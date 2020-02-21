HealthTechnologyWorld
Mobile healthcare app Market business opportunities, segmentation and top business profiles | AT&T, Cerner Corporation, Sanofi S.A., AirStrip Technologies
The global Mobile healthcare app Market is projected to be valued at US$+28 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to reach US$+102 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of +29% during the period.
Mobile healthcare will provide the medium to allow patients to participate more in their care. Financially, mHealth brings to providers the ability to improve efficiency and deliver savings to both them and the healthcare consumer.
The Top Key Players included in this Market:
AT&T, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Sanofi S.A., AirStrip Technologies Inc., Apple, Inc., Nike Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Biotelemetry, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Philips N.V., Omron healthcare co., ltd., Cardionet, Inc., Ihealth Lab, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Qualcomm Life
Mobile health apps Market help physicians manage and document complete datasets to improve productivity, communicate insights, and access information. Mobile health apps and solutions have the benefits of improving health outcomes, reducing error rates, and reducing overall healthcare costs. Mobile solutions can smooth the treatment process and automate the management system.
This report provides a multi-dimensional overview of the global Mobile healthcare app Market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims to answer different aspects of the global market for mobile medical apps. It will address the market’s key drivers, threats that may inhibit the overall growth of the market, and the current growth opportunities that will shape the future development of the company.
Additionally, it throws light on leading industry key players across the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India. Different internal and external factors such as Mobile healthcare app have been mentioned, which are responsible for fueling or restraining progress of the companies.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Fitness
- Lifestyle Management
- Nutrition & Diet
- Women’s Health
- Medication Adherence
- Healthcare Providers/ Payors
- Disease Management
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Self/Home Care
- Hospital & Clinics
This report examines the market size, market status and forecast of the Global Mobile Health App, competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global market for mobile health apps by company, region, and type end-user industry.
Major Factors about the Report:
- Global Mobile healthcare apps Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Mobile healthcare apps Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Market Forecast
Report Highlights:
– The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
– Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers
– Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
– Key developments and strategies observed in the market
– Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
– In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025
– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
