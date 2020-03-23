more-than-100-dead-in-24-hours-in-the-united-states

Science
In the US more than 100 dead in 24 hours
Due to the coronavirus pandemic in the US within 24 hours more than 100 people died. This increased the number of corona deaths in the United States 389, as can be seen from a list by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Most of the fatalities were accordingly in the states of New York (114), Washington (94) and California (28 dead) registered. Nationwide there were more than 32. 000 People with the new Coroana virus. (AFP)
France's parliament votes for health emergency
France Parliament finally voted on Sunday evening for a law that Combating the coronavirus pandemic enables a health emergency . For reasons of infection protection only a small part of the members of the National Assembly voted by hand , shortly before the Senate had approved the law.
With the publication of the law in Official Journal comes into force initially two-month health emergency comes into force – this means that restrictions on civil rights are about in the fight against the Corona crisis Curfews and confiscations possible. An extension of the emergency is possible. The law also empowers the government to adopt a number of measures to support the economy in these times of crisis and the second round of postpone French local elections.
Because of the pandemic, there has been a curfew in France since Tuesday. People are only allowed to leave the house if they want to buy groceries, go to the doctor, walk their dog or go jogging alone. Only people who are not able to work from home are allowed to leave the house for work. The police registered until Sunday 91 . 824 Violations of curfew .
The number of Coronavirus pandemic casualties in France increased on Sunday 112 on 674, as announced by the health authorities. 16. 0 18 infections have so far been registered nationwide . 7240 were infected in Hospitals admitted.
on Sunday in France, the death of a doctor infected with the coronavirus was reported for the first time . It was a 67 – year-old emergency doctor in Compiègne north of Paris, like the mayor of City, Philippe Marini, announced. The doctor had therefore voluntarily returned from retirement to help in the corona crisis . According to information from France 3, the doctor came from Madagascar. (AFP)
Ohio and Louisiana impose curfew
In order to slow the spread of the new type of corona virus, the US states Ohio and Louisiana ordered an extensive curfew . So now are round 100 Millions of Americans affected by exit restrictions from various states.
“We're at war,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine , on Sunday via Twitter. “We have to make sacrifices in times of war,” he said. The “stay at home” decree will come into force on Monday evening and will initially apply until April 6th . The governor said that only important services such as supermarkets and the health sector are excluded. According to DeWine, there were until Sunday noon in the state 350 confirmed infections with the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2.
the Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, said the imposition of exit restrictions on Monday night was necessary to ensure the health of the To protect the population. In the state where New Orleans is located, there were more than 800 known infections.
Previously, the states of California, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Illinois ordered extensive exit restrictions. So far, US President Donald Trump's government has rejected a restriction . The number of infections in the USA rose to around on Sunday 30. 000 . (dpa)
This is the face of someone who just spent 9 hours in personal protective equipment moving critically ill Covid 19 patients around London. I feel broken – and we are only at the start. I am begging people, please please do social distancing and self isolation #covid 19
– Natalie Silvey on Twitter (@silv 24)
Italy will almost stand still from this Monday. A few hours after the publication of new shocking contagion and death numbers on Saturday, the government in Rome decided on the night of Sunday that work in all factories, offices and companies had to stop on Monday. According to Prime Minister Conte, only food production and medicines are exempt.
Train in Hesse stops unscheduled because passenger is apparently infected with corona virus
On Deutsche Bahn ICE had to interrupt its journey in Hesse on Sunday because a traveler on board the train may be infected with the corona virus . A spokesman for the federal police said it was reported in the early afternoon that a French citizen in a six-passenger compartment indicated that he was infected with the virus.
The man, equipped with gloves and a face mask, had a certificate from Hamburg about a test the corona virus and the recommendation for domestic quarantine. There were no other travelers in the train compartment. Language problems made communication difficult. The local health authorities are now responsible for decisions on how to proceed, the spokesman said. The train that was stopped in Gelnhausen , according to initial information, is “mediocre” full and about 100 to 150 travelers occupied. (dpa)
Virtual tours, directors in live chat: The German museums have to be inventive after they have closed.
The pressure on the IOC is growing. In the meantime, a cancellation of the summer games in Tokyo can no longer be ruled out. The Olympic Committee plans to make a decision in four weeks. Ongoing developments around the effects of Covid – 90 on professional sports can be found in the sports news blog.
Refugees at Camp #Moria show that they are not going to give up given the impending disaster. Protective masks are produced in piecework. Without evacuation, there will still be a catastrophe. But surrender is not an alternative. #LeaveNoOneBehind https://t.co/ILk8pXXVfK
– Erik marquardt on twitter (@erikmarquardt)
Erik Marquardt, Green MP in the EU Parliament, has a video of the campaign on Twitter # LeaveNoOneBehind , which shows how Refugees on Lesbos sew respirators themselves . Currently live in the refugee camp Moria more than 20. 000 People, although this originally for only 3. 000 set up was. In the overcrowded camp, an outbreak of the corona virus could have devastating consequences and lead to many deaths. That is why the #LeaveNoOneBehind campaign calls for a quick evacuation. A corresponding petition already have more than 175. 000 People signed.
