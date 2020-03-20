Science
More than 600 Covid 19 deaths in one day
In the past 24 hours are more than 600 People in Italy because of Covid – 19 died. That is the maximum number so far. Read more about the situation in Italy here:
A natural disaster in stages: For Italy, this forecast has sadly come true, especially in the last days of this week. On Wednesday evening the highest number of deaths in a day so far, more than China. A day later you even had the highest total death toll worldwide. A horror in horror almost went under.
The message of a baker
In a very personal message, this baker from Hanover tells of his experience with the corona crisis.
Today I am the first day on our #Covid – 19 – Intensive care unit and just got a dialysis catheter into a fit sporty 45 years old, who is lying around with multi-organ failure and had NO previous illnesses. # Exit Lock Now
Not everywhere, where protection is required, it is available
Today's trial in Düsseldorf. No protective measures, no distance. The court is not interested in care obligations. My colleague Ali Aydin and I took off our robes and left …. #stayathome Justice disaster.
Conference center in Madrid becomes military hospital
Spain is converting a conference center in Madrid into a large military hospital that will accommodate thousands of coronavirus patients. The hospital should 5500 include beds, including intensive care beds. Spain is the most affected by the pandemic in Europe after Italy. 235 People died there within 24 hours at the lung disease COVID – 19, more than ever in one day. (Reuters)
Confiscated vodka is turned into disinfectant in Poland
In Poland, alcohol, which was confiscated in raids, is used again in the virus crisis. The authorities handed over public institutions in total 430. 00 0 liters of alcohol, which is then used as a disinfectant. The prosecutor and tax authorities explain that the illegal goods, including vodka, should have been destroyed. Now it is used to clean public transport or hospitals. (Reuters)
EU Commission announces suspension of deficit rules
Because of the Corona crisis, the EU Commission in an unprecedented step suspend the European rules for Member States' budget deficits until further notice. For the first time, the authority is activating “the general evasion clause” in the EU Stability Pact, said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday. “The move means that national governments can pump as much liquidity into the economy as necessary” (AFP)
Travel home to China – quarantine in the sealed house
On the Air China plane, Lukas Hensel and his partner next to families in full body protective suits. Face masks were mandatory for everyone. After arriving from London in Beijing – twice they had to fill out health questionnaires in the meantime – they were brought into their own European area.
Your luggage was disinfected, then it was decided that it was the mandatory 14 – Quarantine in your own home. They were brought there in a specially designed car.
at the place of arrival, their Chinese residence, they had to sign a quarantine contract n. The house was sealed from the outside, so that a violation of the regulations could be easily checked …
Lukas Hensel, economics doctor in Oxford, tells in a series of tweets about this travel experience that he and his partner had. It could be a preview of what Europe is still expecting, he writes.
My partner and I traveled from London Heathrow to Beijing yesterday. Given the current #COVID 19 situation, I thought that I would share my experience of what traveling to China is like at the moment (it might be a preview of what could come to Europe). 1 / n
Is this now the competition for the most determined regulatory policy? I am convinced that as a free society we do not need a curfew. Most people behave sensibly, responsibly and in solidarity. We shouldn't endanger that!
The corona virus does not stop at refugee homes. According to the UNHCR, the ten asylum seekers affected so far have probably been infected in Germany.
EU Parliament switches to remote voting
The European Parliament is moving to an electronic voting procedure due to the coronavirus crisis. This was decided by the parliamentary governing body on Friday, as the German press agency in Brussels learned. The decision also allows absent MPs to vote and applies to the next – shortened – session on 26. March. This will initially be the case until the end of July. The changed meeting schedule also provides for shorter times for the meetings in May, June and July.
Many MPs can because of the risk of infection and other restrictions due to Covid – 19 not currently traveling to Brussels or Strasbourg. Therefore they should be on 26. Participate in voting by email in March. Members who are in Brussels would also vote in this way. This is to ensure that the members of parliament can vote individually, personally and freely.
The duration of the meetings in the coming months will remain limited. They were for the 13 ./ 14. May, the 17 ./ 18. June and 8th / 9th Scheduled for July. August is session-free. For the middle of September, the changed calendar then again provides for a plenary session, which, as usual, begins on Monday and lasts over three and a half days until Thursday.
Grütters underlines the importance – and threat – of the cultural landscape – “We won't let anyone down”
The paralysis of public life due to the spread of the coronavirus threatens from the perspective of Minister of Culture Monika Grütters “nationwide irretrievable Losses in the cultural landscape ”. “The corona virus is also a attack on a life model of many Artists who make up and shape the cultural nation of Germany “Said Grütters of the German press agency in Berlin on Friday.
