More than 600 Covid 19 deaths in one day – almost 50,000 infected

Nine coronavirus deaths in Würzburg nursing home

Nine people died in a nursing home in Würzburg after coronavirus infections. A spokesman for the Bavarian State Office for Health (LGL) said on Friday on request. The head of the Würzburg geriatric care facility told the German press agency that all deceased had and were previous illnesses about 80 years old.

Of the 160 residents were currently five with a Covid – 19 – disease in Würzburger Clinics, another ten are tested positive for the virus and are isolated in their rooms in the home. would be added 23 Nurses with a likewise positive test. These were in quarantine at home .



According to the state office, an evacuation of the home is currently “not indicated for technical reasons”.

Since the first death, special protective measures have been in place in the home according to the state office. So apply since 12. March a strict ban on visits. The residents were isolated and were not allowed to leave their rooms. Nurses would only enter the patient rooms wearing protective suits and breathing masks.

Cleaning staff also wear protective clothing. Because infected personnel have to remain in quarantine at home temporarily, employees from other facilities of the home owner are deployed in the house, said the home manager. How the virus got into the facility can no longer be traced. (dpa)