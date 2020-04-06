Science
More than 100,000 infections in Germany
Meanwhile 100. 00 0 infected people in Germany
According to the reports from the counties that Tagesspiegel collects, there are currently more than 100. 00 0 people in Germany demonstrably infected with the coronavirus. More than 1500 are sent to Covid – 19 died.
Ten days ago, Boris Johnson tested positive for the corona virus. Now he is being taken to a hospital – a “precautionary measure”, it says.
Ireland's head of government works again as a doctor
In the Corona crisis, the incumbent Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar , again registered as a doctor. He now said he wanted to work at least one day a week in his profession to help fight the virus, according to his office. “He wanted to at least make a small contribution” , said a government spokesman for the newspaper “Independent”.
Varadkar, according to a report by the “Irish Times” son of a doctor and a nurse, had his profession as a general practitioner 2013 laid down to devote to politics. At that time it was removed from the medical register, now it could be “reactivated”. (dpa)
Habeck calls for reconstruction program for Germany
Greens boss Robert Habeck has a ten-year investment program to rebuild the German economy after the corona crisis in the amount of one half trillion euros . “A ten-year investment program of is expected to be required. Billion euro, 50 billion euros a year, “said Habeck of the” Rheinische Post “.
It would take a long-term investment offensive, “to rebuild the economy and make it crisis-proof,” said Habeck. The economy and society would have to be consistently switched to climate neutrality. “Otherwise, we will land unprotected in the next disaster,” said the Greens chairman. In the short term, Habeck also called for a large stimulus package. (Reuters)
Only three times has Queen Elizabeth addressed the British in a similar way with a special speech. The corona pandemic was the fourth event since 1952. She gives courage to the British and calls for discipline.
Eight infected – refugee camp in Malta cordoned off
Malta sealed off a refugee camp after eight migrants tested positive for the corona virus. Round 1000 African refugees would in the warehouse Hal Far for 14 Quarantined days, the Ministry of Health announced. The eight infected would be isolated. The camp is surrounded by police officers to ensure compliance with the conditions. Army vehicles were also stationed. (Reuters)
Norway also sends doctors to Italy
Also Norway participates in the now massive wave of aid for Italy, which is marked by the corona virus. Health Minister Bent Hoie announced that his country would launch a medical team to Italy .
“We have the infection under control in Norway while Italy is at the height of the crisis,” said Hoie. “This is the right time to help a country that is facing huge challenges.” That 25 – Team of doctors and helpers, all volunteers, should be used in Lombardy.
“Solidarity in Europe is not just a theoretical exercise” , Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said. “Now we can show how it works in practice.” (Dpa)
light in dark time
as sign against darkness In the coronavirus crisis, people in India lit lights at night. Pictures showed how some stood with candles, lights or cell phone flashlights on their doors or on balconies and switched off the lights in their houses. (dpa)
Schwesig wants national mask production
An exit from the rules in According to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig , the corona crisis can only take place with accompanying measures. “For me, this includes the masks,” said the SPD politician in the ARD “Report from Berlin”.
“We will have to work with more masks, even in everyday life. And that's why my demand is that we really need national production now. ”Germany is a strong industrial country. “Therefore, it must ultimately be possible to produce the masks in large numbers in Germany because we need them for possible relaxation measures. “(Dpa)
Turkey reports 574 dead and 27. 00 0 infected
In Turkey is the number of deaths around 73 on 574 gone up. The number of infected increased by 3135 on 27. 0 69 , Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter. In the past 24 hours are 20. 065 people have been tested for coronavirus. (Reuters)
Hamburg's mayor warns of premature exit strategy
Hamburg's mayor Peter Tschentscher has an premature exit strategy warned in the Corona crisis. “As states, we agree with the federal government that we must maintain the contact restrictions and therefore must not send the wrong signals,” said the SPD politician to the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”.
Currently, the dynamics of the infection process are still too high overall. “First of all, we have to get into a situation in which we are certain that we will no longer overload our healthcare system.” He added: “Before we have not achieved this, we must not loosen any measures or lose discipline.” ( dpa)
After the isolation, more humanity prevails in the corona crisis. When everything is over, gratitude will remain. A comment.
