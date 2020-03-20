more-than-600-covid-19-deaths-in-one-day

Grütters underlines the importance – and threat – of the cultural landscape – “We won't let anyone down”

The paralysis of public life due to the spread of the coronavirus threatens from the perspective of Minister of Culture Monika Grütters “nationwide irretrievable Losses in the cultural landscape ”. “The corona virus is also a attack on a life model of many Artists who make up and shape the cultural nation of Germany “Said Grütters of the German press agency in Berlin on Friday.

The standstill of social life hits cultural institutions and actors as well as freelancers massively. “Due to low reserves, which are the result of low average income, is the situation quickly threatened the very existence. ”

From March to May, Grütters estimates that around 80. 00 0 events in the country can be canceled . During this period alone, the damage to the cultural sector will be 1 , 25 billion euros estimated . In addition, there are cancellations well into the year with corresponding consequences for the industry.

Grütters announced quick and unbureaucratic help. “We won't let anyone down,” she said. Aid packages worth billions are planned for this. The federal government is “determined to do everything – it costs what it wanted “. The devastating consequences of the Covid – 19 – Pandemic should affect the entire area in the cultural and creative area are met, said the CDU politician.

A billion-dollar program is currently being completed, the help the many solo self-employed in art, culture and media . “This will be a rescue package especially for the cultural sector,” said Grütters. The Minister of Culture did not give specific figures. The measures should probably be announced this Monday.

In addition to these billions in aid for solo self-employed and small businesses, Grütters also wants Reallocate funds from funding projects that can no longer be implemented this year . In addition, no claims should be made if events or projects cannot be implemented.

Grütters referred to the importance of the cultural and creative industries, which with a gross value added of 100, 5 billion euros a year 2018 before the chemical industry, energy suppliers and financial service providers . The more than 250. 00 0 companies generated just under 1.2 million Core workers have a turnover of 168, 3 billion euros.

Grütt sees the planned more flexible handling of short-time work benefits for companies ers also an option for cultural institutions with permanent employees . In addition, liquidity aid is partially usable for cultural and media players. The approval processes for the new special loans at KfW should be accelerated. (dpa)