the students?

who want we of course also have: If you exchange ideas directly in the digital space, these are synchronous events. That is why we follow the principle of the flipped classroom. You have the instructional videos that students are expected to watch and understand at home beforehand.

Then there is an online question and answer session with a video conference Tool where questions can be asked. We want to carry out accompanying tutorials in most Bachelor lectures, exercise sheets should be worked on. This is also where video conferencing tools come in.

Will you offer large introductory lectures in cooperation with other universities so that not every university in Germany has to record the same lecture?

Das we did not manage to do so shortly. There is now an initiative at the level of TU9….

… this is the amalgamation of nine large ones Technical universities in Germany.

There we have the individual Courses identified that we believe will be conducted in the same form and content at all universities. But organizationally, this could not be implemented within four weeks.

Is there a cooperation with FU and HU, the other two large Berlin universities?

Not that I know. It may be that on the level of collegial cooperation, for example with mathematicians or physicists, one or the other was put together. But by and large, the time was too short for a coordinated approach. But we are constantly exchanging ideas, how is it going at one university, like at the other university. We are in contact.

For digital teaching, students need a computer at home that is equipped accordingly. What happens to students who do not have it?

We have received individual inquiries, currently around 40. Fortunately, we just ordered around 100 that we had intended for the use of e-exams, i.e. digital exams in the lecture hall. That is not possible now either. We will make these notebooks available to needy students.

In the same way we can also find a solution for students who have no internet access at home. There will also be devices that you can borrow without one 24 – month contract.

When thousands of students access streams at the same time, how do you make sure that the broadcasts don't break down?

So far we have hosted the systems in our data center. We will change that now and install a cloud solution. The students do not dial in at the TU, but at a cloud provider, where the capacities are available in sufficient numbers. But we have also increased our bandwidth and server capacities. Think of all the videos that have to be stored there – they are quite memory-consuming.

How were they Are lecturers prepared to spontaneously record lectures at home? Do you take your own cell phone?

It is so primitive then it doesn't. A few do it with very professional camera systems in front of the blackboard. They can then be seen in the full body image.

