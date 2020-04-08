Science

More than 300 nursing homes affected by infections

bcc April 8, 2020
more-than-300-nursing-homes-affected-by-infections

Research: infections in at least 331 Nursing homes

According to research by the ARD magazine “Fact”, the number of nursing homes that Covid- 19 – Report infections, almost daily. Accordingly, at least nationwide are now 331 Nursing homes affected. This emerges from a survey of the magazine in the responsible ministries of all federal states. Bavaria, the Saarland and Saxony-Anhalt would not have given any information.

Risikogruppe: Für die Klientinnen und Klienten von Pflegeheimen ist die Ausbreitung des Coronavirus besonders gefährlich.
Risk group: The spread of the coronavirus is particularly dangerous for clients of nursing homes. Image: Jonas Güttler / dpa

Most of the homes affected by the new corona virus are located in North Rhine-Westphalia – here it is 110 Homes. According to the “fact” survey, there are at least at least 226 Covid – 19 – infected people died in nursing homes, 118 thereof in North Rhine-Westphalia. Nationwide, according to the information 818. 300 people in need of care in fully inpatient homes. Of which are good 92 percent 65 years old or older. (KNA)

Johns Hopkins University: Worldwide more than 80. 00 0 dead

According to US experts worldwide, there are already more than 80 00 0 people died after infection with the novel coronavirus. The number of confirmed infections with Sars-CoV-2 rose to around 1.4 million worldwide by Tuesday afternoon, as from data from the University of Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. In Italy, more than died . 00 0 corona infected, around in Spain 13 900, in the US more than 12 00 0 and in France more than 10 00 0.

Coronavirus COVID – 19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Among the most affected by the lung disease Covid – 19 affected countries, the university registered the highest Percentage of corona deaths relative to population in Spain and Italy . In both countries, about 27 people pro 100 00 0 inhabitants of the virus. In Germany, on the other hand, there were around 2.2 deaths per 100. 00 0 inhabitants, in China around 0.2. (dpa)

Get through the night well!

We pull the plug here and turn the live blog into a completely ordinary blog for a few hours. Thank you for your interest and feel free to drop by tomorrow if things go on fresh here.

Until then: Stay alive and well, we say goodbye us with a greeting from John Lennon from Prague into the night.

All You Need Is Love.
All you need is love. Image: Petr David Josek / dpa

EU negotiations on rescue package lagging

In the EU negotiations on a multi-billion euro crisis package for states, companies and workers there was no rapid breakthrough on Wednesday night. The press conference originally planned for the evening was held on 10. 00 clock on Wednesday postponed. Negotiations said that work on a compromise would continue, but this would take time.

The background was the ongoing dispute over the common European borrowing via so-called corona bonds or recovery bonds. France, Italy, Spain and others said the meeting insisted on considering such common European debt at least for post-pandemic recovery programs. Germany, the Netherlands and others would have rejected this further, it said.

Genau hinschauen: Finanzminister Olaf Scholz (SPD) lehnt sogenannte Corona-Bonds bislang ab.
Take a closer look: Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) has so far rejected so-called corona bonds. Image: Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Federal Minister of Finance Scholz had promoted three “instruments of solidarity” before the Eurogroup and the other EU finance ministers meeting, which seemed to be largely consensual: precautionary credit lines of the ESM euro rescue fund; a guarantee fund for corporate loans from the European Investment Bank and the short-time worker program called “Sure” proposed by the EU Commission. According to the head of Eurogroups Mario Centeno, they would together result in a “safety net” worth half a trillion euros. (dpa )

Our daily drosten

Even today Charité chief virologist Christian Drosten presented his view of the current state of affairs via podcast. “The population as a whole is not heavily infected in Germany”, he says and hopes that testing will be more focused in the future. Read our summary here:

Charité virologist Christian Drosten explains in the current NDR podcast what antibody tests now bring – and what doesn't.

Daily mirror

Big plucking, little serenade

These members of a Mexican Mariachi band did not miss the chance to bring a little serenade to the helpers of a medical facility in Mexico City.

Die andere Saite der Krise: Solidarität lässt sich auch musikalisch unterstreichen.
The other string of the crisis: solidarity can also be emphasized musically. Image: Luis Cortes / Reuters

EU countries want more scientific cooperation

In the Fighting the corona virus, the EU states want to pool their scientific expertise more. In the coming weeks a working group of high-ranking experts will be set up, who will be named by the EU states and the EU Commission, as Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek said on Tuesday before a video switch with her EU colleagues.

