more-than-100,000-infections-in-germany

Spring in Germany: Still everyone at home?

Germany has the first stay at home -Hardness test passed in the corona crisis? Overall, the police draw a satisfied conclusion – despite individual violations. On the first real spring weekend, full of sun and warmth, most people stayed Germany to the requirements.

to North and Baltic Sea the beaches remained pretty empty, like the police in the coastal countries reported. “People mostly stick to them Exit restrictions, ”said a Kiel police spokesman. Only on the National borders to Hamburg the police have many day trippers back home cleverly.

In Düsseldorf solved security service and police on the Rhine a crowd of around 200 people on to the prescribed distance to stick between people.

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania were some Barbecue parties disbanded or people from other federal states returned home cleverly. In Bavaria, walkers and recreational athletes were drawn to the fresh air, but most people followed the guidelines. The Police in Munich registered Saturday and Sunday morning with good 9000 Checks round 370 Violations. (dpa)

In some places in Germany it was quite full and rather difficult with the distance, as the picture series shows: