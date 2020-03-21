More than 20,000 people infected in Germany – the federal government wants to disempower the states from infection control

In order to be able to react faster and sharper in the corona crisis, the Federal Government changes the Infection Protection Act according to “FAZ” information. The federal government should in future more intervention options throughout the country received, while the federal states are partially disempowered, as the newspaper reported on Saturday, citing a draft from the Federal Ministry of Health to amend the law.

In future, the federal government should for example prohibit cross-border passenger transport can, via mobile phone location looking for contact persons of infected people, centrally control the supply of medicines and protective equipment and forcefully recruit medical personnel. According to the report, however, it cannot order curfews, as are currently under discussion and in force in some countries.

The draft is supposed to accordingly adopted on Monday in the Federal Cabinet and in the course of the week in an express procedure to be decided in the Bundestag and Bundesrat.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) told the “FAZ”: “The federal and state governments are working hand in hand to tackle this epidemic. Here we bundle competencies. And more importantly, in the future we will be able to work in a situation like this within hours for doctors, nurses, pharmacists and anyone else who works well beyond normal “Take away bureaucracy, adjust rules, increase compensation.” (AFP)