You should join us possible further initiatives in the area of ​​research and innovation advise in the medium and long term.

Minister of Education Anja Karliczek (CDU)

The working group was part of an action plan, the EU Commission and EU countries in the past worked out two weeks. The ministers wanted to discuss the plan on Tuesday. (dpa)

The questions of the day

In our Questions of the day we have summarized the most important news and developments of the day. Read on here:

Also: The AfD loses range in the crisis, and Great Britain is in intensive care. The news overview and Tips for the Corona period.

Daily mirror | Benjamin Reuter

“EU Presidency must be rescheduled

The Coronavirus – Crisis throws up the previous planning for the upcoming German EU Council Presidency in the opinion of the German EU Ambassador in Brussels, Michael Clauß. “ The first experiences with the new reality show: Our presidency will no longer be able to take place in the planned manner”, it says in a confidential report of the top diplomat to the Chancellery and the Federal Ministries.

This concern the preparation of content, the way of working as well as the planning of events . “From now on, the focus will be on the ability of the European institutions to act, crisis management, exit and reconstruction – possibly maintaining the EU integration itself,” writes Clauß. “This will measure the success of our presidency.”

Germany will take over the presidency from Croatia on July 1st for half a year. A major EU-China summit in Leipzig is planned as the central event in September. In addition, the content had been adjusted to focus on issues such as climate protection, digitalization and the effects of Brexit.

According to Clauss, the agenda will now be quite a

others. “ At the same time, this means that topics that were still a high priority yesterday will inevitably be overlaid or completely take a back seat,” he writes. (dpa)

EU wants Africa and others with 15 Support billions of euros

The EU wants Africa and other regions in the world to fight the corona virus With Support billion euros. “Africa and our neighborhood could face the same enormous challenges in a few weeks as we do in Europe today”, said EU- Commission boss Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday in a video on Twitter. “You need our help to effectively limit the spread of the virus, just as we needed help in this crisis.”

The EU directs grants of more than € 15 billion to support our partner countries worldwide in the fight against the #Corona virus. It is in our interest that the fight is successful. If we work closely together & act together, we can defeat the virus. https://t.co/LSpart9rmm

– Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter (@vonderleyen) https://twitter.com/vonderleyen/status/1247506206954053634

It is in the EU's interest that the fight against the corona virus is successful worldwide, said the CDU politician. “For this reason, the European Union is now securing grants of more than 15 Billion euro in order to support partner countries worldwide in the fight against the corona virus. “ It was about grants that would be redirected, the tweet said. Further support comes from the individual EU countries, said von der Leyen. The aid will help to strengthen health systems, keep people at work and support economies. (dpa)

Over 10. 00 0 deaths in France

in France are more than 10 00 0 people in a row the Covid – 19 – Pandemic died. Since the beginning of March there have been 7091 deaths in hospitals and 3237 given in social services such as old people's homes, said health director Jerome Salomon on Tuesday. Within 24 France has hours 597 deaths in hospitals recorded.

“We are not yet at the peak” said Salomon, referring to the pandemic. There is currently no sense in relaxing the initial restrictions. French President Emmanuel Macron visited a medical facility in Pantin near Paris in the afternoon – he wore a protective mask. (dpa)

Sicherheit geht vor: Frankreichs Staatspräsident Emmanuel Macron beim Besuch einer Klinik in der Nähe von Paris.
Safety comes first: French President Emmanuel Macron visits a clinic near Paris. Image: Gonzalo Fuentes / dpa

Three-quarters of the US population is experiencing the economic consequences of the crisis

A recent Financial Times survey shows the extent to which the US population is affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost three quarters of the respondents stated that the crisis had a negative impact on their family's income. Sickness can no longer work, almost half of them would even be without any income at all.

Families with a higher income above 100. 00 0 US dollars a year are, according to the data, just as affected as families with an income of less as 50. 00 0 dollars. In March alone, ten million Americans applied for unemployment benefits.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans say the coronavirus pandemic has reduced their family's income, with nearly half saying they would be without any income at all if they were unable to work because of illness, according to a new poll for the Financial Times.

