Molded Plastics Market with Key Companies Profile, Manufacturing Cost Analysis, SWOT Analysis and Industrial Chain Analysis by 2026 | Exxonmobil, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Dowdupont, SABIC, INEOS

Global Molded Plastics Market, By Technology (Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion Molding, Rotational Molding, Thermoforming), Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, Polyurethane), Application (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Agriculture, Pharmaceutical, Electronics & Electrical), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

The Global Molded Plastics Market is expected to reach USD 537.7 million by 2025, from USD 329.8 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Molded plastics are the polymers that can be molded in any shape and size which can be used in commercial applications. Their quality is enhanced by using pigments and other additives. They possess favourable characteristics such as high durability, high chemical resistance and light weight. The molded plastics products are used by automobile industry in manufacturing og engine cover, air flow ducts, bumpers and many more. With the rapid growth in automotive, construction, and packaging industry is fuelling the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Organization Internationale des Constructeurs Automobiles (OICA), a growth of 4.5% was seen in automobile industry in 2015-2016. The rise in demand for environment supportable and low carbon producing vehicles has led to the rise in molded plastics for manufacturing of vehicles. Also, the increase outflow and inflow of consumer goods in packaging industry is owing to the growth of the molded plastics market.

Market Drivers:

Packaging industry is fuelling the growth of the molded plastics market

Growing high-tech agriculture to boost the molded plastics market

Market Restraint:

Fluctuations in raw material prices

Disposal issues of molded plastics

Segmentation: Global Molded Plastics Market

By Technology

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Rotational Molding

Thermoforming

By Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Others

By Application

Packaging

Automotive & Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Electronics & Electrical

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Spain France Germany Italy UK Rest of Europe

South America Brazil Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Competitive Analysis: Global Molded Plastics Market

The global molded plastics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of molded plastics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. For instance, in August 2014, Pexco company bought Custom Extrusion Inc to expand its plastic business in different regions of. With this acquisition, the company expanded its workfore to produce more plastic products.

Key Market Competitors: Global Molded Plastics Market

The key players operating in the global molded plastics market are –

Exxonmobil

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Dowdupont

SABIC

INEOS

The other players in the market are China Petroleum Corporation (China), Solvay S.A (Belgium), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Formosa Plastics Group (FPG) (Taiwan), Chevron Corporation (U.S.), Versalis (Italy), BASF SE (Germany), Hanwha Group (South Korea), Reliance Industries (India), Westlake Chemical (texas), Haldia Petrochemicals (India), AGC Chemicals (Exton), Chemours Company (U.S.) and many more.

Molded Plastics Market has been studied in terms of all parameters such as applications, types, products and many other. Each and every data leading to growth or fall of the respective segments have been explained.

For growth of the market forecast, the report is commenced by approximating the size of the current market, giving a basic idea for predicting the future growth of the market. The impact analysis helps in collecting data on the future growth of the Molded Plastics market.

Geographically, this report is equipped with detail study of all the major geographic regions around the globe. The regions which are considered for the study are, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Molded Plastics market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis

Table of Content:

Global Molded Plastics Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Molded Plastics Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Molded Plastics Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

