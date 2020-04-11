more-than-500,000-confirmed-infections-in-the-united-states

Science
More than half a million confirmed infections in the USA
In the USA there are now more than half a million detected infections with the new corona virus. That came out late Friday evening (local time) from data from the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Scarce 18. 700 Infected died accordingly alone 2108 within 24 hours since Friday. In the USA , a country with around 330 Millions of inhabitants, there are significantly more known infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus than in any other country in the world. The numbers of the individual countries can only be compared to a limited extent due to the different test rate and a high number of unreported cases.
Among the most affected by the lung disease Covid – 19 affected countries, the university registered the highest proportion of corona deaths relative to the population in Spain . There died around 33 people pro 100. 000 residents after an infection. In Italy there were around 30, in the USA there were 5 deaths per 100 000 Inhabitants, 3rd in Germany.
The website of the researchers at the University of Johns Hopkins is regularly updated with incoming data and therefore shows one Confirmed infections are higher than the official figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US health agency CDC. (dpa)
Comeback of “Friends” due to Corona crisis only later
The eagerly awaited by fans Comeback of the cult series “Friends” has been postponed because of the corona crisis . The one-time special episode will not be broadcast as planned at the start of the new streaming platform HBO Max in May, the US company said on Friday. The reason is the corona virus pandemic, which also paralyzed film and television production in Hollywood. A new broadcast date was not mentioned, a spokesman for HBO Max only said that it would be “soon”.
The series was made by 1994 to 2004 filmed and awarded numerous prizes. The sitcom stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – had agreed to step back in front of the camera for a one-off character reunion. For this, the actors receive a fee of 2.5 million dollars (2.3 million euros) each, according to a report by the industry newspaper “Variety.”
For ten years, fans from all over the world watched the latest adventures from their six friends' everyday lives – primarily from New York, even though they were filmed entirely in California. In contrast to other series, the repetitions of “Friends” continue to attract new viewers, some of whom were only born after the end of the series. (AFP)
Recovered Merz gives tips for corona quarantine
CDU presidential candidate Friedrich Merz has the time of his corona quarantine survived well with clear rules and fixed structures. “It was important to us to have a regular daily routine,” said Merz of the German Press Agency in Berlin. “I can really give you the advice: you have to structure this time and have a plan for the day, who does what. Then it can be endured for a certain time. ”
The former Union faction leader had been tested positive for the corona virus in mid-March. He then went into quarantine with his wife Charlotte and his youngest daughter in his house in Arnsberg. He has been healthy since the beginning of April.
Merz said he was grateful that – as far as he could overlook this – I didn't infect anyone, not even in his family. “We kept our distance from each other during the quarantine, but ate the meals together.” When the symptoms subsided, “they even played cards in the evening, still at a distance”.
As for many other people, the planned vacation for Merz at Easter is canceled due to the restrictions due to the Corona crisis. “But we will see each other in the family as far as this is possible and permissible. And I will take care of my parents. ”He will of course keep to any upcoming mask requirement, the 64 – year-olds. “I also have a mask at home, but not enough for a long time.” (Dpa)
Procession of the Cross without pilgrims
Pope Francis has because of the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional procession of the cross on Karfreita g was celebrated on the almost deserted St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. Otherwise thousands of pilgrims take part in the procession at the Colosseum, this time it took place on the steps of St. Peter's Basilica . The pontiff was accompanied only by five prisoners in the northern Italian city of Padua, severely affected by the pandemic, and five doctors and nurses from the Vatican. (AFP)
The US President wants to quickly bring his country back to normal. Choosing the right time is very demanding for him, Trump says. Experts should help.
Bulgaria extends restrictions
Bulgaria has been fighting the novel Corona virus extension restrictions imposed. The Bulgarians may include the capital Sofia and the others 26 Do not leave regional centers without a pass and valid reason. Only grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and petrol stations are open. Health Minister Kiril Ananiew extended the effect of all protective measures on Friday until 13. May. Then also since 13. The current state of emergency ends in March.
The police in Sofia cordoned off three outskirts on Friday evening , to enforce compliance with the protective measures against the corona virus, as reported by the state radio. In these parts of the city only or partially members of the Roma minority live.
In the Balkans Bulgaria there were until Friday 635 proven coronavirus infections . 25 People died, 54 got well again.
With a population of just under seven million people, the poorest EU country with around 300 hospitals relatively many clinics – in the province there is a lack of money, equipment and staff in many places. That is why the Corona crisis team in Sofia tries to keep the number of cases within limits. The climax of Covid – 19 – Diseases will be around the Orthodox Easter on 19. Expected around April or shortly thereafter. (dpa)
exit ban in 31 Turkish cities
The Turkish government has because of the corona crisis for this weekend an exit ban in 31 cities. This included the largest city in the country, the metropolis of Istanbul, Governor Ali Yerlikaya confirmed in a tweet late Friday evening. According to a tweet from the Ministry of the Interior, the capital Ankara and the major cities of Izmir and Antalya are also affected. The ban applies from midnight and until midnight on Monday night, the tweet said. It was initially unclear whether and to what extent there are exceptions to the announced exit ban. (dpa)
climax of the corona crisis in the USA according to experts still outstanding
The climax of the corona virus crisis has not yet been reached in the USA according to experts . You contradict US President Trump, who said on Thursday that he was “pretty sure” that he had reached the maximum number of infections.
