More than 20,000 people infected in Germany – the federal government wants to disempower the states from infection control
The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, according to their count, now 20. 142 Infected in Germany.
Bund wants Infection Protection Act and change responsibilities
In order to be able to react faster and sharper in the corona crisis, the Federal Government changes the Infection Protection Act according to “FAZ” information. The federal government should in future more intervention options throughout the country received, while the federal states are partially disempowered, as the newspaper reported on Saturday, citing a draft from the Federal Ministry of Health to amend the law.
In future, the federal government should for example prohibit cross-border passenger transport can, via mobile phone location looking for contact persons of infected people, centrally control the supply of medicines and protective equipment and forcefully recruit medical personnel. According to the report, however, it cannot order curfews, as are currently under discussion and in force in some countries.
The draft is supposed to accordingly adopted on Monday in the Federal Cabinet and in the course of the week in an express procedure to be decided in the Bundestag and Bundesrat.
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) told the “FAZ”: “The federal and state governments are working hand in hand to tackle this epidemic. Here we bundle competencies. And more importantly, in the future we will be able to work in a situation like this within hours for doctors, nurses, pharmacists and anyone else who works well beyond normal “Take away bureaucracy, adjust rules, increase compensation.” (AFP)
Tenants should not be given notice of termination in a crisis
Tenants should not be due to rent debts may not be terminated in the Corona crisis. That sees a bill from the Federal Ministries for Justice, Home Affairs and Economy , which is available to the German Press Agency in Berlin.
This should apply to rental debts from the period from April 1 to 30. September 2020 . The tenant's obligation to pay the rent remains in principle. Other debtors who are unable to meet their contractual obligations due to the corona pandemic are also not expected to face legal consequences. In the case of loans, there should be a legal deferral arrangement.
The submission should be made on this to be decided on Monday in the federal cabinet and on Wednesday in the Bundestag.
In the template, the possibility of extending the deadlines by one year is created. “Should it turn out that the period from April to September 2020 is not sufficient, (…) will be submitted to the Federal Ministry the judiciary and consumer protection (…) have given the opportunity to (…) limit (…) until 31. July 2021 to extend.”
The obligation to file for insolvency should be suspended – “unless the bankruptcy is not due to the effects of Covid – 19 – Pandemic or there is no prospect of the elimination of an insolvency that has occurred. ”
Annual general meetings of companies should be able to be held online without attendance. For cooperatives and associations, temporary relief is also to be created for holding meetings without physical presence. (dpa)
“Ode to Joy” from balconies in Stuttgart
Between Milan and Sicily there has been a lot of music from balconies and windows since the beginning of the Corona epidemic, People sing and make music against the crisis. The Italians do it – want to do it in Stuttgart professional musicians now follow: on Sunday (18 o'clock) they play from their private apartments in a kind of concert by Ludwig van Beethoven's “Ode to Joy”. There are musicians from the Stuttgart State Orchestra as well as members of the Stuttgart Philharmonic and the Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra.
” According to the model of the “Flashmob sonoro”, all professional musicians, but also all music fans of the city, should play music on their balconies and open windows for Stuttgart, “appeals to the Stuttgart State Opera. This is a “sign of solidarity and zest for life”. The performances should be filmed and shared online under the hashtag #stuttgartmusIERTdaheim. Similar initiatives as in Stuttgart have been announced nationwide for Sunday evening. (dpa)
The horror in the clinics in northern Italy has so far been mainly to be found in interviews and in the daily updated figures about deaths, new infections, and cures. The British broadcaster Sky News has now provided him with drastic pictures in a 5-minute video. The report from the hospital “Pope Johannes XXIII.”
Emirates suspends flights to Germany
The airline Emirates, one of the largest in the world, suspends all flights to Germany, France, Nigeria, New York and New Jersey. This comes from internal emails that Reuters could see. The flights to Germany, France and Nigeria will therefore from Sunday on indefinitely no longer carried out. (Reuters)
Shock video from Italy: Prevent what we have here with you!
Corrected new debt information: 156 and not 350 Billion euro
As a result of the virus crisis, the federal government is steering towards a net new debt of around 156 billion euros too. This looks the Federal Government's draft for e a supplementary budget before which is available to the Reuters news agency. The agency previously had a sum of 350) billion euros.
exit restrictions for just under a billion people
Just under a billion people around the world have to spend the weekend in their own homes because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to an estimate by the AFP news agency, applies to approximately 900 millions of people in 35 countries curfews or exit restrictions . For around 600 millions of these strict measures were ordered by the state.
France, Italy, Spain and other European countries have imposed national curfews. In Germany there are exit restrictions in some federal states, including Bavaria. (AFP)
Dealer requests surcharge from the second pack of toilet paper
Unusual action by a Rewe dealer in Rhineland-Palatinate Rengsdorf : The retailer Michael Glück requires a surcharge from the second pack of toilet paper, to deter hamster buyers. While the first pack is still available at the normal price, he asks with the second donation of five euros and from the third pack even ten euros.
