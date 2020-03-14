Molded Plastics Market 2020 Impressively Grow in Future by Top Companies Analysis Exxonmobil, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Dowdupont, SABIC, INEOS

The Global Molded Plastics Market is expected to reach USD 537.7 million by 2025, from USD 329.8 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Molded plastics are the polymers that can be molded in any shape and size which can be used in commercial applications. Their quality is enhanced by using pigments and other additives. They possess favourable characteristics such as high durability, high chemical resistance and light weight. The molded plastics products are used by automobile industry in manufacturing og engine cover, air flow ducts, bumpers and many more. With the rapid growth in automotive, construction, and packaging industry is fuelling the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Organization Internationale des Constructeurs Automobiles (OICA), a growth of 4.5% was seen in automobile industry in 2015-2016. The rise in demand for environment supportable and low carbon producing vehicles has led to the rise in molded plastics for manufacturing of vehicles. Also, the increase outflow and inflow of consumer goods in packaging industry is owing to the growth of the molded plastics market.

Market Drivers:

Packaging industry is fuelling the growth of the molded plastics market

Growing high-tech agriculture to boost the molded plastics market

Market Restraint:

Fluctuations in raw material prices

Disposal issues of molded plastics

Segmentation: Global Molded Plastics Market

By Technology

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Rotational Molding

Thermoforming

By Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Others

By Application

Packaging

Automotive & Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Electronics & Electrical

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Spain France Germany Italy UK Rest of Europe

South America Brazil Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Market Competitors: Global Molded Plastics Market

The key players operating in the global molded plastics market are –

Exxonmobil

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Dowdupont

SABIC

INEOS

Geographically, this report is equipped with detail study of all the major geographic regions around the globe. The regions which are considered for the study are, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

