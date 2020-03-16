more-housework

As more and more cases of Covid – 19 infections become known in Germany and Europe, companies also have to react. What rules apply to employees here? The most important questions and answers:

May I stay at home?

Anyone who is afraid of being infected at work or outside their own four walls can don't just stay at home as an employee. This only applies to people who are actually unable to work, explains the DGB legal protection. However, if work in the home office is normal in the company, this can be used in consultation with the employer. Where such a possibility has not yet existed, you can still work at home if there are cases of infection in the same city or district. Wolfgang Däubler, Professor of German and European Labor Law at the University of Bremen explains this in an interview with the Bund publishing house. But this only applies if at least 80 percent of the work can be done from home and meetings are possible by phone or video conference.

May I look after my school child?

If kindergartens or schools are closed as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, workers may stay at home for childcare if necessary. As long as there is no other childcare option, workers are unable to perform the work. That means they don't have to come to work, explains Nathalie Oberthür, specialist lawyer for labor law from Cologne. Whether you continue to receive your salary depends on whether other care is really possible. The legal protection of the DGB points out that in the event of a short-term closure of daycare centers, there may be an unintentional personal hindrance in the sense of paragraph 616 BGB. Anyone who has no way of accommodating their child in any other way is then entitled to paid leave for a few days. However, it should always be checked whether this was not excluded by a collective agreement or employment contract. From a legal point of view, schools or day care centers that remain closed are no longer entitled to paid leave, explains Oberthür. Parents who have to look after their children do not have to come to work, but they are not entitled to salary either. Employees can then take vacation – paid or unpaid in agreement with the employer.

What do employers have to do?

They must inform their employees about risks and opportunities educate. This includes providing information on the cough and sneeze label and establishing rules for dealing with each other, as the Chamber of Commerce explains for Munich and Upper Bavaria. Respiratory masks, gloves or other protective equipment can also be reasonable measures – but that depends on the company. The necessary measures can also include the provision of disinfectants, for example when employees have customer contact.

What if a case occurs?

If an employee shows symptoms of Covid – 19, this is the responsibility Health office the first point of contact for companies, as the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry explains. The health office is then responsible for the reporting path and checks which further measures have to be taken. The agency also provides information on how employers should behave. If an employee has symptoms at the workplace, employers should send him home or to a doctor to clarify whether it really is the corona virus, the IHK recommends for Munich and Upper Bavaria.

Do you get a quarantine salary?

If you are sick and have to stay at home, you will still receive your salary – at Covid – 19 the same rules apply as in the case of illness. On the other hand, anyone who is not sick but is still subject to a quarantine order is entitled to compensation in the amount of loss of earnings according to the Infection Protection Act. The employer has to pay the compensation, but according to the Chamber of Commerce, the benefit can be refunded. The application must be submitted to the health department within three months.

Do I have to go on a business trip?

In principle, employees are obliged to take business trips. Fear of getting infected is not yet a reason to refuse a business trip, according to DGB legal protection. However, if there is an official travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office, employees do not have to travel to the relevant country for official reasons. For China and due to the current travel warnings and far-reaching restrictions, an order for a business trip may no longer be a reasonable discretion, explains the Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Munich and Upper Bavaria in its guide. dpa