Experts from the government working group on the corona pandemic said at a press conference in the White House on Friday that there were encouraging signs, but it was not time for one All-clear.
“We have the climax not yet reached ”, said the coordinator of the White House Corona Working Group, Deborah Birx. The population has taken the guidelines for restricting social contacts very seriously and this is having an effect. In terms of population size, the coronavirus death rate in the United States is also lower than in many other countries. But efforts should not be allowed to subside. (dpa, Tsp)
According to Johns Hopkins University are already in the USA 18. 000 People died of a corona infection.
In New York the death rate is increasing inexorably. Experts assume an even higher number.
Poker for a good cause
Hollywood star Ben Affleck wants to gamble for a good cause in the Corona crisis. On Instagram, the Oscar winner announced on Friday that he would be organizing an online poker tournament with other celebrities on Saturday. All donations and proceeds should go to Feeding America , who supplies the needy in the USA with food.
“Watch us and join in,” Affleck invited his fans on social media. The actor and director linked colleagues and artists such as Bryan Cranston, Adam Levine, Cheryl Hines, Tobey Maguire, Jon Hamm and Jason Bateman as prominent players. According to “Deadline.com” viewers should also be able to chat with the players during the livestream.
Affleck and colleagues like Tobey Maguire and Matt Damon are known as avid poker players. Damon portrayed in the thriller “Rounders” (1998) a clever poker genius, Affleck played in the poker thriller “Runner Runner” (2013) With. (dpa)
Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica to raise money for folks who need it most. Join me and some familiar faces as we face off in a friendly online poker tournament. Watch live tomorrow from 11 on PT. 100% of proceeds benefit Feeding America.
Italy extends exit restrictions until May 3
The Italian government extends strict exit restrictions for the 60 Millions of citizens around three weeks until May 3. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in Rome on Friday. The measures apply since 10. March and were previously arranged until Easter Monday.
The exit restrictions in Italy are still much stricter than in Germany. People may only leave the house in exceptional cases, for example if they have to go to work, to the doctor or to go shopping.
Most of the companies have also been closed for weeks. The economy of the highly indebted country is therefore afraid of a violent recession . The prime minister said that health protection measures continued to be a “difficult but necessary decision”. Otherwise Italy would have risked its first success in the fight against lung disease again.
At the same time, Conte announced that after Easter, . April, open a few additional stores , such as book and stationery stores and the trade in baby clothing. In addition, a slight relaxation of the production stops is planned. So far, companies are allowed to produce whose goods are considered vital. Grocery stores and pharmacies are also open. (dpa)
Ten-year-old child with previous illness died in France
In France, one of Covid – 19 sick child died in the intensive care unit. The child was under the age of ten, but the cause of death appears to be “diverse” , said health director Jérôme Salomon on Friday evening.
The number of people who died in hospitals is within 24 hours at 554 cases on 8598 gone up. Added would be 433 further cases within one day in old people's homes and nursing homes. Here the total number is just under 4600. This brings the total number of deaths to just under 13 200.
“Only together will we defeat the virus. Staying at home means fighting the virus, fighting the disease, saving lives. We have seen the first effects of containment for a few days now, ”said Salomon. Currently would be good 7000 People treated in intensive care units – that's a little less than the day before. (dpa)
Johns Hopkins University reports more than 100. 000 Dead people worldwide
The US Medical University Johns-Hopkins in Baltimore is now starting from more than 100. 000 dead from the novel corona virus SARS-CoV2. Total be 100. 376 people died from the virus. 1.650. 210 Millions of people are infected. 365. 722 People are already healed.
The most infected continue to exist in the USA, where almost a third of the world's cases are known. Italy has the most deaths – 18. 849 are already there at Covid – 19 died. The number of deaths has also increased dramatically in England. Within 24 hours were almost 1000 Fatalities reported.
Germany ranks fourth among the countries with the most infections ( 119. 624 cases), but with 2. 607 cases relatively few deaths complain.
The website of Johns Hopkins University is updated more frequently and therefore shows a higher level of confirmed infections than the official figures of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Department of Health CDC. (Tsp, dpa)
Great Britain almost reports 1000 deaths in one day
Great Britain has for the first time Coronavirus recorded more deaths in a single day than Italy. The death toll increased by Thursday evening 980, as British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Friday. Italy had on its worst day so far on 27. March 969 Deaths recorded.
Overall, the number of victims of the coronavirus in Great Britain is 8958 and thus still far behind Italy, which by Friday more than 18 000 deaths counted. Nevertheless, the steadily increasing death toll indicates that Great Britain is far from having reached the height of the pandemic.
