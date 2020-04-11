more-than-500,000-confirmed-infections-in-the-united-states

More than half a million confirmed infections in the USA

In the USA there are now more than half a million detected infections with the new corona virus. That came out late Friday evening (local time) from data from the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Scarce 18. 700 Infected died accordingly alone 2108 within 24 hours since Friday. In the USA , a country with around 330 Millions of inhabitants, there are significantly more known infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus than in any other country in the world. The numbers of the individual countries can only be compared to a limited extent due to the different test rate and a high number of unreported cases.

Among the most affected by the lung disease Covid – 19 affected countries, the university registered the highest proportion of corona deaths relative to the population in Spain . There died around 33 people pro 100. 000 residents after an infection. In Italy there were around 30, in the USA there were 5 deaths per 100 000 Inhabitants, 3rd in Germany.

The website of the researchers at the University of Johns Hopkins is regularly updated with incoming data and therefore shows one Confirmed infections are higher than the official figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US health agency CDC. (dpa)