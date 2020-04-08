more-than-300-nursing-homes-affected-by-infections

The Coronavirus – Crisis throws up the previous planning for the upcoming German EU Council Presidency in the opinion of the German EU Ambassador in Brussels, Michael Clauß. “ The first experiences with the new reality show: Our presidency will no longer be able to take place in the planned manner”, it says in a confidential report of the top diplomat to the Chancellery and the Federal Ministries.

This concern the preparation of content, the way of working as well as the planning of events . “From now on, the focus will be on the ability of the European institutions to act, crisis management, exit and reconstruction – possibly maintaining the EU integration itself,” writes Clauß. “This will measure the success of our presidency.”

Germany will take over the presidency from Croatia on July 1st for half a year. A major EU-China summit in Leipzig is planned as the central event in September. In addition, the content had been adjusted to focus on issues such as climate protection, digitalization and the effects of Brexit.

According to Clauss, the agenda will now be quite a