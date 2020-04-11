Science
More violations in Lower Saxony – Brandenburg and Hesse more disciplined
Many day trippers in Lower Saxony violate rules
on sunny Good Friday, many people in Lower Saxony and Bremen violated the ban on contact during their excursions. In the counties of Emsland and Grafschaft Bentheim alone, the police reported on Saturday 80 notifications for violations against the ban on assembly and the contact restrictions.
Contrary to what was feared, the car tuner Do not let the scene look at a “car Friday”, said a police spokesman. But it was “super-full” on the hiking and cycling routes in the Emsland region. Also from the district of Cloppenburg 36 Advertisements reported.
The state government and other authorities had to do this before the long Easter weekend asked to stay at home as far as possible to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
On Holy Saturday, when the shops were open, The situation initially remained calm, as police stations in Hanover and Bremen announced. “When we see something, we step in,” said a police spokeswoman in Bremen. However, no major violations of the general orders were reported.
The Brandenburg police is on Good Friday to 159 operations have been called because of the corona rules. Torsten Herbst, spokesman for the Brandenburg police headquarters, said on Saturday. 151 Referrals were given . Compared to Saturday a week ago when the weather was also nice that was only two thirds of the cases.
“It solidifies the impression that the Brandenburgers want to end the crisis, ”said autumn. “We are very, very satisfied.” In addition, be daily 150 Riot police on duty.
Since the 23. March, people can only go alone or in pairs in the Stop the public. Exceptions are allowed if the people Living together. The authorities want to ensure that the Lung disease Covid – 19 spreads more slowly in the population and that Health care system is not overwhelmed with massively infected People.
A police spokesman in the state capital Wiesbaden said: “People stay disciplined. Now and then we have smaller groups address, so that they dissolve. “The Darmstadt police also reported: “There are no outliers with us. There is nothing problematic to report. It is rare to find small groups that we follow the contact rules have to remember. “(dpa)
Corona patrol: Massive attack on Frankfurt police officers
On Friday evening it is too in the Griesheim district of Frankfurt a attack on several police officers came . As the police announced on Saturday, several men were noticed during a check to ensure that the curfew was observed.
In the course of the measures, several objects were directed towards the police officers has been thrown. A police car was damaged. An additional second patrol was also physically attacked. The perpetrators were initially able to flee.
After a large search, six men aged 23 to 31 years arrested . The suspected perpetrators face imprisonment for assaulting police officers, attempting dangerous bodily harm and a serious case of breach of the peace. (Tsp)
No travel restrictions for hiking beekeepers in Germany
Despite the restrictions in the coronavirus crisis, beekeepers are allowed to travel in Germany. Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU) made it clear in a letter to the German Beekeepers 'Association and the German Professional Beekeepers' Association. “From the point of view of the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the professional group of beekeepers including the beekeeping is undoubtedly assigned to the critical infrastructure” Food ““, means in the letter. With regard to the cross-border transport of animals, there are no epidemic restrictions due to the virus.
“This clarifies that beekeepers, like beekeepers, belong to a systemically relevant professional group and must not be subject to travel restrictions,” explains Harald Ebner , Chairman of the Greens in the Committee on Food and Agriculture , who said he had made the Ministry aware of the problem. Hiking beekeepers were prevented from entering both Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Bavaria with reference to the corona restrictions. (dpa)
India extends curfew until further notice
According to a government official, the giant state of India is extending the nationwide exit bans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed about this at a video conference with representatives of the states , the head of state of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, said on Twitter . If the restrictions had now been lifted, everything achieved would have been in vain. He did not comment on the length of the extension. So far, the curfew had been imposed on the state with its approximately 1.3 billion citizens for three homes until Tuesday. (Reuters)
No hotel bed – man accidentally locks himself in the trunk
Because he was unable to stay overnight in Erfurt due to the corona crisis found a man went to sleep in the trunk of his car. Here, the 18 – year-olds accidentally entered there and was only released hours later , as the police announce.
Hotels may not currently be opened to tourists in order to contain the corona virus in Thuringia.
When he finally lay down in his trunk, the flap had closed and could no longer be opened from the inside, said the man. The man had spent four hours in the predicament – “maybe he slept a little,” it said in the police announcement.
In the early morning, a pedestrian finally became aware of his cries for help and informed the police who released the man from the trunk. The action has no consequences for the young driver, said a police spokesman. (dpa)
Ireland extends restrictions until May 5
The government in Ireland has the restrictions on freedom of movement in the country due to the corona pandemic extended until May 5 . This was announced by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Friday evening. “I know that many of us want to know when normalcy returns and life becomes the way it was,” said Varadkar at a press conference. “The truth is that no one can say for sure when it will be or how our lives will change when the time comes,” said the head of government.