This increases the concern that the British health service could fall to its knees. The NHS lacks ventilators, protective clothing and staff. The Bundeswehr has now responded to a call for help from Great Britain with a promise for 60 mobile ventilators. These should be sent to the NATO partner as soon as possible, it said on Thursday from the Ministry of Defense in Berlin. (dpa)
Slight decrease in case numbers in Italy
In Italy, the increase in confirmed coronavirus deaths and infections has slowed. The death toll increased on Friday by 570 after a plus of 610 on Thursday, as the civil protection agency announced. With a total of 18. 849 dead Italy has more victims than any other country in the world . The number of registered diseases in Italy is now 147. 577. The plus of 3951 new cases on Friday is slightly below the increase on Thursday when 4204 Infections were reported. (Reuters)
Pubs in Ireland remain closed – initially until May 5
Ireland extends virus outbreak restrictions until May 5th. They were originally scheduled to run until Sunday. Experts would have recommended an extension of three weeks, Prime Minister Leo explains Varadkar . In Ireland, restaurants and non-essential retail are closed. People are asked not to move more than two kilometers from their houses or apartments. (Reuters)
This is magical. Bach would have loved it
Comment from a listener on Facebook about the passion music by Johann Sebastian Bach, which was broadcast via live stream from the Leipzig Thomaskirche
Clear majority of Germans support contact blocks
The majority of Germans consider the exit and contact restrictions to be reasonable or even too generous. This is the result of a survey by the YouGov research institute, reports the Funke media group. Accordingly, 79 percent of citizens clearly opposed to hasty relaxation of the security requirements . (Reuters)
The government's fear of the “isolation fatigue” of the citizens
The federal government is concerned about the mood among the population in the face of strict contact blocks. “After Easter at the latest, it can be expected that 'isolation fatigue' will occur,” according to information from the daily mirror in a strategy paper by the Interior Ministry of Horst Seehofer (CSU) on “psychosocial and sociological effects” of the corona crisis.
First death of indigenous people in Brazil
The corona virus has reached the indigenous people in Brazil. A teenager from the Yanomami people died Thursday evening (local time) in a hospital in the city of Boa Vista, as reported by the “Folha de S. Paulo” and other Brazilian media. The 15 – The year-old had been tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 and had been in intensive care since last Friday. He is the first registered death related to Covid – 19 from an indigenous area. According to the “Agência Brasil”, which appealed to regional health centers for the Yanomami, the boy came from the village of Rehebe.
With close 27. 000 Relatives in northern Brazil and southern Venezuela are the Yanomami one of the largest indigenous peoples in the Amazon. The boy went to school in indigenous territory Boqueirão. Pro-indigenous organizations such as the Instituto Socioambiental and the Indigenous Mission Council have indicated in the past few days that at least two other indigenous people have died in connection with the coronavirus . The two – a woman from the Borari people from the popular tourist town of Alter do Chão and a man from the Mura people from the Amazon metropolis Manaus – do not appear in the statistics of the special secretariat for indigenous health because they lived in cities.
Death 15 – Yearlings increases among the Yanomami the worry that a tragedy like in the 1960 he, 1970he and 1980 he could repeat years. Back then, illegal gold prospectors brought diseases like measles to the indigenous people, 15 percent of Yanomami died. Even today they are fighting gold prospectors – according to the Hutukara organization 25 000 – in your area.
The Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had already promised in the election campaign, indigenous areas for economic use to open. In February he launched a legal project to allow gold prospecting in such areas. (dpa)
Another two weeks of quarantine for Paznauntal and St. Anton
The Austrian state of Tyrol extends the quarantine for the Paznaun valley with the towns of Ischgl and Galtür as well as for St. Anton am Arlberg by two Weeks until 26. April.
That is the alternative without consequence from the latest tests, said Land Günther Platter. At almost 3000 Testing within a day it turned out that with up to 19 percent of the people examined that the coronavirus was detectable .
The decision was “very dramatic” for those affected, who are already around four Weeks lived isolated from the outside world, said Platter. But now it is important to absolutely avoid spreading the virus. Overall, the numbers in Tyrol as well as in the rest of Austria developed quite favorably.
The state of Tyrol was recently heavily criticized for its crisis management. The country is accused of not having finished skiing quickly enough. Above all, the après-ski parties with many international guests are now considered to be Germ cells and distributors of the virus. Ischgl had come into particular focus. (dpa)
91 recovered patients in South Korea fell ill again
According to the authorities in South Korea, 91 people recovering from a coronavirus infection the disease Covid – 19 erupted again. Director of the Korean Center for Disease Control KCDC, Joeng Eun-kyeong, said that the virus was more likely to have been “reactivated” than that it was a new infection. Last Monday, the number of people with whom the virus broke out again after surviving infection was 51.
representatives of South Korean health care said , it is still unclear what is behind this trend. Epidemiological studies are currently ongoing. While the professor of infectious diseases Kim Woo-joo assumes that the number of relapses will increase, other experts put false test results as the cause of the trend.
The question of whether people recovering from an infection can catch the coronavirus again is of international importance. Many countries believe that people cured of a coronavirus infection develop immunity to the virus and that over time a sufficiently large section of the population will become immune to it the disease is to prevent a resurgence of the pandemic. (Reuters)