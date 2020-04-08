Science
More than 300 nursing homes affected by infections
Research: infections in at least 331 Nursing homes
According to research by the ARD magazine “Fact”, the number of nursing homes that Covid- 19 – Report infections, almost daily. Accordingly, at least nationwide are now 331 Nursing homes affected. This emerges from a survey of the magazine in the responsible ministries of all federal states. Bavaria, the Saarland and Saxony-Anhalt would not have given any information.
Johns Hopkins University: Worldwide more than 80. 00 0 dead
According to US experts worldwide, there are already more than 80 00 0 people died after infection with the novel coronavirus. The number of confirmed infections with Sars-CoV-2 rose to around 1.4 million worldwide by Tuesday afternoon, as from data from the University of Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. In Italy, more than died . 00 0 corona infected, around in Spain 13 900, in the US more than 12 00 0 and in France more than 10 00 0.
Coronavirus COVID – 19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
Among the most affected by the lung disease Covid – 19 affected countries, the university registered the highest Percentage of corona deaths relative to population in Spain and Italy . In both countries, about 27 people pro 100 00 0 inhabitants of the virus. In Germany, on the other hand, there were around 2.2 deaths per 100. 00 0 inhabitants, in China around 0.2. (dpa)
Get through the night well!
We pull the plug here and turn the live blog into a completely ordinary blog for a few hours. Thank you for your interest and feel free to drop by tomorrow if things go on fresh here.
Until then: Stay alive and well, we say goodbye us with a greeting from John Lennon from Prague into the night.
EU negotiations on rescue package lagging
The background was the ongoing dispute over the common European borrowing via so-called corona bonds or recovery bonds. France, Italy, Spain and others said the meeting insisted on considering such common European debt at least for post-pandemic recovery programs. Germany, the Netherlands and others would have rejected this further, it said.
Our daily drosten
Even today Charité chief virologist Christian Drosten presented his view of the current state of affairs via podcast. “The population as a whole is not heavily infected in Germany”, he says and hopes that testing will be more focused in the future. Read our summary here:
Charité virologist Christian Drosten explains in the current NDR podcast what antibody tests now bring – and what doesn't.
Daily mirror
Big plucking, little serenade
These members of a Mexican Mariachi band did not miss the chance to bring a little serenade to the helpers of a medical facility in Mexico City.
EU countries want more scientific cooperation
You should join us possible further initiatives in the area of research and innovation advise in the medium and long term.
Minister of Education Anja Karliczek (CDU)
The questions of the day
In our Questions of the day we have summarized the most important news and developments of the day. Read on here:
Also: The AfD loses range in the crisis, and Great Britain is in intensive care. The news overview and Tips for the Corona period.
Daily mirror | Benjamin Reuter
“EU Presidency must be rescheduled “
The Coronavirus – Crisis throws up the previous planning for the upcoming German EU Council Presidency in the opinion of the German EU Ambassador in Brussels, Michael Clauß. “ The first experiences with the new reality show: Our presidency will no longer be able to take place in the planned manner”, it says in a confidential report of the top diplomat to the Chancellery and the Federal Ministries.
This concern the preparation of content, the way of working as well as the planning of events . “From now on, the focus will be on the ability of the European institutions to act, crisis management, exit and reconstruction – possibly maintaining the EU integration itself,” writes Clauß. “This will measure the success of our presidency.”
Germany will take over the presidency from Croatia on July 1st for half a year. A major EU-China summit in Leipzig is planned as the central event in September. In addition, the content had been adjusted to focus on issues such as climate protection, digitalization and the effects of Brexit.
According to Clauss, the agenda will now be quite a
others. “ At the same time, this means that topics that were still a high priority yesterday will inevitably be overlaid or completely take a back seat,” he writes. (dpa)
EU wants Africa and others with 15 Support billions of euros
The EU wants Africa and other regions in the world to fight the corona virus With Support billion euros. “Africa and our neighborhood could face the same enormous challenges in a few weeks as we do in Europe today”, said EU- Commission boss Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday in a video on Twitter. “You need our help to effectively limit the spread of the virus, just as we needed help in this crisis.”
