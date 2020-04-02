Science
More than 2300 doctors and nurses infected
According to media research, the increasing spread of the coronavirus pandemic is also affecting more and more doctors and nurses in Germany. According to information from NDR, WDR and “Süddeutscher Zeitung” more than 2300 Clinical staff in Germany infected with the virus, the NDR announced on Thursday. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the actual number is probably higher.
In North Rhine-Westphalia, as of Wednesday also 322 employees of outpatient and fully inpatient care facilities with the Covid 19 – virus infected , the report said, according to the state health ministry. The majority of these facilities are nursing homes for the elderly. 1485 employees are also in quarantine.
In Baden-Württemberg according to the state health authority as of Wednesday 566 infections among medical staff have been registered – and thus almost a doubling of the cases compared to the previous week. In the district of Zwickau in Saxony alone, according to the local health authority 60 Doctors and nurses infected with the virus. Bavaria is particularly affected. According to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians on Thursday 244 Doctors' offices were closed due to the coronavirus crisis.
According to the information, the figures are based on a survey by NDR, WDR and “Süddeutscher Zeitung” under just under 400 Health departments as well as state governments and statutory health insurance associations. The federal government and numerous state governments had stated in the survey that they themselves did not have figures on the infection rate among medical staff. Many health authorities would have reported not to record such figures either.
Susanne Johna, chair of the medical union Marburger Bund, spoke of “omissions in the reporting system”. In some cases, the numbers of medical personnel were not recorded at all, and in some cases reports were still sent by fax. It was “sad and incomprehensible that countries like Italy and Spain have these numbers, but we do not.” Johna demanded that medical personnel are also recorded centrally across Germany. This is important in order to be able to see which protective measures are suitable and which are not. (epd)
RKI: Face mask can reduce risk
According to the Robert Koch Institute, the preventive wearing of a face mask can now reduce the risk of viruses being transmitted to others. “It is suspected that makeshift masks can also reduce the risk of infecting others because they affect the speed of the droplets caused by coughing, sneezing or speaking, can reduce, “says the website of the RKI.
It doesn't matter whether you have symptoms or not . However, the institute also reports that the assessment is not scientifically proven. So far, the recommendation was that only people with acute respiratory diseases should wear a face mask.
Food deliveries in Africa threatened: UN sets up corridor
The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has set up a corridor for food deliveries in southern Africa, after numerous states due to the corona virus Pandemic have closed their borders. South Africa has approved the transportation of food from its coast to countries such as Zimbabwe, Malawi, Botswana and Namibia, said WFP leader Lola Castro on Thursday. Up to 45 Millions of people in the region are already there Hunger threatened by drought and two cyclones last year. It is feared that the epidemic will worsen the situation.
According to a Reuters news agency survey, are more than in Africa Coronavirus infections and about 240 deaths known. The economic consequences of global measures against the spread of the disease are already hitting the continent hard. (Reuters)
World Bank helps with $ 1.9 billion
In the fight against the pandemic, the World Bank approves an initial sum of $ 1.9 billion in aid for 25 Countries. In addition, one is working on funds for further 40 States and wants to rededicate already funded projects worth $ 1.7 billion. The organization is willing to in the coming 15 months up to 160 billion dollars . (Reuters)
Social distance instead of close combat
Actually, the late action star Bruce Lee was more for physical contact is known, but he would also have to be considerate in times of the coronavirus crisis – like his statue of honor from the artist's hands Ivan Fijolic in a Mostar city park. So far in Bosnia-Herzegovina 518 cases confirmed.
EU Commission apologizes to Italy for lack of solidarity
The EU Commission has apologized for the lack of solidarity in Italy, which was particularly hard hit by the coronavirus crisis. Many EU countries were initially too focused on their own problems, wrote EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in one Article published on Thursday in the Italian newspaper “La Repubblica”. “They did not realize that only together can the Union defeat the pandemic.” This is hurtful and could have been avoided.
But today Europe is on Italy's side.
EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen
British government wants number of tests on 100 00 0 increase per day
The British government wants to end their month Capacities for coronavirus tests on 100 Increase 0 a day . British Health Minister Matt Hancock said at a press conference in London on Thursday evening. The number refers to all types of tests, so Hancock. However, the announcement met with skepticism among journalists because efforts to carry out more tests have so far been slow.
So far Great Britain with the number of tests far behind other countries. Up to Thursday, a total of around 163 00 0 people tested for the pathogen. For comparison: In Germany up to last week approximately 918 00 0 tests performed. Hancock had infected himself with the pathogen and was on public again for the first time on Thursday after a week in self-isolation.
