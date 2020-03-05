more-than-200-people-have-died-from-flu-in-germany-since-october

It has been proven that around 200 people have died of the flu this season in Germany. This emerges from the latest data from the Influenza Working Group at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Since October 2019, a total of 119. 280 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases to the RKI transmitted. Around one sixth (17) of these diseases was so severe that patients came to the hospital.

Since only selected practices send influenza samples to the RKI, the real number of cases should be higher. They are only extrapolated to Germany after the flu season ends. So far, 202 deaths with influenza virus infection have been reported to the RKI. The vast majority (87 percent) of patients died in the age group from 60 years.

The flu wave had started in Germany in the second week of January 2020 and has continued since then. The peak seems to have been passed, but respiratory diseases have increased again compared to the previous week. No SARS-CoV-2 pathogens were found in the submitted influenza samples in the eighth and ninth calendar weeks. The new corona virus is now being tested.

At the end of February, the RKI announced that the coronavirus was more deadly than the flu. The likelihood of dying from flu is 0.1 to 0.2 percent, said RKI President Lothar Wieler. According to the figures known to date, the rate for the Sars-CoV-2 virus is almost ten times as high – at one to two percent. 80 percent of those infected would only have mild symptoms, but 15 percent became seriously ill at the lung disease Covid – 19. “That's a lot,” said Wieler. (dpa)