The EU directs grants of more than € 15 billion to support our partner countries worldwide in the fight against the #Corona virus. It is in our interest that the fight is successful. If we work closely together & act together, we can defeat the virus. https://t.co/LSpart9rmm
– Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter (@vonderleyen) https://twitter.com/vonderleyen/status/1247506206954053634
Over 10. 00 0 deaths in France
in France are more than 10 00 0 people in a row the Covid – 19 – Pandemic died. Since the beginning of March there have been 7091 deaths in hospitals and 3237 given in social services such as old people's homes, said health director Jerome Salomon on Tuesday. Within 24 France has hours 597 deaths in hospitals recorded.
“We are not yet at the peak” said Salomon, referring to the pandemic. There is currently no sense in relaxing the initial restrictions. French President Emmanuel Macron visited a medical facility in Pantin near Paris in the afternoon – he wore a protective mask. (dpa)
Three-quarters of the US population is experiencing the economic consequences of the crisis
A recent Financial Times survey shows the extent to which the US population is affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost three quarters of the respondents stated that the crisis had a negative impact on their family's income. Sickness can no longer work, almost half of them would even be without any income at all.
Families with a higher income above 100. 00 0 US dollars a year are, according to the data, just as affected as families with an income of less as 50. 00 0 dollars. In March alone, ten million Americans applied for unemployment benefits.
Nearly three-quarters of Americans say the coronavirus pandemic has reduced their family's income, with nearly half saying they would be without any income at all if they were unable to work because of illness, according to a new poll for the Financial Times.
Ft
Eight million protective masks landed in Bavaria
A large cargo plane brought eight million protective masks for the federal government to Bavaria. The jet had started in Shanghai, China on Tuesday morning and landed in Munich after a stopover in Seoul (South Korea). The much anticipated freight was received by prominent guests: Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder, Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (both CSU) and Lufthansa boss Carsten Spohr. Protective masks are in short supply in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (dpa)
Italy: Lowest number of new deaths since 25 days
In Italy, the rise in the coronavirus infection curve continues to slow. However the number of fatalities within a day remains with 604 high. Among other things, in the case of new infections, civil protection in Rome was able to give a signal of hope on Tuesday report. The number of people currently infected with the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen rose by less than one percent in one day. That was a comparatively low increase. Overall, the experts spoke of a success of the strict measures in the fight against the virus.
In Italy since the outbreak in February 135 586 cases of infection have been registered. The number of official coronavirus deaths increased 17 127. Meanwhile there are more than 24 00 0 people also recovered from the lung disease. The number of patients in intensive care units continued to decrease slightly.
We are not close to the end of the emergency.
Italian government commissioner Domenico Arcuri
Johnson continues to receive oxygen
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to receive oxygen in the hospital, as Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said. Johnson's condition is stable. Of the 55 – year-old politicians are not connected to a ventilator. He will continue to be monitored in the intensive care unit. Who after an infection with the virus on the lung disease Covid – 19 suffering Johnson is a fighter and will survive the plague. Raab wants to inform the public when there are new developments. Raab took over his duties because of Johnson's serious illness.
The number of people infected in the UK is according to the Department of Health at 55. 242. On Monday there were still 51. 608 known cases. As of Monday afternoon, the number of deaths increased 786 on 6159 compared to Sunday too. (Reuters)
Lammert criticizes the Federal Government's stance on corona bonds
In the coronavirus crisis, former Bundestag president Norbert Lammert (CDU) denounced the German government's resistance to corona bonds. The fact that Germany “categorically refuses a common European bond, has long since caused more political damage than can be expected from economic relief”, Lammert told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Wednesday). With a view to “the extreme exceptional situation and growing despair in important partner countries”, “the impression of limited solidarity is just as economically risky as it is difficult to bear in humanitarian terms”.
