more-than-a-hundred-coronavirus-deaths-in-italy

UN economists fear slump in worldwide export earnings



The coronavirus epidemic slowdown in industrial production in China is being reported in the United Nations, according to the United Nations global export earnings slump in the coming months. These could increase by a total of around 50 billion dollars (round 44, 8 billion euros), according to a report presented on Wednesday in Geneva by the UN World Trade and Development Conference ( Unctad). The EU, USA and Japan will be hit the hardest.

The virus has “the potential, not only the Chinese, but also the global economy to slow down significantly “, said the UN economic experts.

Due to its role as a central production location for many global companies, “Any disturbance of China's production is likely to affect others Areas of the regional and global value chain “, the report continues.

” It gives a wave effect to the whole world economy, “said Pamela Coke-Hamilton, head of the Unctad department for international trade, to journalists in Geneva. According to the UN economic expert Alessandro Nicita, the effects are likely to be “manifested in the statistics in two or three months”.

The experts predict export losses of 15, $ 6 billion in the European Union, 5.6 Billion dollars in the US and 5.2 billion dollars in Japan. The mechanical engineering and auto industries are most affected. (AFP)