The standstill of social life hits cultural institutions and actors as well as freelancers massively. “Due to low reserves, which are the result of low average income, is the situation quickly threatened the very existence. ”
From March to May, Grütters estimates that around 80. 00 0 events in the country can be canceled . During this period alone, the damage to the cultural sector will be 1 , 25 billion euros estimated . In addition, there are cancellations well into the year with corresponding consequences for the industry.
Grütters announced quick and unbureaucratic help. “We won't let anyone down,” she said. Aid packages worth billions are planned for this. The federal government is “determined to do everything – it costs what it wanted “. The devastating consequences of the Covid – 19 – Pandemic should affect the entire area in the cultural and creative area are met, said the CDU politician.
A billion-dollar program is currently being completed, the help the many solo self-employed in art, culture and media . “This will be a rescue package especially for the cultural sector,” said Grütters. The Minister of Culture did not give specific figures. The measures should probably be announced this Monday.
In addition to these billions in aid for solo self-employed and small businesses, Grütters also wants Reallocate funds from funding projects that can no longer be implemented this year . In addition, no claims should be made if events or projects cannot be implemented.
Grütters referred to the importance of the cultural and creative industries, which with a gross value added of 100, 5 billion euros a year 2018 before the chemical industry, energy suppliers and financial service providers . The more than 250. 00 0 companies generated just under 1.2 million Core workers have a turnover of 168, 3 billion euros.
Grütt sees the planned more flexible handling of short-time work benefits for companies ers also an option for cultural institutions with permanent employees . In addition, liquidity aid is partially usable for cultural and media players. The approval processes for the new special loans at KfW should be accelerated. (dpa)
In the fight against the consequences of the crisis: Apparently 150 billion euros supplementary budget planned
The federal government wants to combat the economic consequences of the virus crisis a supplementary budget in volume of about 150 billion euros on the way. This should be decided by the cabinet on Monday, the Reuters news agency learned on Friday from government circles.
The money is needed to alleviate the consequences of the corona pandemic. The federal government is planning a hardship fund, from which for three months the operating costs for small businesses and solo self-employed persons should be borne.
The Federal government wants to pull the emergency regulation in the debt brake. This is to make it possible for the federal government to deal with the corona crisis significantly more indebted than previously allowed. According to information the German press agency is supposed to pass a corresponding regulation on Monday, the Bundestag is supposed to agree later in the week.
The debt brake has been on 2009 anchored in the Basic Law. It stipulates that income and expenditure must in principle be balanced without new loans. The rule basically only allows the federal government to easily go into debt, with up to 0, 35 percent of the gross domestic product.
According to the article 115 may have this upper limit but exceeded in emergencies – for example in the event of natural disasters or exceptional emergency situations that “are beyond the control of the state and have a significant impact on the state's financial situation chtigen “. The majority of the Bundestag must agree to the emergency regulation. In this case, the federal government must also draw up a debt repayment plan.
States such as Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia had already announced that they would take on more debt in the crisis. So NRW finance minister Lutz Lienenk ämper (CDU) said that the debt brake allows unlimited loans to be taken in exceptional emergencies. (Reuters / dpa)
Gorilla birth in the corona crisis: Zoo Rostock is planning a video diary. Quiet in the primate house without an audience.
The Rostock Zoo celebrates the first gorilla birth in his 121 – year history . The 19 year old Yene did on Monday gave birth to a healthy young animal, as zookurator Antje Angeli reported on Friday. “We currently assume that it is a girl.” In any case, it is a strong baby with great thirst. “Mother and baby are doing well, they still like to withdraw and rest a lot.”
Of course it is unfortunate that one of the most beautiful events ever for a zoo, a gorilla birth, comes at a time when People have completely different worries and the zoo is closed, Angeli explained. Therefore, the zoo plans to regularly in the form of a video diary to keep up to date with the gorilla offspring . The gorilla baby currently weighs around two kilograms. Young animals are nursed for about two years.
A second gorilla birth is expected in the coming days. “Zola's stomach is round. She is in excellent health, but it already seems to be exhausting, ”said zookeeper Tobias Pollmer.
In Darwineum, the house of the primates, it had become quite quiet without visitors. This was also felt by the great apes. New mother Yene, who had to cope with stillbirth a year ago, only had eyes for her baby. “ Yene rests and sleeps a lot, moves very little and prefers the rear area, ”reported Angeli . In addition to the normal meals for everyone, she gets a few snacks every now and then so that she doesn't have to move as much. These are, for example, boiled potatoes, peppers and cucumber.