Those who fear losing their super form must understand that they can lose their health and even their lives.
Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kiev and former boxing world champion, warns recreational athletes to comply with the coronavirus measures (via dpa)
Number of confirmed deaths in New York increases more rapidly
The number of new casualties in the coronavirus crisis increased from Monday to Tuesday in the state of New York reached another high. In the time be 731 infected people died, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his daily press conference. Overall, the number of deaths in the particularly hard hit state was about 5500. In the previous days there were around 600 Patients died. Overall, the number of New Yorkers who tested positive was over 138 00 0.
Cuomo reaffirmed that the peak of the crisis in New York had apparently been reached. The number of Covid treated in the hospital – 19 – Patients had not increased significantly lately. He pointed out that the epidemic in the city has only “37 days “was rampant. The influenza pandemic of 1918 raged in New York for six months. (Reuters / dpa)
The morgues are still sufficient, explains Mayor de Blasio. But the city plans for an emergency. A city council even considered funerals in parks.
Daily mirror | Oliver Bilger
Trump accuses WHO of failure
US President Donald Trump has accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of failing to deal with the coronavirus and of being overly obedient to China. The organization “really screwed it up,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. Although the US has a large part of the WHO The organization paid too much attention to budgets, said China. “We will take a good look at this,” he continued. The WHO recommendation that the borders not be closed to travelers from China was “wrong”. “Why did you give us such a wrong recommendation?”, asked Trump.
The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?
– Donald J. Trump on Twitter (@realdonaldtrump) https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1247540701291638787
Study: Pandemic exacerbates disadvantage for women
According to economists, the coronavirus crisis is exacerbating the disadvantage of women in the labor market. The school closings had a particularly negative impact, , which affects more than 1.5 billion children worldwide, the university said Mannheim on Tuesday with. The burden on women increases because they largely take care of the children and have to compensate for the lack of school care themselves. This is particularly bad for single mothers.
Currently the jobs of women are more affected by the crisis, This is the result of a study by the Mannheim economist Michèle Tertilt and three other scientists. With many women employed in the health, hospitality and travel industries, many more women than men would likely lose their jobs. That differentiates the current economic downturn from previous recessions.
In the long run, however, the coronavirus crisis could change cultural norms and give women advantages, it went on. This has to do with the fact that, due to the crisis, many people go about their work from home and use the possibilities of the home office. Mothers would benefit greatly from this new flexibility. (epd)
Norway eases first measures
After a number of other countries in Europe, Norway is also risking a first relaxation of its coronavirus measures. Kindergartens are in the Scandinavian country on 20. Open again in April, seven days later the first to fourth grades of schools are to follow , as Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Tuesday at a press conference in Oslo. The aim is to bring all students back to schools before summer, added Education Minister Guri Melby.
Even in their beloved huts the Norwegians are said to be from 20. April again. It is important to the government that their country pursue a uniform, controlled and gradual strategy , said Solberg.
The Norwegian government had mid-March introduced strict measures against the spread of coronavirus . Among other things, the borders are closed to foreigners. Norwegians returning to their homeland must 14 Quarantined for days. Schools and kindergartens have been 12. Closed in March. (dpa)
Lufthansa shrinks fleet and closes Germanwings
In response to the coronavirus crisis , Lufthansa is closing the flight operations of its Cologne subsidiary Germanwings. In addition, several planes of other sub-companies are to be decommissioned, as the company announced on Tuesday in Frankfurt.
As part of this restructuring, capacities should be reduced at almost all of the Group's flight operations and administration reduced. Lufthansa expects a significant drop in demand for air travel even after the coronavirus crisis. As many employees as possible should continue to work within offered to the group. The company wants to negotiate with the social partners about this. (dpa / Reuters)
Aircraft from other sub-companies are also to be decommissioned. Trade unions are throwing the company rabid corporate restructuring public funds.
Daily mirror | Rolf Obertreis