Ft

Eight million protective masks landed in Bavaria

A large cargo plane brought eight million protective masks for the federal government to Bavaria. The jet had started in Shanghai, China on Tuesday morning and landed in Munich after a stopover in Seoul (South Korea). The much anticipated freight was received by prominent guests: Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder, Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (both CSU) and Lufthansa boss Carsten Spohr. Protective masks are in short supply in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (dpa)

Heiße Ware: Am Münchner Flughafen sind neue Schutzmasken eingetroffen.
Hot goods: New protective masks have arrived at Munich Airport. Image: Matthias Balk / dpa

Italy: Lowest number of new deaths since 25 days

In Italy, the rise in the coronavirus infection curve continues to slow. However the number of fatalities within a day remains with 604 high. Among other things, in the case of new infections, civil protection in Rome was able to give a signal of hope on Tuesday report. The number of people currently infected with the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen rose by less than one percent in one day. That was a comparatively low increase. Overall, the experts spoke of a success of the strict measures in the fight against the virus.

In Italy since the outbreak in February 135 586 cases of infection have been registered. The number of official coronavirus deaths increased 17 127. Meanwhile there are more than 24 00 0 people also recovered from the lung disease. The number of patients in intensive care units continued to decrease slightly.

In Not: Die Lage in Italien bleibt weiterhin angespannt.
In need: The situation in Italy remains tense. Image: Claudio Furlan / dpa

Before the figures were released, government commissioner Domenico Arcuri, who was responsible for the coronavirus crisis, had warned of the “illusion” that the emergency measures in Italy could quickly come to an end. Nobody should expect to go back to the old habits from one day to the next. Especially over Easter people should remember this how many people died as a result of the virus wave.

We are not close to the end of the emergency.

Italian government commissioner Domenico Arcuri

In Italy since 10. March particularly strict exit bans. They currently run until Easter Monday. In addition, numerous shops and factories are closed. Other European countries such as Austria recently announced the first easing of the so-called lockdown. (dpa)

Johnson continues to receive oxygen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to receive oxygen in the hospital, as Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said. Johnson's condition is stable. Of the 55 – year-old politicians are not connected to a ventilator. He will continue to be monitored in the intensive care unit. Who after an infection with the virus on the lung disease Covid – 19 suffering Johnson is a fighter and will survive the plague. Raab wants to inform the public when there are new developments. Raab took over his duties because of Johnson's serious illness.

The number of people infected in the UK is according to the Department of Health at 55. 242. On Monday there were still 51. 608 known cases. As of Monday afternoon, the number of deaths increased 786 on 6159 compared to Sunday too. (Reuters)

Lammert criticizes the Federal Government's stance on corona bonds

In the coronavirus crisis, former Bundestag president Norbert Lammert (CDU) denounced the German government's resistance to corona bonds. The fact that Germany “categorically refuses a common European bond, has long since caused more political damage than can be expected from economic relief”, Lammert told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Wednesday). With a view to “the extreme exceptional situation and growing despair in important partner countries”, “the impression of limited solidarity is just as economically risky as it is difficult to bear in humanitarian terms”.

Meinungsstark: Norbert Lammert wünscht sich von der Bundesregierung mehr Solidarität.
Strong opinion: Norbert Lammert wants the German government to show more solidarity. Image: Kay Nietfeld / dpa

The EU finance ministers tried on Tuesday to put together a joint rescue package against the coronavirus economic crisis. Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz hoped for an agreement on three “instruments of solidarity” – the ESM euro rescue fund, the European Investment Bank and short-time help. Disputable announcements from Italy, France and the Netherlands dampened expectations. The heads of state and government had quarreled at the end of March over the question of joint borrowing and entrusted the finance ministers with the search for a compromise. A package with the three instruments named by Scholz has been negotiated in the past few days. However, the dispute over community bonds – known as Eurobonds, Corona Bonds or Recovery Bonds – overshadowed the negotiations to the end. (dpa)

Those who fear losing their super form must understand that they can lose their health and even their lives.

Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kiev and former boxing world champion, warns recreational athletes to comply with the coronavirus measures (via dpa)

Number of confirmed deaths in New York increases more rapidly

The number of new casualties in the coronavirus crisis increased from Monday to Tuesday in the state of New York reached another high. In the time be 731 infected people died, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his daily press conference. Overall, the number of deaths in the particularly hard hit state was about 5500. In the previous days there were around 600 Patients died. Overall, the number of New Yorkers who tested positive was over 138 00 0.

Cuomo reaffirmed that the peak of the crisis in New York had apparently been reached. The number of Covid treated in the hospital – 19 – Patients had not increased significantly lately. He pointed out that the epidemic in the city has only “37 days “was rampant. The influenza pandemic of 1918 raged in New York for six months. (Reuters / dpa)

The morgues are still sufficient, explains Mayor de Blasio. But the city plans for an emergency. A city council even considered funerals in parks.

