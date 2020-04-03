Modified Starch Market Analysis on Business Influencing Factors 2020: Avebe U. A., Grain Processing Corporation, Emsland- Stärke GmbH, Sms Corporation Co. Ltd, others

The Modified Starch Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as

Cargill

Tate & Lyle PLC

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Ingredion Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

The other players in the market are Avebe U. A., Grain Processing Corporation, Emsland- Stärke GmbH, Sms Corporation Co. Ltd, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, SPAC STARCH PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD., Qingdao Cbh Co., Ltd., Beneo-Remy N.V., China Essence Group Ltd, Samyang Genex Corp, Ulrick & Short Ltd., Grain Processing Corporation, Roquette Frères, Siam Modified Starch Co. Ltd., Pt Budi Acid Jaya Tbk among other.

The modified starch market is expected to reach USD 13.65 billion by 2025, from USD 9.90 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Modified Starch Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Modified Starch Industry market:

– The Modified Starch Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Modified Starch Market Trends | Industry Segment by Raw Material (Corn, Potato, Cassava, Wheat), Application ( Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Industrial), Function (Thickeners, Stabilizers, Binders, Emulsifiers, Others), Modification Type (Physical Modification, Chemical Modification, Resistant Starch) Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Modified starches are formed by physicochemical changes in the structure of native starch by the treatment with heat, alkalis, enzymes and acids. This helps in improving water holding capacity, heat resistance and thickening property. Raw material of modified starch is maize, potato, wheat, cassava. Modified starch is used in food and beverages industry, stabilizing agents, emulsifying agent due to its gluten free properties. Modified starch has wide application in animal feed, textile, cosmetic, pharmaceutical and other.

According to The State of the Specialty Food Industry, food industry continues to grow at a strong clip with Dollar sales hit USD 127.0 billion, a 15.0% jump was seen in total sales between 2014 and 2016. As per the ACS Chemical Neuroscience, in 2016, in U.S., the global pharmaceutical industry was stated to be USD 446 Billion alone. Thus the above factor proves that the food and beverages industry and pharmaceutical industry is growing and will raise the demand for modified starch.

Market drivers:

Raising in consumption of processed and convenience food

Increasing demand for adhesives in a range of industrial applications

High investment in research and development activities to develop innovative product.

Market restraint:

Growing Gum Arabic Market

High cost of natural Additives

At the Last, Modified Starch industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

