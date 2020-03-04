Science
More than a hundred coronavirus deaths in Italy
In Italy more than a hundred people are now at the new Coronavirus died. There are 107 confirmed fatalities, said the Italian civil defense on Wednesday. More than 3000 People were infected with the virus nationwide. (AFP)
First infected person in Slovenia
Now there is also a first patient in Slovenia. The patient recently came to Slovenia via Italy, the Ministry of Health said. (Reuters)
Number of people infected in Ireland increases by four to six
The number of sufferers in Ireland has increased by four to six. The new cases were two women and two men who had recently visited northern Italy, the health authorities say. (Reuters)
Press conference at Audi only online
Audi will only hold its annual press conference this time online. The carmaker said that it felt an obligation to prevent the spread of viruses. Therefore, the company decided to hold the event on 19. March, as a precaution, no longer to be held as a face-to-face event. “We are currently planning to host the event as part of an online version,” it said. (Reuters)
UN economists fear slump in worldwide export earnings
The coronavirus epidemic slowdown in industrial production in China is being reported in the United Nations, according to the United Nations global export earnings slump in the coming months. These could increase by a total of around 50 billion dollars (round 44, 8 billion euros), according to a report presented on Wednesday in Geneva by the UN World Trade and Development Conference ( Unctad). The EU, USA and Japan will be hit the hardest.
The virus has “the potential, not only the Chinese, but also the global economy to slow down significantly “, said the UN economic experts.
Due to its role as a central production location for many global companies, “Any disturbance of China's production is likely to affect others Areas of the regional and global value chain “, the report continues.
” It gives a wave effect to the whole world economy, “said Pamela Coke-Hamilton, head of the Unctad department for international trade, to journalists in Geneva. According to the UN economic expert Alessandro Nicita, the effects are likely to be “manifested in the statistics in two or three months”.
The experts predict export losses of 15, $ 6 billion in the European Union, 5.6 Billion dollars in the US and 5.2 billion dollars in Japan. The mechanical engineering and auto industries are most affected. (AFP)
United Airlines significantly limits flight schedule
The US airline United Airlines is canceling its flight schedule due to the spread of the novel corona virus significantly together. International flights are scheduled for April at 20 percent will be restricted, as the company announced on Wednesday. A reduction of ten percent is planned in the US home market and Canada. The flight schedule changes should come into force on March 7.
The measures also have an impact on personnel planning – by the end of June none Employees hired more who are not decisive for business operations. United is also postponing planned pay rises and plans to send US workers on unpaid vacation. Due to the increased uncertainty in travel planning, customers are to be temporarily waived rebooking fees. (dpa)
All sporting events in Italy without an audience
All sporting events in Italy should initially take place without an audience due to the spread of the corona virus. This should prevent further infections , said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a video message to the country on Wednesday evening. According to media reports, this applies until April 3.
In addition to the football games in Serie A
The exclusion of the spectators threatens the classic bike Milan-Sanremo on 21. March the cancellation. Also the World Cup final of alpine skiers in Cortina (18. to 22. March) is affected by the viewer exclusion .
In Italy there are most cases of lung disease Covid – 19. Round 3100 People got infected with the virus, more than 100 have already died. Several Serie A and Cup soccer matches had previously been postponed. (dpa)
First dead in the state of California
According to the authorities, there is a first virus death in the state of California in the USA. Previously, people in the United States had only died in the state of Washington. There the number of deaths increased from nine to ten on Wednesday and the number of infected from 27 on 39. (Reuters)
US House of Representatives wants to provide billions
The US House of Representatives wants to fight the new Coronavirus provide new funding of $ 8.3 billion . For this purpose, the draft of a corresponding emergency aid law was brought into the parliamentary chamber on Wednesday, as the responsible committee announced. “We have to implement this legislation quickly – lives are at stake,” said Democratic Committee Chair Nita Lowey.
It is expected that the House of Representatives will legislative package . It earmarks $ 3 billion for the development of therapies and vaccines. $ 2.2 billion is earmarked for preventive measures. 435 million dollars are for help abroad intended. (dpa)
NATO maintains maneuvers and exercises despite the corona virus
Despite the spread of the novel corona virus, NATO continues planned exercises and maneuvers . The alliance is monitoring the situation and will continuously evaluate the development because it “may have consequences for NATO,” said General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday at the AFP news agency in Zagreb. At the moment, however, there is “no cancellation of exercises.”
However, the alliance has limited the number of visitors to NATO headquarters as a precaution, Stoltenberg continued. “And of course we have plans ready to ensure the continuation of operations , for example, if we have many cases in the NATO command structure or in NATO – Headquarter have “.
The Alliance from 29 Member States has more than this year exercises planned. It also takes part in the US-led major maneuver “Defender 2020 “part, for that 20. 000 US soldiers will be relocated to Europe.
