Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market to grow exponentially over 2025 by: Continental, Knorr Bremse, Advics Group, MAN, WABCO, Haldex, Bosch

The latest research Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacency around Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market for the forecast period, 2020-2025. The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market’s growth and developments are studied and a detailed overview is been given.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 31.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 132440 million by 2025, from USD 44700 million in 2019.

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market has been give presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. It provides a refined view of the classifications, applications, segmentations, specifications and many more for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market. This market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. Regulatory scenarios that affect the various decisions in the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market are given a keen observation and have been explained.

Some of the leading market players include: Continental, Knorr Bremse, Advics Group, MAN, WABCO, Haldex, Bosch, etc.

Reports Intellect projects detail Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market based on elite players, present, past and futuristic data which will offer as a profitable guide for all Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market competitors. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Segmentation by Type: Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market has been segmented into Self-driving car service, Car Sharing, Bi-cycle Sharing, Ride-Hailing, Bus Sharing, etc.

Segmentation by application: Mobility as a Service (MaaS) has been segmented into B2B, B2C, P2P, etc.

Table of Contents

2020-2025 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Report

1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobility as a Service (MaaS)

1.2 Classification of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Self-driving car service

1.2.4 Car Sharing

1.2.5 Bi-cycle Sharing

1.2.6 Ride-Hailing

1.2.7 Bus Sharing

1.3 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 B2B

1.3.3 B2C

1.3.4 P2P

1.4 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

Continued.

Reasons to buy this report:

Estimates 2020-2025 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis. Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market globally. Understand regional Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market supply scenario. Identify opportunities in the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market capacity data.

