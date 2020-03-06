more-than-100,000-infected-worldwide

Science
Worldwide more than 100. 000 Cases
The number of infections diagnosed with the novel coronavirus worldwide is more than 100. 000 gone up. According to a count by the AFP based on official data, the number on Friday afternoon was 100. 002 infections in 91 countries around the globe, 3406 People died. Since Thursday 2492 new cases registered. (AFP)
Amazon takes action against usury prices
The online retailer Amazon now wants to take legal action against sellers who claim usurer prices for items related to the coronavirus epidemic on its platform. Amazon is currently working with prosecutors to sue the sellers, the US company said. In addition, the group had around 530. 000 products removed from the offer that were mistakenly sold as a cure or defense against the corona virus. (Reuters)
Facebook temporarily closes offices in London
The internet company Facebook temporarily closes its London offices after an employee tested positive for the corona virus . Facebook said that it was a employee from Singapore who was visiting London at the end of February. “We will close our London offices for deep cleaning by Monday,” said a spokesman for the British news agency PA.
Employees have been asked to do so from home to work. Anyone who came into contact with the colleague concerned was asked to isolate themselves in their own home as a precaution. According to media reports, Facebook employs around 3000 employees in the British capital. The number of confirmed infections with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 in Great Britain rose on Friday 163 on. (dpa)
Apple employees should go to the home office
Apple asks its employees at the company headquarters in Silicon Valley, if possible to work from home . The authorities of the Santa Clara district, where the of 12. 000 Apple Park which is used by people, has asked large companies based there to take appropriate precautions after 20 Coronavirus cases in the area. (Reuters)
Ski World Cup ends prematurely – no final in Italy
Due to the spread of the corona virus, the season of alpine ski racers is prematurely over The End. The World Cup final in Cortina d'Ampezzo will be held on Friday evening according to the World Federation FIS) )called off. The Italian association Fisi had previously informed about this after a crisis meeting of the Council of the International Ski Association. The guest appearance in Cortina d'Ampezzo should also be a dress rehearsal for the World Cup 2021.
A main reason for the cancellation are meanwhile from travel restrictions imposed on several nations , through which several athletes could not have participated in the final , it said in the Fis message. Preparations for the World Ski Flying Championships in Planica, Slovenia from 17. to 22. March continues, however, because there are still no travel restrictions for Slovenia. (dpa)
UN cancel climate talks until end of April
The United Nations say all planned until end of April Meeting in preparation for the climate summit scheduled for November in Glasgow . Upcoming discussions in Bonn are also affected . As justification, the Secretary General of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Patricia Espinosa, refers to the coronavirus epidemic. (Reuters)
Nearly 200 Virus dead in Italy
In Italy the number of virus deaths rises within 24 hours at 49 on 197 Cases. The authorities count 4636 Infected . It was still on Thursday 3858. The epidemic focuses on some key areas in the north of the country Country. (Reuters)
More than 600 Infections in Germany
The number of coronavirus cases in Germany increases 639 . This is announced by the Robert Koch Institute in the evening. The day before the institute had 400 cases counted. Most diseases were accordingly in North Rhine-Westphalia with 329 diseases registered. (Reuters)
The nerves of the investors are bare.
Analyst Jochen Stanzl from online broker CMC on developments on the stock exchanges due to the coronavirus epidemic
WHO sees no lack of medication due to coronavirus
The Despite the coronavirus outbreak, supply of the most important medicines is not at risk worldwide . This applies even though many components are manufactured in China and production was temporarily interrupted there, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Friday.
“WHO is working closely with industry associations, authorities and other partners to keep an eye on the risks, but we have so far identified k an impending specific shortcoming “, said Tedros. “Many manufacturers have alternative sources for the ingredients, or they had stocks that they can now use. Manufacturing has started again in almost all regions of China, even if there are still challenges. ”
According to Tedros are for the fight against the Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 now 20 vaccines in the Development. The WHO also submitted applications for testing and approval of 40 tests received.
WHO's senior emergency expert, Mike Ryan, calls it “ false hope “that the virus would just go away like a flu in summer . (dpa / Reuters)
Lufthansa cancels further flights due to corona virus
Due to the drop in demand due to the corona virus the Lufthansa Group is cutting its flight schedule even further. In the next few weeks, the capacity should increase by up to 50 percent will be reduced , the company said on Friday. The measure serves to reduce the financial consequences of the slump in demand. (dpa / AFP)
Bulgaria closes all schools – because of flu
For health reasons, Bulgaria has closed all schools across the country – not because of the new coronavirus, but because of the flu. All operations planned for Friday were also canceled, as the Ministry of Health in Sofia announced . Bulgaria, the poorest member state of the European Union, is suffering from an unusually severe wave of flu. However, a corona infection has not yet been registered.
