Research: More than 2300 Doctors and nurses infected

According to media research, the increasing spread of the coronavirus pandemic is also affecting more and more doctors and nurses in Germany. According to information from NDR, WDR and “Süddeutscher Zeitung” more than 2300 Clinical staff in Germany infected with the virus, the NDR announced on Thursday. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the actual number is probably higher.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, as of Wednesday also 322 employees of outpatient and fully inpatient care facilities with the Covid 19 – virus infected , the report said, according to the state health ministry. The majority of these facilities are nursing homes for the elderly. 1485 employees are also in quarantine.

In Baden-Württemberg according to the state health authority as of Wednesday 566 infections among medical staff have been registered – and thus almost a doubling of the cases compared to the previous week. In the district of Zwickau in Saxony alone, according to the local health authority 60 Doctors and nurses infected with the virus. Bavaria is particularly affected. According to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians on Thursday 244 Doctors' offices were closed due to the coronavirus crisis.