In Ireland apply since 27. March strict restrictions on freedom of movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Except for shopping, playing sports and working, people are no longer allowed to leave their homes.
Until Friday, 263 deaths related to the Lung disease Covid – 19 registered. More than 7000 People have so far been tested positive for the coronavirus. (dpa)
Trump reveals ignorance of viruses and germs
US President Donald Trump had frightening knowledge gaps at his press conference on the Corona crisis on Friday shown. Trump spoke about the corona virus and said that “the germ” had developed in such a way that an antibiotic now has no effect. “Not only is he invisible, he's very smart,” Trump said.
But the fact is that antibiotics against a virus can't do anything, but against a germ . (Tsp)
Spain records lower increase in deaths
In Spain the increase in deaths is weakening continue to decline as a result of a coronavirus infection. Your number increased by 510 on 16. 353 , as the Ministry of Health announced. This is the smallest increase since 23. March.
The number of infections increased 4830 on 161. 852 too. That is a little more than the day before. But overall, a flattening of the increase has recently become apparent. (Reuters)
No easing of restrictions in Great Britain
Great Britain still has, according to Health Minister Matt Hancock did not reach the time to relax the contact restrictions. “We're not there yet,” says Hancock on BBC radio. Before there could be any changes to the strict protective measures, the country had to overcome the climax of the epidemic. Although the number of hospital admissions has started to flatten out, there is still not enough evidence that the worst is over.
The number of reported deaths due to infection with the novel Corona virus recently increased in the UK 980 to almost 9000. (Reuters)
Approval from Covid – 19 – Medicines probably this year
The President of the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) , Karl Broich, has the assessment of experts confirms that there is an approval for Covid later this year – 19 – medication could give. “I assume that we will get the first reliable results from the current studies by late summer,” said Broich the “General-Anzeiger” from Bonn. “If the data give it, I am very confident that we can issue an approval this year.”
There is currently for none Drug sufficient evidence of efficacy , he also emphasized. Positive indications, for example in the case of Remdesivir, are to be questioned. “Currently, no drug can be said about its effectiveness with Covid – 19 ”, says the BfArM. First of all, the results of ongoing clinical trials are to be seen.
The development of a completely new drug for the treatment of specific infections usually takes several years. The clinical trials in humans are particularly complex. Many approaches are therefore currently focusing on drugs that are already being developed for other diseases or are even approved for other areas. They could be used faster than when developing a new active ingredient. (dpa)
Schools in China could open again by the end of April
The Schools in China could start teaching again by the end of April. This assessment was given by the chief of the government's expert commission in the fight against the new corona virus, Zhong Nanshan, according to the newspaper “Global Times” from Saturday. As long as there are no new major outbreaks, schools can be opened. With the exception of the particularly protected capital Beijing and the severely affected province of Hubei, all provinces and metropolises have already announced concrete plans to start school in the want to start again in the next few weeks.
China has brought the disease under control, but now faces the risk of imported infections, said the professor in a video conference with experts. The country is seeking a careful balance between restarting the economy and preventing a “second wave” from the Sars CoV-2 virus. “There are two ways to deal with a highly contagious disease: one is encapsulation and the other is abatement.” The Chinese government has decided to narrow it down.
Of the 46 Newly reported infections on Saturday were 42 among Chinese returning home and other foreign travelers. There were three new deaths from Covid lung disease – 19, as reported by the Health Commission in Beijing. China's official statistics indicate 81 953 infections and 3339 dead on. However, the survey had been changed several times. It is also believed that far from all cases were included in the official listing.
Professor Zhong Nanshan reported that asymptomatic cases special attention now. Such people show no symptoms, but can be contagious. 1092 such cases are present in China under observation. On Saturday came 34, including 7 for foreign travelers. (dpa)
Steinmeier speaks on Saturday evening about the Corona crisis
Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gives a television address on Saturday on the corona crisis. The speech will be broadcast in the evening after the main news broadcasts by ARD and ZDF . They can also broadcast other stations. In mid-March, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had already addressed the citizens in a television speech and appealed to them to comply with the requirements to combat the corona pandemic to speak up is unusual. Steinmeier had previously published video messages on the Corona crisis several times. In it he attuned the population to more difficult times and at the same time praised solidarity and cohesion. (AFP)
Comeback of “Friends” due to Corona crisis only later
The eagerly awaited by fans Comeback of the cult series “Friends” is postponed due to the corona crisis . The one-time special episode will not be broadcast as planned at the start of the new streaming platform HBO Max in May, the US company said on Friday. The reason is the corona virus pandemic, which also paralyzed film and television production in Hollywood. A new broadcast date was not mentioned, a spokesman for HBO Max only said that it would be “soon”.