Masks from China
79 new deaths in Turkey
The death toll from lung disease Covid – 19 in Turkey is according to official information on 356 gone up. Within 24 hours are 79 Patients died, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday. In addition, 2456 Further People infected with the corona virus – the number of officially reported cases in Turkey is increasing 18 135. (dpa)
Number of new infections in Italy remains roughly the same
The number of known new cases in Italy has again remained approximately the same. The Ministry of Civil Protection reports 4668 diseases and thus roughly as many as on the three days before . This could confirm the government's hopes that the epidemic has flattened out. Total are 115. 242 cases known. The number of deaths increased 760 on 13. 915. (Reuters)
Any form of restriction of freedom in the face of the corona epidemic can only be temporary. she can always be only the ultimate means, what is necessary to health and life to protect.
Federal Minister of Family Affairs Franziska Giffey (SPD)
US Democrats postpone nomination party convention
Because of the coronavirus crisis, the US Democrats postpone their nomination convention for the presidential election, which was originally planned for July, by one month. The party conference should now take place in mid-August in Milwaukee in the US state of Wisconsin, announced the Democratic Party on Thursday. Originally the meeting was there for the 13. to 16. July was scheduled. In view of the great uncertainty of the current situation, it is best to take additional time to monitor the situation further, it was said as a justification. The security of the party participants and the people of Milwaukee is in the first place.
At the party convention, the US Democrats want their presidential candidate for upcoming election in November 2020 officially selected. In the race for the nomination are the former US Vice President Joe Biden and the left Senator Bernie Sanders. Biden is clearly in Guide. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the pre-selection process for the nomination of the candidate has largely stalled: Various states have postponed their votes to a later date.
Survey: Almost half of Germans would use the tracking app
According to a survey, Germans are split over the introduction of an anti-corona app. About 47 percent of all voters would be willing to open such an app to install and use their smartphone as can be seen from a Infratest Dimap survey published on Thursday for the ARD “Germany trend”. Round 45 percent of respondents would like such an app do not use. The main reasons for rejecting the new technology were 41 percent of respondents data protection, fear of surveillance or interference with personal rights. Others consider such a measure to be useless or technically difficult.
A clear majority of 93 percent of Germans, on the other hand, continue to advocate continued contact restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Only six percent of those surveyed stated that they refused to restrict themselves to their own household or to another person outside the household. This means that the approval for the measure has only decreased slightly by two percentage points compared to the previous week.
Large (43 percent) or very large (32 Percent) is also the concern for the economic development of Germany in the coronavirus crisis. Less than a quarter of the respondents (24 percent ) stated that their concern about the German economy was less great (21 percent) or small (3 percent). In the foreground is the fear that one's own economic situation could deteriorate.
There is broad agreement the Germans in turn on questions of European solidarity. Rund 95 percent believe that the EU states should support each other in the treatment of patients and the exchange of protective clothing. (dpa)
France extends border controls until the end of October
France has implemented its border controls in the Schengen area , which is actually free of control, long before the coronavirus crisis extended half a year. Paris informed the EU Commission on Thursday, a spokesman for the Brussels authorities said. France justified this step with both public health and public security. Normally the controls would have expired at the end of April, now they go to 30. October.
To spread the lung disease Covid – 19 to break, Germany and several other European countries had introduced border controls in the past weeks. Actually there are such controls within the Schengen area, the 26 do not belong to countries. France had it in mid-November 2015 reintroduced – the measure was originally planned because of the Paris UN climate conference, but quickly got a new focus as a result of the Paris terrorist attacks and was extended again and again.
Czechs want to save pubs and beer
The Czech Republic is known for its distinctive beer culture. But now restaurants, pubs and drinking rooms are being closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. With a new campaign called “Save your pub”, which started on Thursday, the country's brewery association wants to prevent the worst.
On the Internet customers can vouchers for their favorite restaurant to redeem after the crisis. This should help to keep the companies financially afloat until reopening. Many mini-breweries are also in trouble. For them, a large part of the sales market has broken down. In addition, they often produce unpasteurized and unfiltered, i.e. naturally cloudy beer, which does not last long. For the campaign “Save the beer” have now 189 Mini breweries teamed up. You are looking for customers near you using a website. (dpa)
The pub is part of it our Czech culture and traditionally an important center of our social life.
Frantisek Samal, Chairman of the Czech Brewery Association
New York's crematoriums work overtime
Due to the numerous coronavirus deaths, special shifts are operated in New York's crematoriums. In many places cremations take place into the evening. Funeral directors and cemetery directors speak of the greatest increase in demand in decades. In New York tens of thousands of infected are counted. About 1400 have died so far. (Reuters)
Boris Johnson still shows symptoms
The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not yet fully recovered from his coronavirus infection. His seven-day self-isolation during which he worked ends on Friday. It is unclear whether he will be able to attend official appointments again, as a government spokesman reported on Thursday. Johnson is still suffering from mild symptoms. The Prime Minister had held his meetings in isolation by telephone and video.
There are more in the UK until Wednesday afternoon as 2900 People at the Covid – 19 – Lung disease died. Johnson is strongly criticized for having reacted too late to the pandemic with a lurching course. (dpa)
