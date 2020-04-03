Science
More than 100,000 corona infections in the state of New York
10. 00 0 new infections within one day in New York State
The number of known cases in the state of New York is more than 10. 00 0 increased. Governor Andrew Cuomo gives the new total with 102. 863 after 92. 381 the day before. The number of dead is on 2935 after 2373 gone up. This is the biggest increase so far. (Reuters)
Crisis Festival: FC Bayern extends with coach Hansi Flick
The German record champions continue to trust Hansi Flick. Of the Bayern coaches are only allowed to work as a short-term solution continue.
Daily mirror
The corona crisis could lead to a state participation at Lufthansa to lead. In view of the climate targets, that would be one for the federal government ambivalent business.
Daily mirror
EU wants to bring home a quarter of a million citizens stranded abroad
The EU endeavors to more than 250. 00 To bring 0 stranded citizens of member states home abroad . So far this is at around 350. 00 0 people already happened , said the EU's foreign minister Josep Borrell. In March it was said up to 300. 00 0 EU citizens hoped for a return. (Reuters)
Court confirms mask requirement in Jena
The city Jena may from Monday introduce a mask requirement in all sales outlets, in public transport and in buildings with public traffic . The Gera administrative court rejected an urgent application against this decision by the municipality on Friday, said spokesman Bernd Amelung. According to a first summary review by the court, the general decree of the city was “not obviously illegal”.
At the Decision of the Gera judges, the current opinion of the Berlin Robert Koch Institute had been particularly taken into account . According to the court spokesman, the obligation to wear a mask could further reduce the risk of contagion if other measures were observed, such as minimum clearance, coughing label and hand hygiene.
In addition, the Mask requirement still relatively, since no certified mouth and nose protection is required, but also self-made Masks, scarves or shawls met the requirements of the city of Jena , added Amelung. The short-term wearing of protection therefore does not weigh as much as the possible dangers that continued to spread from the dynamic spread of the highly contagious corona virus for the health system and the health of the population.
The city is hoping from the measure more security for the Public employee . Practice shows that the minimum distance cannot always be maintained, city spokesman Kristian Philler justified the order. In the open air – for example when walking or jogging – there is no mask requirement . (epd)
A cent product is currently gold value.
Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) on Friday in Apfelstädt, Thuringia, on the price of medical protective masks during the corona pandemic.
Police prevented party on Skate court: host has to pay the stake
Calling a man in Karlsruhe for a “Corona Rave” is expensive. The police announced on Friday that 29 – year-olds the cost of the police operation. The man had a messenger service in the past week invited to the meeting on a skating rink . Round 20 People would have agreed to participate. The police received a tip, the skating rink was monitored by several officials and the party was prevented.
The initiator is now several hundred euros be invoiced. “We also hope that this measure will have a deterrent effect ”, said Police Vice President Hans Matheis. He announced increased controls this weekend. (dpa)
EU cancels customs duties and VAT for the import of medical equipment
To make imports of protective equipment and medical devices faster where they are needed, the EU Commission has exempted imports of medical equipment from outside the Union from customs duties and VAT.
– European Commission – Representation in Germany on Twitter (@euinde) https://twitter.com/EUinDE/status/1246085114712535043
Every time has its characters, its words and terms – and if there is already something like the winners of the corona crisis, then there are two emojis: the green microbe and the smiley with the medical one Mask.
Daily mirror | Daniel Erk
Queen Elizabeth plans to address – Boris Johnson must extend self-isolation
The British Queen Elizabeth II. (93) wants to deal with a Address to the British people and the Commonwealth turn. Buckingham Palace announced on Friday. The speech will be broadcast on Sunday at 20. 00 Clock. The announcement is a sign that the British government is increasingly worried by the rapidly growing number of Deaths from Covid – 19. The Ministry of Health in London recorded with 684 Deaths on Friday set a new daily record . The number of deaths in Great Britain thus increased 3605.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson infected with the coronavirus announced on Friday that he must have his Extend self-isolation . He feels better, but still has a fever . “According to the government's advice, I need to continue my self-isolation,” Johnson said in a video message on Twitter. The British Prime Minister has been stuck in his official apartment on Downing Street in London for more than a week.
The British heir to the throne Prince Charles (71) inaugurated on Friday temporary hospital for the treatment of Covid – 19 – Patients via video link . The NHS Nightingale Hospital London has been in the past ten days in a conference center in East London , the Excel Center. There are initially 500 intensive care beds to disposal. If necessary, the capacity should be increased to several thousand beds, it said in a message from the National Health Service NHS.
Also Birmingham and Manchester are already working on temporary clinics . They are being planned in other cities. Prince Chalres has been in his country home in Scotland a week and a half since he became aware of his own coronavirus infection. However, he had only mild symptoms and meanwhile ended his self-isolation again. (dpa)
Take a break in the home office – that's how it works
Or so
Other exercises that are a little less demanding are offered by the sports editorial team.
This time our personal trainers Michaela Seidler and Michael Schimmer explain how they keep the thighs supple. This exercise is basically suitable for everyone, but especially for older people and seniors.