Also in Italy, with 3000 cases most severely affected by the coronavirus, NATO is continuing to exercise until further notice. The submarine maneuver “Dynamic Manta” is currently underway with ten countries. A five-day exercise in electronic warfare will also begin on Sunday. (AFP)
British Royals joking about coronavirus
The British royal family is known for its stoic attitude in crisis situations. When it comes to coronavirus, the Royals have even taken a few jokes in view of the growing concern.
“I am in self-isolation” , said Duchess Camilla (72), the wife of the British heir to the throne Prince Charles (71) when she was at a visit to the London Ve rkehrsmuseums (London Transport Museum) entered a one-person bunker on Wednesday. It alluded to the recommendation from health authorities to isolate yourself for two weeks after a trip to affected regions if you had symptoms of cold.
Prince William (37) meanwhile joked on a trip to Ireland with his wife Kate (38) on Tuesday, he will probably contribute with his visit to spread of the virus at. He asked a rescue worker whether the media worries about the virus were “a bit hyped”. (dpa)
AfD also wants to close German schools because of corona virus
The AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag considers closing schools in Germany to be useful in order to further spread the new corona virus to prevent. “Germany must now learn quickly from Italy and take measures that have already been tried and tested,” said the Group's political spokesman for education, Götz Frömming, in Berlin on Wednesday. This also includes “preventively closing schools”. This is the only way to spread Covid – 19 can be contained. Since all students had internet access, tele-instruction was a viable option. (dpa)
Schools and universities in Italy up to 15. March closed
Now it is confirmed: Italy closes the schools and because of the spread of the corona virus Universities across the country. They are said to be from Thursday to 15. March closed, School Minister Lucia Azzolina confirmed on Wednesday. (dpa)
Jewrovision contest canceled due to coronavirus
The nationwide Jewrovision contest planned for the weekend in Berlin is canceled due to the corona virus.
Given the health risk posed by Corona, the major event cannot be held responsible, the Central Council of Jews on Wednesday in Berlin with. The cancellation was very regretted. The health of everyone involved must be a top priority. “We will endeavor that the Jewrovision 2020 can take place in autumn ”, it said.
To the largest European dance and singing competition for Jewish teenagers based on the Eurovision Song Contest were 1st on Saturday according to the Central Council. 300 Young people from all over Germany expected.
The show under the The motto “Be yourself” should take place in the Berlin Estrel Hotel. The jury should include pop singer Jeanette Biedermann and actress Rebecca Siemoneit-Barum (“Lindenstrasse”). (epd)
Eight coronavirus infected in Berlin
Meanwhile, eight infected was found in Berlin. They are three women and five men.
Canadian central bank lowers key interest rate
The Canadian central bank has for the first time in more than four years the key interest rate
The spread of the corona virus was a “negative shock” for the Canadian economy and the global economy. The central bank was ready to pay the interest – if necessary – to lower further. (dpa)
Jörg Kachelmann tested for corona virus – moderation canceled
TV presenter Jörg Kachelmann canceled recordings for the MDR talk show “Riverboat” on Wednesday. Kachelmann wrote on Twitter that he had been tested for the corona virus . “Result in terms of Covid – 19 will come in later today. Depending on the time, it may take a little longer to take the break, ”says Kachelmann.
A spokeswoman for the MDR confirmed that the Swiss moderator was ill and therefore the programs on the 6th and 13. March can not moderate.
Whether a suspicion of Coronavirus exists, the spokeswoman could not say. Axel Bultha Upt will represent Kachelmann in the two programs, the broadcaster wrote on Twitter. Kachelmann moderates the MDR talkshow together with Kim Fisher. (dpa)
Who are contact persons?
If an infection is confirmed, so-called Contact persons found. These are people from the environment of the infected who could have been infected theoretically.
The Robert Koch Institute divides them into three categories:
- I: People who have come into direct contact with the body fluids of the infected person – for example when kissing or coughing up. They have a higher risk of infection.
- II: These were, for example, in the same room as the infected person, but had no long-term contact.
- III: Medical personnel who came closer than two meters to the infected person but wore appropriate protective clothing.
Altmaier: Federal Government prepared for consequences
Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier sees the Federal Government armed for possible economic consequences from the new corona virus.
The Ministry presented a three-stage plan – this provides if necessary, to expand existing instruments such as loan programs for troubled companies and to increase them financially.
In a final stage, “further structural and economic measures” would be conceivable. These could be billion-dollar economic stimulus programs .
“We are prepared and determined to avoid a possible crisis and to secure employment and added value,” said Altmaier. The leaders of the Union and the SPD want to discuss possible measures in the coalition committee on Sunday. (dpa)
Israel: People entering Germany must be in quarantine
People entering from Germany must be in Israel
because of the coronavirus epidemic quarantined for two weeks .
The Forced quarantine now also applies to all people who from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Spain , said the israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday at a press conference in
Jerusalem. Previously, this regulation was already in place for newcomers from Italy .
Health Minister Jakov Litzman said that meetings with more than 5000 Forbid participants. According to the Ministry of Health, the virus is now at 15 people in Israel. According to official figures, thousands of Israelis are in quarantine at home. No deaths have been recorded so far. (AFP)