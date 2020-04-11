more-and-more-associations-are-working-on-short-time-work

Alfons Hörmann, President of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) sees all of German sports in the crisis in the face of the corona pandemic – this also has drastic economic consequences for many. For example, some associations had to register short-time work, for example, the German Ski Association for all 154 full-time employees. Athletics (DLV / from May 1st), handball (DHB) and tennis (DTB) also had to opt for this crisis measure. An overview:

SWIMMING:

“The German Swimming Association currently sees no need to initiate short-time work for its employed trainers and employees in the office,” said an association spokesman for the German Press Agency. However, the situation is continuously reassessed. The clubs integrated in the DSV can apply for short-time work benefits if required and if the legal requirements are met. The umbrella organization has put together how this works in a guide for its members.

LEICHTATHLETIK:

A large part of the employees of the office will go into short-time working from May 1st. According to the DLV, this affects those areas that currently have significantly fewer work tasks. All employees reduce their overtime until the end of April and take some vacation time. The majority of DLV employees currently work in the mobile office, a few at the branch in Darmstadt. “It is a very difficult time. I am glad that none of our employees is seriously ill and that many training facilities have been opened – especially for top athletes with international ambitions, ”said DLV President Jürgen Kessing of dpa. “Keeping training going now is of course a major logistical and organizational challenge.”

BIATHLON / SKI NORDISCH / SKI ALPIN:

The German Ski Association has full-time employees for all 154 Employees registered for short-time work. As the DSV announced, this regulation is initially limited to three months and therefore also applies to coaches in alpine and Nordic skiing as well as biathlon. The approximately 400 squad athletes, on the other hand, are not affected because they do not receive any salary from the DSV. For the most part, they are covered by the government's top sports funding. “Basically, the German Ski Association is economically and structurally well positioned,” said DSV President Franz Steinle and added: “However, due to the officially prescribed regulations in the course of the Corona crisis, our actions and actions are severely limited.” Training at the bases is “currently not possible”. Operational layoffs are “not an issue for us,” said Steinle.

HOCKEY:

“Currently no short-time work – but can still come,” said DHB general secretary Heiko von Glahn: “We have currently decided against this because the workload of all departments is currently no short-time work permits. ”The state of affairs is observed at regular intervals and the subject of short-time work is then reassessed each time.

HANDBALL:

The German Handball Association (DHB) has registered short-time work for some of its employees due to the corona crisis. “The extent depends on the work to be done and is therefore implemented accordingly in each department,” said a DHB spokesman.

TENNIS:

At the German Tennis Association, the office staff are on short-time work. The office in Hamburg has been since 18. Closed in March. The measures are initially until 26. April planned and apply to approximately 30 employees, as a spokesman said.

TRIATHLON :

The German Triathlon Union is currently also dealing with the concrete financial effects of the corona crisis the association and the affiliated state associations. “We check all the options that are available. It will be crucial when events can take place again, ”it said on request.

FENCING:

The German Fencing Federation has so far not been forced to register short-time work. As far as possible, the employees of the office in Bonn work from their home office.

TABLE TENNIS:

The German Table Tennis Federation has so far not requested short-time work. At the world association ITTF, however, all full-time employees in the corona crisis decided to cut their salaries voluntarily for the year 2020. German ITTF President Thomas Weikert also waives money. It's about “supporting the sport in these challenging times.”

HORSESPORT:

At the Equestrian Federation FN in Warendorf, short-time working is being considered – but definitely nothing has been decided yet. First of all, employees should cut overtime. At the headquarters in Warendorf there is only an emergency staff. Most of the employees have switched to their home office.

BOXING:

The German Boxing Association does not want to apply for short-time work. “There has been so much left over in the past few months. Now you can work it all up, the trainers can create detailed evaluations. We have plenty to do – and on top of that with 100 – percentage payment, ”said sports director Michael Müller. If the restrictions due to the corona pandemic drag on for months, the DBV would review the situation .