“There has been no such rapid spread of influenza B in Bulgaria in the past ten years,” said the director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases, Todor Kantardschiew. According to official figures in the last week of February alone, almost 5000 People with the flu, especially babies and children under 14 years.
In order to curb the spread of the flu, schools in the country should now at least 11. March closed. Universities should also cancel their lectures, the Ministry of Health demanded. Planned operations in hospitals should be postponed and visits to patients should be prohibited. (AFP)
Corona suspicion in the ICE is not confirmed
In Braunschweig there is a train with 220 People stopped and evacuated because of one of the passengers Corona – Suspected. The man is currently being treated in a Braunschweig clinic . As a spokesman for the city of Braunschweig has now announced, it is not a suspected corona case. It was therefore no smear taken.
Every second company expects a drop in sales due to corona virus
According to a survey, every second company in Germany anticipates a decline in sales this year due to the coronavirus epidemic . trade fair companies , travel industry
and hospitality , as from the preliminary evaluation of a survey by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) among more than 10. 000 companies from all regions and industries emerged. “Report us to the 70 Percentage of companies suffered a significant double-digit drop in sales because they are being canceled across the board on an unprecedented scale, “said DIHK President Eric Schweitzer on Friday.
If the turnover breaks down in an extremely short time, but almost all expenses continue, the “could very many Operations don't last long “ said. For them now “quick effective immediate measures ” are required. Deferral of taxes, social security contributions and quick access to bridging aids such as short-time work allowance and liquidity funds make sense. “It is important that companies receive prompt, unbureaucratic support,” said Schweitzer. “We're talking about days rather than weeks or even months.” (Reuters)
Twelve people tested positive on the Nile ship
According to official information, on a cruise ship on the Nile twelve people tested positive for the coronavirus . The Ministry of Health said on Friday that it was Egyptians who worked on the ship. They were tested positive, but showed no symptoms . The authorities ordered the tests after the virus was found in a tourist from Taiwan after her return. This increases the official number of infections in Egypt to 15. (dpa)
Formula E race in Rome canceled
The consequences of the coronavirus epidemic in Italy also slow Formula E. Because of the measures to contain Covid – 19 – Diseases is the planned for April 4th ePrix in Rome was canceled , as the fully electric racing series announced on Friday. Formula E now checks whether a postponement to a later date is possible, it said. (dpa)
Cases in Switzerland are increasing rapidly – army is ready
Switzerland sees itself with the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus infections “ on the edge of an epidemic wave “. Until Friday Sars-CoV-2 was at 210 people demonstrated how Daniel Koch, head of the department for communicable diseases at the Federal Office of Health, said. On Thursday evening it was still under 90. A woman had died of the infection on Thursday. The cantons could apply for help from the army, said Health and Interior Minister Alain Berset. According to an army spokesman, four hospital battalions are ready.
The government issued new guidelines: Medical practices and hospitals should now primarily take care of particularly vulnerable people : People about 65, people with chronic respiratory diseases, increased Blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases or diabetes and those whose immune system is weakened by therapy. For these people, Covid – 19 take a life-threatening course.
In many parts of the country, after the winter holidays, they start on Monday schools again. They should deliberately not be closed : One wants to avoid that children have to be looked after by the more vulnerable grandparents, said Koch. (Dpa )
Actor Samuel Koch in quarantine
Actor Samuel Koch is currently not allowed to leave the house . He had on 26. Having a dinner together with a man infected with the corona virus in February, he told the news channel n-tv on Friday. A infection is not present , the risk of infection is relatively low in his case, emphasized Koch. The quarantine is a pure precaution. (epd)
Mecca and medina reopened after disinfection
Saudi Arabia reopened the Holy Places in Mecca and Medina on Friday. Both mosques were disinfected overnight, the online newspaper “Egypt Today” reported, citing Saudi state media. Five cases of coronavirus were detected in the kingdom.
Previously, the country had suspended the Umrah, the small pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina, and closed its borders to foreign pilgrims . (KNA)
Number of people infected worldwide rises to more than 100. 000
According to the Reuters news agency, the number of people infected worldwide has reached the mark of 100. 000 skipped. It is based on the figures previously reported by governments and authorities.
Number of people infected in France increases sharply
The number of infected people in France is within one day at 154 on 577 gone up. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of deceased increased from seven to nine.
