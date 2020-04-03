more-than-100,000-corona-infections-in-the-state-of-new-york

Court confirms mask requirement in Jena

The city Jena may from Monday introduce a mask requirement in all sales outlets, in public transport and in buildings with public traffic . The Gera administrative court rejected an urgent application against this decision by the municipality on Friday, said spokesman Bernd Amelung. According to a first summary review by the court, the general decree of the city was “not obviously illegal”.

At the Decision of the Gera judges, the current opinion of the Berlin Robert Koch Institute had been particularly taken into account . According to the court spokesman, the obligation to wear a mask could further reduce the risk of contagion if other measures were observed, such as minimum clearance, coughing label and hand hygiene.

In addition, the Mask requirement still relatively, since no certified mouth and nose protection is required, but also self-made Masks, scarves or shawls met the requirements of the city of Jena , added Amelung. The short-term wearing of protection therefore does not weigh as much as the possible dangers that continued to spread from the dynamic spread of the highly contagious corona virus for the health system and the health of the population.

The city is hoping from the measure more security for the Public employee . Practice shows that the minimum distance cannot always be maintained, city spokesman Kristian Philler justified the order. In the open air – for example when walking or jogging – there is no mask requirement . (epd)