Daily mirror | Michael Rosentritt
Pro Asyl criticizes deportations with charter flights
The refugee organization Pro Asyl complains that Individuals in the Corona crisis would be deported by charter plane . “Whole countries have been at a standstill for weeks. Although it should be clear that deportation is currently out of the question, people are still being detained, ”criticized the head of the Legal Policy Department at Pro Asylum, Bellinda Bartolucci, on Friday. “It finally needs a general deportation stop to end the fears and uncertainty of those affected and not to have to use the lawyers and authorities even more during these times.” People should not be deported to countries with weak health systems, the organization demanded .
The question On Friday, the Federal Police of the German Press Agency did not initially answer whether deportation flights were also chartered for individuals or small groups of up to five people.
According to Pro Asyl, a single woman being deported from Munich Airport to West African Togo. Since there are no more regular flights, an aircraft should be chartered for women only.
– Pro Asyl on Twitter (@proasyl) https://twitter.com/ProAsyl/status/1246053650738425863
According to Pro Asyl, a single woman being deported from Munich Airport to West African Togo . Since there are no more regular flights, an aircraft should be chartered for women only. The Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Police do not comment in advance on possible impending deportations. (dpa)
round 14. 500 Nursing homes exist in Germany, the protection of residents and caregivers from another Spreading the corona virus is crucial to save as many lives as possible. But complete isolation creates new problems. It is a tightrope walk – also for politics.
Daily mirror
What is Google doing?
And here again the data analysis from Google at a glance.
The US internet giant Google wants to publish the location data of its users in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Daily mirror
Alliance calls for better protection for migrant workers
An alliance of unions, church representatives and social organizations has better in view of the coronavirus crisis Protective measures for foreign workers required. Migrant workers in the meat industry, agriculture, logistics, construction and home care are about “a high-risk group in the pandemic” due to their living situation , said Claudius Voigt von the non-profit society for the support of asylum seekers in Münster on Friday. Due to the accommodation in mass accommodation and the collective transport to work, they are exposed to an increased risk of infection with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2.
Peter Kossen from the “Action Dignity and Justice” association therefore calls for corona tests wherever migrant workers are transported and work in a confined space. “A rapid spread of the virus in these groups is only a matter of time!” He warned. (dpa)
Refugee home under quarantine
After dozens of corona cases it says a refugee home in Euskirche n under quarantine. In the central accommodation facility of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia be 39 residents demonstrably infected with the corona virus the district government of Cologne announced on Friday. In total, in the home 298 refugees accommodated , all on Covid – 19 have been tested. 219 of the tests were negative, further results are still pending.
To further spread to prevent the virus are a series of measures was hit. Among other things, the residents are now only allowed to eat in their rooms, and additional protective clothing has been procured for the employees. (dpa)
Hundreds of deaths in Great Britain
In Great Britain the number of virus deaths within one day is 684 on 3605 gone up. This is a increase by 23 Percent compared to the previous day . Queen Elizabeth will address the public on Sunday with a turn. This is announced by Buckingham Palace. Such speeches by the queen out of line are rare. (Reuters)
Insight into everyday politics
Özcan Mutlu shares his daily routine. Very tight program in these times, we find.
CoronaTimes 1. Get up & have breakfast 2. Listen to the Drosten / RKI podcast 3. Video conference 1 4. Run / GreenRunners 5. Lunch 6. Video conference 2 7. event. Videoconference 3 8. Social media 9. Unexpected / This & That 10. Dinner 11. News 12. Netflix 13. Sleep And you like that?
– Özcan Mutlu on Twitter (@oezcanmutlu) https://twitter.com/OezcanMutlu/status/1246063978226356225
More freedom after Easter?
A relaxation of the restrictions in the fight against that According to the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina coronavirus is conceivable after the Easter holidays . It is conceivable, for example, that contact bans will be implemented less strictly if other measures are followed, the scientists explain in a statement published on Friday.
A gradual loosening of the editions should be about with “the area-covering wearing mouth-nose protection go hand in hand, ”says the Leopoldina statement. In addition, the experts spoke for digital tools in which people “voluntarily and in compliance with data protection and personal rights” provide data about possible infection routes. Such an app is currently under discussion on the smartphone.
Government spokesman Steffen Seibert does not want to get involved in any forecast yet. He asked the citizens again for patience. (dpa)
Heja BVB – also in the coronavirus crisis
The biggest football -Stadion in Germany will be the treatment center against the coronavirus from Saturday. According to the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, the north grandstand was converted accordingly by the club and the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians of Westphalia-Lippe (KVWL). The center is open daily from 12. 00 to 16. 00 clock open. A registration is not necessary. The ball is currently at a standstill in the Bundesliga because of the pandemic is the figurehead of the city, a fixed point for almost everyone in Dortmund and the surrounding area and due to its technical, infrastructural and spatial conditions the ideal place to actively help people right now, the are potentially infected by the corona virus or complain of corresponding complaints such as respiratory diseases and fever ”, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and Carsten Cramer in a message: “It is our duty and our desire to do everything in our power to help these people. ”(dpa)
Easter 2020 will unfortunately not be as we know it. “
Brandenburg's Minister of Health Ursula Nonnemacher