Relationship advice from the therapist: laugh heartily once a day
The forced proximity is not only a big challenge in families at the moment, but also for the relationship. You notice very quickly what bothers us, , the Berlin psychotherapist and author Wolfgang Krüger sums it up. He advises to avoid conflict discussions.
Instead now humorous tolerance the most important property. “Perhaps you will succeed that you will be together once a day laugh heartily “, Krüger suggests. Children do this very well by imitating an animal, speaking a strange dialect, jumping on one leg or tickling each other.
According to Krüger, there are transfers to adults the option of remembering together or telling each other what the funniest situations in life have been. (dpa)
(Editor's suggestion: Or the adults just take the children's methods.)
Günther appeals to reason in Schleswig-Holstein
Schleswig-Holstein's Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) tries it with warnings: He demands from the people in his state the strict adherence to the guidelines for containment of the coronavirus . “Our goal is on general curfews, which in the Are currently being discussed, to waive ”, said Günther on Friday in Kiel. “But we can only do that if everyone also adheres to these rules.” He wanted to avoid a curfew, “because it is also important to me that people naturally go outdoors”
Günther thanked everyone who adhered to the restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus. “But my appeal now also applies to all those who believe that they don't have to follow these rules. All of this only works if we are all in solidarity with each other and not just a large part. “
There is no long test phase,” but it has to work now “, said Günther. He described it as “bullshit” to celebrate corona parties. “All those who still believe that it is good to meet in large groups – please also refrain from that, then it just does not work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus . “(Dpa)
Even in Lower Saxony eating out is canceled – because already sees positive effects of restrictions
Lower Saxony will also close all restaurants and cafes from Saturday evening to combat the corona epidemic. Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) announced on Friday. However, the out-of-home sale of food should continue to be possible.
It is about preventing larger crowds in restaurants. The gastronomy had previously been imposed, only from the morning 06 until evening 18 o'clock.
Guests and restaurant operators often would not have met the requirements, among other things, to keep away, said Weil. Massive police operations were therefore necessary since Thursday. Because stressed that a curfew is still not planned in Lower Saxony , there are already far-reaching exit restrictions.
Weil now sees a first positive effect of restricting public life. The number of infected people in Lower Saxony is currently increasing daily 25 to 30 percent, but not doubling as feared, he said. “An effect is clearly visible.” (Dpa)
The coronavirus crisis has shown that toilet paper is one of the favorite goods of hamster buyers. While supermarkets ration toilet paper and shoppers often stand in front of empty shelves, many people react with humor to the tense situation.
Number of infections in South Africa increased sharply, Germans are stuck on cruise ship
In South Africa the number of detected infections with the new coronavirus has increased significantly. You have within one day 52 new cases on 202 elevated said Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize on Friday. This makes South Africa the most severely affected country in sub-Saharan Africa.
The pathogen would spread further and
“stay with us for quite a while,” warned the minister.
” We have to face this reality. ” However, this does not mean that an apocalypse is imminent. The number of infected people should not increase too quickly so that the health system is not overwhelmed , he warned.
Sitting in front of Cape Town cruise ship with German passengers on board firmly. A spokeswoman for the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin said that a solution was being sought with the embassy and the tour operator. Passengers should be brought on board promptly and flown back to Germany quickly by the tour operator.
Among the 1243 Passengers are many Germans and Austrians, said the spokeswoman. An exact breakdown by nationality can not be given.
In South Africa, the first case of infection with the coronavirus was only confirmed in early March. Schools have already been closed, major events have been canceled . A was stopped against travelers from the worst affected countries. imposed. (AFP)
Baden-Württemberg further restricts public life – Exceptions for families and couples
In Baden-Württemberg are due to the corona crisis Meetings of more than three people in public places are now prohibited. That said Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) on Friday in Stuttgart. There are exceptions for families and couples.
In addition, restaurants must remain closed from Saturday. Border traffic with corona risk areas is also strictly controlled. Commuters are still allowed to drive across the border to work. However, it is forbidden to shop beyond the border.
“We are aware that we are cutting deeper into the rights of freedom” , said Kretschmann. But too many people have not yet complied with the regulations, and it is important to slow down corona infections every day.
Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) explained that it was no longer about what everyone could contribute, but what he should contribute. If you continue to violate the requirements, must be fined from to to 25. 00 0 euro and even several years in prison .
There were also new decisions for the schools in Baden-Württemberg : Minister of Culture Susanne Eisen mann (CDU) announced that the Abitur exams and exams for all other school qualifications will be postponed to the second half of May. (dpa / AFP)