Great Britain: 1.5 million people should 12 stay at home for weeks
Great Britain wants around 1.5 million people who want one have a high risk of infection, ask for not to leave her apartment for at least twelve weeks The National Health Service will contact the most vulnerable section of the population accordingly in the coming days, the government said. It is about saving lives. (Reuters)
curfews, contact bans, distance rules, company closures – Europe is fighting desperately against the corona virus. Only in Sweden are people so far relatively calm given the sometimes dramatic situation in other countries.
Angela Merkel goes into domestic quarantine
The Chancellor was informed after her press appearance on Sunday afternoon that a Doctor who had given her prophylactic pneumococcal vaccination on Friday afternoon has now tested positive for the coronavirus has been. This is announced by Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for the federal government.
Then the Chancellor decided to immediately go to quarantine at home . You will be tested regularly over the next few days because a test would not be fully meaningful yet. The Chancellor will also conduct her official business out of domestic quarantine.
Infection numbers in Italy rise less rapidly
The number of Coronavirus deaths in Italy is around 651 on 5476 – so the increase is not so rapid as canceled the day before. On Saturday the civil defense had the largest number of 793 dead reported in just one day. There are fewer cases than in the past days, one hopes that this will continue in the coming days, said Civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli in Rome on Sunday. But he warned of hasty conclusions. “We must not let up in vigilance.”
Until Sunday, a total of 59 138 Infected. These are round 5500 more than on Saturday. The increase here was also less than the previous day.
According to the civil defense, the cause of death among the infected not fully clarified, i.e. whether the people at Covid – 19 died or to other already existing ones Diseases.
Italy has given the dramatic figures at the weekend new measures imposed . So all businesses across the country must close that do not guarantee essential goods or services . In addition, there is now an absolute ban on moving out of your community – unless it is absolutely necessary because of work or for health reasons. (dpa)
The Spanish opera star Plácido Domingo says that it has tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus. “I believe it is my moral duty to inform you that I am positive for Covid – 19 was tested “, wrote the 79 – yearlings on Sunday. He and his family are in self-isolation.
New infections and deaths in Italy and Great Britain
The number of infected in Italy has changed from 53. 578 on 59. 138 elevated. The number of dead is around 651 on 5476 increased, the authorities said.
The number of virus infected in Great Britain has come within 24 hours of 5018 on 5683 elevated. The number of dead is from 233 on 281 gone up, the government announced. (Reuters)
Bavaria remains in the fight against the corona virus on its own line
Bavaria wants this from the federal and state governments to contain the corona crisis Do not accept the agreed collection ban for more than two people . The German Press Agency learned this on Sunday from the Bavarian State Chancellery .
In the Free State would the rules already decided on Friday by the state government still apply said a government spokesman for the dpa in Munich. Accordingly, only those who belong to a household are allowed to go out into the fresh air together.
Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder told dpa that the compromise reached by the federal government and the federal states was going in the right direction. “ The decision is ok . This confirms almost all of the restrictions that we decided on in Bavaria on Friday, ”said the CSU chief after Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) called the Prime Minister. Bavaria had preceded many measures on Friday, other countries have now followed “one to one”.
“Now we have similar regulations across Germany. We are as a particularly affected country also more challenged . We shouldn't have waited a day longer, ”emphasized Söder and thus once again defended his decision for exit restrictions two days before that of the federal government and countries agreed telephone switch . Soder's approach had been criticized in the past few days by other politicians, but others also praised him for it. The agreed compromise paper expressly stipulates that each country may continue to take measures on its own .
Looking at the situation in the Free State, Söder also said: I thank the population very much for sticking to it so well. Bavaria holds together really well. ”Since the night from Friday to Saturday, strict exit restrictions apply in Bavaria, but no curfew.
The federal and state governments had agreed on Sunday afternoon in a nearly two-and-a-half hour telephone exchange that to contain the corona crisis, gatherings of more than two people across Germany should be prohibited . Relatives who live in their own household are excluded. The paper by Merkel and the Prime Ministers literally states: “Spending time in public space is only allowed on your own, with another person who is not living in the household, or with members of your household.” These measures should apply for at least two weeks.
In Bavaria, however, this will be interpreted more generously because, for example, escorting elderly people who need help should continue to be allowed, said a spokesman for the State Chancellery . All restaurants and hairdressers across the country now have to close, even these bans have long been in force in Bavaria . (dpa)
The federal government decides on Monday a historic package Combating the corona virus crisis and its consequences. What measures are planned? What is still allowed, what is prohibited?
Correction: Hessen are allowed to two leave the house
According to information the Hessian State Chancellery may be up to two people traveling together . This also applies if there is no need for help. The state chancellery corrected to the German Press Agency earlier statements by Bouffier , according to which only one person should have left the house.
On Saturday afternoon, the federal and state governments had measures in a conference call against the spread of Covid – 19 resolved. These include a ban on meetings for more than two people. (Tsp, dpa)
I repeat my urgent appeal to everyone (…): Please bring everyone along, show reason and heart, “says Angela Merkel in these minutes What the federal government and the states have just decided on the #Corona virus: @tagesspiegel
– Julius Betschka on Twitter (@juliusbetschka)