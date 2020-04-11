Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Klöckner Pentaplast, Filtration Group Corporation, The Linde Group, Berry Global Inc., Barry-Wehmiller Companies, others

The Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Klöckner Pentaplast, Filtration Group Corporation, The Linde Group, Berry Global Inc., Barry-Wehmiller Companies, MOCON Europe A/S, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., COVERIS, CVP® Systems LLC., Ilapak, ORICS, Praxair Technology Inc., Reiser, Sealed Air, ULMA Packaging S.Coop., Total Packaging Solutions and Winpak Ltd.

The Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market was valued at an estimated USD 10.8 billion in 2017 and it is expected to rise up to USD 14.7 billion by the end of the forecast period (2018-2025), registering a CAGR of 4.0% along the way. The rise in demand for fresh consumer goods has been a reason behind the growth of the market as this method of packaging makes sure that the freshness of the products is maintained throughout the manufacturing to the consumer timeline.

The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Modified Atmosphere Packaging is the method of packaging the materials/products by replacing the air surrounding the product with a single gas or a mixture of a number of gases. This process is mainly established to maintain the freshness of the product till it reaches the consumer and it also extends the shelf life significantly. It helps in maintaining the nutritional value, and also maintaining the visual and textural integrity of the product. This packaging method helps the product remain its natural original state and therefore, is considered a revolutionary method of packaging.

Drivers and Restraints of the Modified Atmosphere Packaging market

Manufacturers and consumer’s demand for hygienic packaging, prolonged shelf-life, convenient packaging is driving the growth of the market

This packaging helps maintain the original nature of the product making sure the product’s integrity is maintained over a longer period of time till it is ready to consume. This factor is one of the major reasons for the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of machinery required and the maintenance cost required is one of the reasons halting the progress of the market

Regulations maintained by the different authorities regarding the use of materials and gases in this packaging is also halting the progress

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Klöckner Pentaplast, Filtration Group Corporation, The Linde Group, Berry Global Inc., Barry-Wehmiller Companies, MOCON Europe A/S, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., COVERIS, CVP® Systems LLC., Ilapak, ORICS, Praxair Technology Inc., Reiser, Sealed Air, ULMA Packaging S.Coop., Total Packaging Solutions and Winpak Ltd.

Modified Atmosphere Packaging MARKET Segmentation:

By Materials PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) PP (Polypropylene) PE (Polyethylene) OPS (Oriented Polystyrene) Polyamide

By Packaging Gas Carbon-Dioxide Oxygen Nitrogen Others By Machine Horizontal & Vertical Flow Packaging Machine Deep-Drawing Machine Tray-Sealing Machine Bag-Sealing Machine Vacuum Chamber Machine Others

By Application Poultry Seafood & Meat Products Bakery & Confectionary Convenience Food Fruits & Vegetables Dairy Products Others



The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Modified Atmosphere Packaging market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

To comprehend Modified Atmosphere Packaging market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Modified Atmosphere Packaging market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

