Mobile Health Platforms Market Set For Dazzling Growth | Competitive Outlook: Cisco, SAMSUNG, Capsule Technologies, Inc., OMRON Corporation

Global Mobile Health Platforms Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 30.80 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 270.45 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 31.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness amongst the population regarding the benefits and innovations in product offerings.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the mobile health platforms market are Cisco; SAMSUNG; Capsule Technologies, Inc.; OMRON Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Fitbit, Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Bayer AG; ResMed; Medtronic; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; athenahealth, Inc.; Cerner Corporation; Apple Inc.; Nokia; AirStrip Technologies; BioTelemetry, Inc.; AliveCor, Inc.; AgaMatrix; iHealth Labs Inc.; Wellmo Mobile Wellness Solutions MWS Oy and Mobile Health Management Services, Inc.

Global Mobile Health Platforms Market By Service Type (Monitoring Services, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Wellness & Fitness Solutions, Others), Device Type (Body & Temperature Monitors, Blood Glucose Monitors, Cardiac Monitors, Respiratory Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices, Hemodynamic Monitors, Neurological Monitors, Others), Stake Holder (Healthcare Providers, Application/Content Providers, Mobile Operators, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

The Global Mobile Health Platforms Market research report concentrates on the foremost competitors of the global market and delivers information about the company overview including contacts, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, and production. The report also includes estimations of all the market drivers and market restraints which are mainly obtained from SWOT analysis while also providing the CAGR projections for the historic year 2016, base year 2017 and forecast period of 2019-2026. The Mobile Health Platforms Market report measures the active development trends and patterns along with distribution and marketing channels.

Market Definition: Global Mobile Health Platforms Market

Mobile health platforms are a form of advanced technological offering that provides consumer specific treatment and medical related services and products like diagnostic services, treatment and medicines, consultancy services, healthcare advices. These platforms connect the patients/consumers directly with the physicians/doctors, without the need for physical presence of any of the individuals.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence and adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets and wearable devices; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing awareness regarding the benefits with the adoption of mobile healthcare management and services; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the security of data, and cases of theft of data restrict the market from growing

Lack of confidence and promotion from physicians and doctors; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Global Mobile Health Platforms Market Segmentation:

By Service Type

Monitoring Services

Diagnostic Services

Treatment Services

Wellness & Fitness Solutions

Others

By Device Type

Body & Temperature Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

Cardiac Monitors

Respiratory Monitors

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

Hemodynamic Monitors

Neurological Monitors

Others

By Stake Holder

Healthcare Providers

Application/Content Providers

Mobile Operators

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Competitive Analysis

Global mobile health platforms market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile health platforms market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