Daily mirror | Oliver Bilger

Trump accuses WHO of failure

US President Donald Trump has accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of failing to deal with the coronavirus and of being overly obedient to China. The organization “really screwed it up,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. Although the US has a large part of the WHO The organization paid too much attention to budgets, said China. “We will take a good look at this,” he continued. The WHO recommendation that the borders not be closed to travelers from China was “wrong”. “Why did you give us such a wrong recommendation?”, asked Trump.

The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?

– Donald J. Trump on Twitter (@realdonaldtrump) https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1247540701291638787

In Trump's conservative news channel Fox News, several experts recently criticized that the Geneva-based WHO was under the spell of China. The organization should have warned the world earlier and more drastically, they argued. In addition, they resented the fact that the WHO had repeatedly praised China for dealing with its own epidemic of the novel coronavirus. (dpa)

Study: Pandemic exacerbates disadvantage for women

According to economists, the coronavirus crisis is exacerbating the disadvantage of women in the labor market. The school closings had a particularly negative impact, , which affects more than 1.5 billion children worldwide, the university said Mannheim on Tuesday with. The burden on women increases because they largely take care of the children and have to compensate for the lack of school care themselves. This is particularly bad for single mothers.

Currently the jobs of women are more affected by the crisis, This is the result of a study by the Mannheim economist Michèle Tertilt and three other scientists. With many women employed in the health, hospitality and travel industries, many more women than men would likely lose their jobs. That differentiates the current economic downturn from previous recessions.

Stillstand: Frauen trifft die Krise einer Studie zufolge besonders.
Standstill: According to a study, women are particularly affected by the crisis. Image: Moises Castillo / dpa

In the long run, however, the coronavirus crisis could change cultural norms and give women advantages, it went on. This has to do with the fact that, due to the crisis, many people go about their work from home and use the possibilities of the home office. Mothers would benefit greatly from this new flexibility. (epd)

Norway eases first measures

After a number of other countries in Europe, Norway is also risking a first relaxation of its coronavirus measures. Kindergartens are in the Scandinavian country on 20. Open again in April, seven days later the first to fourth grades of schools are to follow , as Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Tuesday at a press conference in Oslo. The aim is to bring all students back to schools before summer, added Education Minister Guri Melby.


Even in their beloved huts the Norwegians are said to be from 20. April again. It is important to the government that their country pursue a uniform, controlled and gradual strategy , said Solberg.

Mehr als eine Geste: Norwegens Ministerpräsidentin Erna Solberg hat angekündigt, erste Einschränkungen im Rahmen der Coronavirus-Pandemie rückgängig zu machen.
More than a gesture: Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg has announced that the first restrictions in the context of the coronavirus pandemic will be reversed. Image: Terje Bendiksby / dpa

New numbers at the start of the week had shown that the average person infected with the virus in Norway is currently only 0.7 other people. Minister of Health Bent Høie had therefore said on Monday that the coronavirus epidemic had been brought under control. On Tuesday, however, he said: “The fight against the virus has not been won.” Until the afternoon in Norway 5863 infections with Sars-CoV-2 detected. 69 People with Covid – 19 – disease died.

The Norwegian government had mid-March introduced strict measures against the spread of coronavirus . Among other things, the borders are closed to foreigners. Norwegians returning to their homeland must 14 Quarantined for days. Schools and kindergartens have been 12. Closed in March. (dpa)

Lufthansa shrinks fleet and closes Germanwings

In response to the coronavirus crisis , Lufthansa is closing the flight operations of its Cologne subsidiary Germanwings. In addition, several planes of other sub-companies are to be decommissioned, as the company announced on Tuesday in Frankfurt.

As part of this restructuring, capacities should be reduced at almost all of the Group's flight operations and administration reduced. Lufthansa expects a significant drop in demand for air travel even after the coronavirus crisis. As many employees as possible should continue to work within offered to the group. The company wants to negotiate with the social partners about this. (dpa / Reuters)

Aircraft from other sub-companies are also to be decommissioned. Trade unions are throwing the company rabid corporate restructuring public funds.

Daily mirror | Rolf Obertreis

bcc

Related Articles

majority-of-all-small-businesses-in-china-remain-closed
March 5, 2020
4

Majority of all small businesses in China remain closed

and-netzer-crowns-a-great-game
March 24, 2020
3

And Netzer crowns a great game

suspicion-of-racist-motive-–-attorney-general-determined
February 20, 2020
10

Suspicion of racist motive – Attorney General determined

the-maybe-very-long-hangover-after-the-corona-party
March 22, 2020
20

The maybe very long hangover after the corona party

Close