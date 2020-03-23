more-than-100-dead-in-24-hours-in-the-united-states

France's parliament votes for health emergency

France Parliament finally voted on Sunday evening for a law that Combating the coronavirus pandemic enables a health emergency . For reasons of infection protection only a small part of the members of the National Assembly voted by hand , shortly before the Senate had approved the law.

With the publication of the law in Official Journal comes into force initially two-month health emergency comes into force – this means that restrictions on civil rights are about in the fight against the Corona crisis Curfews and confiscations possible. An extension of the emergency is possible. The law also empowers the government to adopt a number of measures to support the economy in these times of crisis and the second round of postpone French local elections.

Because of the pandemic, there has been a curfew in France since Tuesday. People are only allowed to leave the house if they want to buy groceries, go to the doctor, walk their dog or go jogging alone. Only people who are not able to work from home are allowed to leave the house for work. The police registered until Sunday 91 . 824 Violations of curfew .

The number of Coronavirus pandemic casualties in France increased on Sunday 112 on 674, as announced by the health authorities. 16. 0 18 infections have so far been registered nationwide . 7240 were infected in Hospitals admitted.

on Sunday in France, the death of a doctor infected with the coronavirus was reported for the first time . It was a 67 – year-old emergency doctor in Compiègne north of Paris, like the mayor of City, Philippe Marini, announced. The doctor had therefore voluntarily returned from retirement to help in the corona crisis . According to information from France 3, the doctor came from Madagascar. (AFP)