Daily mirror | Gerd Appenzeller
Spring in Germany: Still everyone at home?
Germany has the first stay at home -Hardness test passed in the corona crisis? Overall, the police draw a satisfied conclusion – despite individual violations. On the first real spring weekend, full of sun and warmth, most people stayed Germany to the requirements.
to North and Baltic Sea the beaches remained pretty empty, like the police in the coastal countries reported. “People mostly stick to them Exit restrictions, ”said a Kiel police spokesman. Only on the National borders to Hamburg the police have many day trippers back home cleverly.
In Düsseldorf solved security service and police on the Rhine a crowd of around 200 people on to the prescribed distance to stick between people.
In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania were some Barbecue parties disbanded or people from other federal states returned home cleverly. In Bavaria, walkers and recreational athletes were drawn to the fresh air, but most people followed the guidelines. The Police in Munich registered Saturday and Sunday morning with good 9000 Checks round 370 Violations. (dpa)
In some places in Germany it was quite full and rather difficult with the distance, as the picture series shows:
Scottish health expert disregards exit restrictions
Top Scottish government health expert has caused outrage in the UK by violating its own exit restrictions. Catherine Calderwood admitted to having driven to a family home on two consecutive weekends.
Previously, the newspaper “Scottish Sun” had photos the expert from a popular destination on the coast. “I didn't follow the advice I gave to others,” Calderwood said at a press conference. “I'm very sorry.”
The doctor had repeatedly defended the conditions ordered because of the coronavirus pandemic and also in front of the camera called for compliance. The Scottish police said Calderwood had been warned by officials to comply with the requirements. (dpa)
Further coronavirus deaths in the Bergmann clinic
In the Potsdam clinic Ernst von Bergmann are three other patients died from the coronavirus . The city announced. The three men aged between 71 and 92 years came from the Potsdam area and from the city of Potsdam itself. According to the information previously, the hospital has thus died 13 people on the virus. (dpa)
EU Commissioners speak in favor of corona bonds
From the European Commission According to a media report, new pressure for the introduction of corona bonds comes. The two economic heavyweights, the French Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton and the Italian Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni , the member states in a contribution for the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” asked to show solidarity and to set up a tax-financed fund that offers long-term bonds, i.e. Corona bonds , issues.
The fund should only be used for economic development after the crisis. The two Commissioners thus distanced themselves from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was fully committed to the EU budget when the economy was rebuilt 2021 to 2027 puts. (Reuters)
Italy: Number of daily fatalities decreased again
In Italy has already the second day in a row the number of people who died from the consequences of the coronavirus decreased. Civil defense counted 525 fatality on Sunday , after 681 on Saturday. This increased the total number of deaths in Italy to 15 . 887, currently the highest number in the world.
The number of people in Italy who have been proven to be infected increased by around 3.5 percent 128. 948. This is roughly the same rate of increase as on the previous days, but a high number of unreported cases is expected. (dpa)
Proposal from Greece for vaccines and rapid tests
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis suggests According to a media report, the European countries jointly acquire the patents for vaccines and rapid tests for the coronavirus . Mitsotakis told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that these products could then be distributed quickly and fairly where they were most needed.
With the purchase of patents, the incentive will be given to continue investing in research and development against the coronavirus. At the same time, it creates the feeling among European citizens that taxpayers' money is being spent sensibly. (Reuters)
“Virtual” nomination party congress with the Democrats?
In the US, the challenger of US President Donald Trump could possibly be in the November election be determined on a “virtual” nomination party conference . This is pointed out by former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the most promising candidate of the Democrats in the race for the candidacy. Maybe it will be on the scheduled date on 17. August not be feasible up to 30. 00 0 people in one place, he says in an interview the transmitter ABC. (Reuters)
Governor in New York sees positive developments
According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, there may be a corona crisis first positive signals from the badly affected state of New York . The number of dead within 24 hours had dropped for the first time on Sunday from 630 on 594, said Cuomo at his daily press conference.
In addition, the number of newly admitted to the hospital had decreased and the number of recovered patients had risen sharply. “It could be an interesting spike in the statistics or the hopeful start of a change,” said Cuomo. (dpa)