The series was started by 1994 to 2004 filmed and awarded numerous prizes. The sitcom stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – had agreed to step back in front of the camera for a one-off character reunion. For this, the actors receive a fee of 2.5 million dollars (2.3 million euros) according to a report from the industry newspaper “Variety.”
For ten years, fans from all over the world watched the latest adventures from their six friends' everyday lives in front of their screens – allegedly from New York, although it was shot entirely in California. In contrast to other series, the repetitions of “Friends” continue to attract new viewers, some of whom were only born after the end of the series. (AFP)
Recovered Merz gives tips for corona quarantine
CDU presidential candidate Friedrich Merz has the time of his Corona- Quarantine with clear rules and fixed structures survived well. “It was important to us to have a regular daily routine,” said Merz of the German Press Agency in Berlin. “I can really give you the advice: you have to structure this time and have a plan for the day, who does what. Then it can be endured for a while. ”
The former Union faction leader had been tested positive for the corona virus in mid-March. He then went into quarantine with his wife Charlotte and his youngest daughter in his house in Arnsberg. He has been healthy since the beginning of April.
Merz said he was grateful that he – as far as he could overlook this – did not infect anyone not even in his family. “We kept our distance from each other during the quarantine, but ate the meals together.” When the symptoms subsided, “they even played cards in the evening, still at a distance”.
As for many other people, Merz's Easter holiday is canceled due to the restrictions due to the Corona crisis. “But we will see each other in the family as far as this is possible and permissible. And I will take care of my parents. ”He will of course keep to any upcoming mask requirement, the 64 – year olds. “I also have a mask at home, but not enough for a long time.” (Dpa)
Procession of the Cross without pilgrims
Pope Francis has because of the Coronavirus pandemic the traditional procession of the cross on Karfreita g on St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, almost deserted. Otherwise thousands of pilgrims take part in the procession at the Colosseum, this time it took place on the steps of St. Peter's Basilica . The pontiff was accompanied only by five prisoners in the northern Italian city of Padua, severely affected by the pandemic, and five doctors and nurses from the Vatican. (AFP)
More than half a million confirmed infections in the USA
In the USA there are now more than half a million detected infections with the new corona virus. That came out late Friday evening (local time) from data from the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Scarce 18. 700 infected people died alone 2108 within 24 hours since Friday. In the USA , a country with around 330 Millions of inhabitants, there are significantly more known infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus than in any other country in the world. The numbers of the individual countries can only be compared to a limited extent due to the different test rate and a high number of unreported cases.
Among the most affected by the lung disease Covid – 19 affected countries, the university registered the highest proportion of corona deaths relative to the population so far in Spain . There died around 33 people pro 100. 000 residents after an infection. In Italy there were around 30, in the USA there were 5 deaths per 100 000 inhabitants, in Germany 3rd
The website of the researchers at the University of Johns Hopkins is updated regularly with incoming data and therefore shows a higher level of confirmed infections than the official figures of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US health authority CDC. (dpa)
Bulgaria extends restrictions
Bulgaria has imposed in the fight against the new corona virus Restrictions extended. The Bulgarians may include the capital Sofia and the others 26 Do not leave regional centers without a pass and valid reason. Only grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and petrol stations are open. Health Minister Kiril Ananiew extended the effect of all protective measures on Friday until 13. May. Then also since 13. The current state of emergency ends in March.
The police in Sofia cordoned off three outskirts on Friday evening, to enforce compliance with the protective measures against the corona virus, as reported by the state radio. In these parts of the city only or partially members of the Roma minority live .
In the Balkans Bulgaria there were until Friday 635 proven coronavirus infections. 25 People died, 54 got well again.
With a population of almost seven million people, the poorest EU country has around 300 hospitals relatively many clinics – In the province there is a lack of money, equipment and personnel in many places. That is why the Corona crisis team in Sofia tries to keep the number of cases within limits. The climax of Covid – 19 – Diseases will be around the Orthodox Easter on 19. Expected around April or shortly thereafter. (dpa)
exit ban in 31 Turkish cities
Because of the corona crisis, the Turkish government for this weekend an exit ban in 31 cities imposed. That included the largest city in the country, the metropolis of Istanbul, as governor Ali Yerlikaya confirmed in a tweet late Friday evening. According to a tweet from the Interior Ministry, the capital Ankara as well as the major cities of Izmir and Antalya are also affected. The ban applies from midnight and until midnight on Monday night, the tweet said. It was initially unclear whether and to what extent there are exceptions to the announced exit ban. (dpa)