More violations in Lower Saxony – Brandenburg and Hesse more disciplined

Many day trippers in Lower Saxony violate rules

on sunny Good Friday, many people in Lower Saxony and Bremen violated the ban on contact during their excursions. In the counties of Emsland and Grafschaft Bentheim alone, the police reported on Saturday 80 notifications for violations against the ban on assembly and the contact restrictions.

Contrary to what was feared, the car tuner Do not let the scene look at a “car Friday”, said a police spokesman. But it was “super-full” on the hiking and cycling routes in the Emsland region. Also from the district of Cloppenburg 36 Advertisements reported.

The state government and other authorities had to do this before the long Easter weekend asked to stay at home as far as possible to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

On Holy Saturday, when the shops were open, The situation initially remained calm, as police stations in Hanover and Bremen announced. “When we see something, we step in,” said a police spokeswoman in Bremen. However, no major violations of the general orders were reported.

The Brandenburg police is on Good Friday to 159 operations have been called because of the corona rules. Torsten Herbst, spokesman for the Brandenburg police headquarters, said on Saturday. 151 Referrals were given . Compared to Saturday a week ago when the weather was also nice that was only two thirds of the cases.