He wanted to prevent hamsters with his action, says Glüc. If a delivery reaches the store, it will be sold out within five to ten minutes. This also leads to arguments. “There is a war over toilet paper. Customers get each other out of the shopping cart. ”
Glück wants to send the donations to Coronavirus helpers via the Neuwied district. His action is met with a great deal of approval and approval on the Internet, although the merchant has not yet made a cent donation. The reason: He is currently not being supplied with toilet paper. The campaign wants luck to go through and believes in the success: “If everyone is reasonable behaved, everyone would have something. ”(dpa)
Number of deaths in Iran continues to rise sharply
Iran reports 123 further casualties from the coronavirus pandemic. The official balance in the badly affected country rose to 1556 dead , as a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Tehran said. The number of infections is within 24 hours around 966 on 20. 610 gone up. The provinces of Semnan, Qom and Markasi in the center of the country are particularly affected. The first deaths in Iran had been registered in Qom. (AFP)
Stop of rent cancellations for solo self-employed requested
“Numerous solo self-employed, small businesses and culture professionals are facing nothing due to the Corona crisis “Said the Berlin SPD member of the Bundestag Cansel Kiziltepe the daily mirror. “Many have told me that they do not know how to pay their rent soon . We therefore need the moratorium on termination . Nobody should have to worry about their existence. “
The coalition will on Wednesday in the Bundestag immediate measures Take to protect solo self-employed and small businesses.
“These federal aids come on top of the measures decided in Berlin. The butcher around the corner can then apply for direct grants so that they can rent their commercial rent can pay. She receives short-time allowance for her employees, ”said Kiziltepe. “The artist must be with the easier access to unemployment benefits , the aid fund at the artists' social fund, but also no longer fear for its existence with the direct grants. ”
Confederation apparently plans 156 billion euros of new debt
The Federal Government controls as a result of the coronavirus crisis on a net new debt of around 156 billion euros . This is seen in the draft of the federal government for a supplementary budget , which was available to Reuters news agency on Saturday. Reuters previously had incorrect reference to new government debt of around 350 billion euros reported. In total, however, bare credit appropriations were also taken into account.
Distance rules and “spit protection” in supermarkets
Distance markings on the floor, “spit protection” at the cash registers, cashless payment as well as disinfectants and gloves for employees: The supermarkets and discounters want to limit the spread of the coronavirus with a variety of measures and at the same time their cashiers protect against infection. However, extended opening hours, such as those made possible by the new regulations in Bavaria to equalize the number of visitors, are hardly an issue, as a survey by the German press agency among supermarket and discounter chains on Saturday showed – also to protect employees.
In many branches of Aldi, Lidl, Netto, Rewe and Penny, plexiglass panes are currently being installed at the cash registers, the respective spokesmen said. This so-called spit protection should protect the cashiers from droplet infection with the new virus Sars-CoV-2 . “As one of many preventive measures, additional disinfectants and disposable gloves are provided at short notice to protect our employees,” said a spokesman for Aldi Nord. These are also measures that the other companies have also taken. Customers are also recommended everywhere to pay without cash if possible, but with a card – so that there is as little direct contact between people as possible.
So that customers are protected , the chains in the checkout area of many branches glue floor markings , at the Netto Marken-Discount branches of a spokeswoman, for example, at a distance of two meters. Similar notices are posted in Aldi and Lidl branches. The net spokeswoman also referred to self-service checkouts in more than 100 Net branches.
A spokeswoman for Aldi Süd said: “We also ask our customers to pay attention to the important hygiene and clearance rules . “ This is about the so-called cough and sneeze label: in the crook of the arm instead of in the hand or even completely unprotected across the room. (dpa)
Laugh at least once a day
Swiss Minister challenges to the Corona Challenge
The Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset intervenes in the fight against the corona virus also to social media. Now he challenges celebrities like Roger Federer to a corona challenge. In this difficult time, solidarity is required, People should follow the calls and stay at home, Berset explains in his post. Then he challenges Roger Federer and other celebrities to post how they manage the everyday life in Corona times , under the hashtag # soschützenwiruns or in French # voicicommentnousprotéger.
You are not invulnerable. The virus could take you to the hospital for weeks – or even kill you.
WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appeals to young people to underestimate the dangers.
Moderator calls with hashtag against hamster purchases
A hashtag against hamster purchases: the radio host and DJane Larissa Rieß has called her subscribers on Instagram to, in times of corona- Crisis to post full shelves. “Posting empty shelves and complaining about them only leads to more panic and hamster purchases,” wrote the moderator of the WDR radio station “1Live” in their post on the social network.
