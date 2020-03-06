more-than-100,000-infected-worldwide

WHO sees no lack of medication due to coronavirus

The Despite the coronavirus outbreak, supply of the most important medicines is not at risk worldwide . This applies even though many components are manufactured in China and production was temporarily interrupted there, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Friday.

“WHO is working closely with industry associations, authorities and other partners to keep an eye on the risks, but we have so far identified k an impending specific shortcoming “, said Tedros. “Many manufacturers have alternative sources for the ingredients, or they had stocks that they can now use. Manufacturing has started again in almost all regions of China, even if there are still challenges. ”

According to Tedros are for the fight against the Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 now 20 vaccines in the Development. The WHO also submitted applications for testing and approval of 40 tests received.