Under the hashtag #VolleRegale, many people followed the call and posted photos of filled vegetable or pasta departments in the supermarket. For days now, pictures of empty shelves for products such as toilet paper, flour or pasta through the Internet. (dpa)
Dear ones, please do me a favor. If you see a full shelf: post it! Posting empty shelves and complaining about them only leads to more panic and hamster purchases. Let's counteract this and post full shelves. Let's be positive #VolleRegale
Velcro against the Corona Koller
To cheer up the Corona crisis, Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger (72) shared another everyday scene on the Internet with his animal roommates, miniature pony whiskey and donkey Lulu. On Friday, California's former governor posted a video on Friday with the description: “After my home workout, recharge my batteries with whiskey and Lulu. “The short clip shows him eating, while the lines of donkey and pony alternately slide on the table to get off his plate to steal. “Arnie” willingly leaves them some salad.
MEP Marquardt warns of disaster on Lesbos
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, green EU parliamentarian Erik Marquardt faced a disaster in the Greek refugee camps warned. With regard to the overcrowded refugee camp Moria on the island of Lesbos, Marquardt said in an interview with the AFP news agency “absurd that on the one hand in Greece it is a crime to meet more than ten people on the street if we on the other hand Have places in Europe where 20. 000 people crowded together “would have to live.
“If people don't evacuated from the island , there will be a disaster in the foreseeable future, “warned Marquardt. Marquardt, who has been in Lesvos for around three weeks, called the hygienic situation in Moria “cruel”. In “large parts of the camp” there are no toilets, the residents are sometimes forced to wear diapers. For this reason alone, many residents of Moria were weakened in health. “Regardless of the age structure, many people belong to the risk group because they were left behind for years in a humanitarian emergency,” criticized Marquardt.
The information campaigns on the corona virus from aid organizations in the refugee camps therefore also testified to one “certain helplessness” , said Marquardt. “It doesn't help much to hand out flyers that give people hygiene tips or ask them to quarantine when people can't keep a distance from each other because they have to sleep tightly in tents.”
In order to draw attention to these and other problems, he co-initiated a campaign under the hashtag “leavenoonebehind”. Solutions for the impending “human crisis” should “be found by the state, with a European effort,” the Greens politician continued to demand.
Aid organizations currently have access to the for less than 3000 Human-designed refugee camp. However, Marquardt spoke of a “difficult situation”. On the one hand, there is a lack of humanitarian aid, on the other hand, there is a risk that volunteers from abroad could carry the corona virus into the refugee camp. “You have to avoid that,” emphasized Marquardt. A (FP)
Turkey stops air traffic to Germany
According to the Federal Foreign Office, Turkey has in the Night to Saturday direct air traffic to Germany almost completely stopped due to the Corona crisis . The ministry said it was still possible to leave via third countries on Saturday, according to the travel information on the Internet. It urged you to take advantage of this opportunity as well: “Contact your airlines or your tour operator immediately and urgently use free seating capacity to return to Germany immediately. “
According to earlier statements by the Federal Foreign Office, until Friday noon there were 20. 000 of 30. 000 Germans returned from Turkey . The return campaign launched by the Federal Government with chartered planes has not yet affected Turkey, since regular flights were still possible.
Overall, this campaign launched on Tuesday is up to 200. 000 Germans abroad . According to Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, some stranded 10 000 Germans – especially tourists – from abroad Be brought home. The SPD politician expects the action to take another two weeks. (dpa)
As of autumn tens of thousands of corona vaccines could be given
The incumbent boss of the Tübingen biotech company CureVac , Franz Werner Haas, already holds from autumn the supply of tens of thousands of people with a vaccine against the corona virus for possible. The corresponding data for this should be available in the third quarter, said Haas of the new edition of “Wirtschaftswoche”. “If the data is good and the authorities give their okay, we can start a larger study this year.”
tens of thousands of people could the vaccine is already received, said Haas. “When the vaccine for the general public is available – whether this year or only 2021 – depends on the outcome of the clinical trial and the decision of the regulatory authorities. ” In an existing system, “200 and 400 million vaccine doses “against the coronavirus are produced. The first production run is already running.
In mid-March, it became known that US President Donald Trump had tried to obtain a corona vaccine exclusively backup that CureVac is currently working on. The company was allegedly offered a large amount to come to the USA, as the “Welt am Sonntag” reported. (AFP)
Police impose fines on day tourists on the Belgian coast
Belgium's coast is in the coronavirus crisis to the taboo zone for day tourists . The police announced that they would send all day trippers and second home owners back to the seaside resorts. In Blankenberge, she even set up checkpoints on the access roads, as the Belgian news agency Belga reported. Anyone found on the coast without a valid reason, despite the country-wide curfew, would be fined without further warning, the police said. (dpa)