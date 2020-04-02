Mobile Edge Computing Market: Projected to Grow at a CAGR of +30% by 2025; Due to Rapid Technological Advancements, Says QYReports | Profiling Key Players: Adlink Technology, Brocade Communications Systems, Nokia Corporation

Mobile Edge Computing is a network architecture that enables IT and cloud-computing capabilities on the edge of the cellular network. The main idea behind architecture is to improve the application by reducing network cues and related tasks related to related users. The technology is designed to be implemented at the Cellular Base Station, providing fast applications and other customer services.

Mobile-edge Computing (MEC) offers developers and content providers cloud computing capabilities and an IT service environment at the edge of the mobile network. This environment is characterized by ultra-low delay and high bandwidth as well as radio network information through real-time access which can be leveraged by applications

The report also presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the global Mobile Edge Computing market, thus helping organizations understand the major threat and opportunities that vendors in the market are dealt with and includes detailed business profiles of some of the major vendors in the market.

For Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.qyreports.com/request-sample?report-id=81814

Some of the key participants included in this market:

Adlink Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc. (California, US), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (California, US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China), Juniper Networks, Inc. (California, US), Nokia Corporation (Espoo, Finland), Saguna Networks Ltd. (Israel), Vapor IO, Inc. (Texas, US), and Vasona Networks, Inc. (California, US). Other stakeholders of the Mobile Edge Computing market include Communication Service Providers (CSPs), telecom equipment providers, mobile network operators, and system integrators.

Mobile devices are increasingly being used by enterprises and consumers alike and are becoming preferred devices for web browsing, e-mailing, corporate data access, social networking, and applications. The consequences of hackers gaining access to personal information on these devices can be disastrous and irreparable. Hence, the solutions provided by the Global Mobile Edge Computing Market envelop the security of cell phones from malware, data theft, and unauthorized access, viruses, spyware, hacking endeavors, online data fraud, and accidental loss.

Avail Discount on this Report:

https://www.qyreports.com/ask-for-discount?report-id=81814

Global Mobile Edge Computing is a technology that facilitates adding capabilities of communication and data transmission to everyday devices with the help of embedded sensors and computing power, is considered the next big thing for today’s rapidly digitizing world. This trend of ‘computerization’ of objects – connecting them to some form of communication and information network – is on a constant rise these days. While the global Mobile Edge Computing is still in its early stages of evolution, it is poised for massive growth over the years to come.

Few factors driving the growth of the market:

• Adoption of new strategies to further the development of the market.

• Increase in number of smart connected devices.

• Increasing traction for the emergence of technologies.

The market is escalating rapidly, owing to rising digitization and continuous advancements in the field of cognitive science and computer science that are shaping the way for a new technology. Be that as it may, the cost acquired in making the products is more and the unmistakable degree of profitability is low, in this way representing a major restraining factor for the market’s development.

Market Segmented by Applications/End-Users:

• Location-Based Services

• Video Surveillance

• Unified Communication

• Optimized Local Content Distribution

Market Segmented by Types:

• Hardware

• Software

Market Segmented by Regions:

• United States

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

For More Information on this Report:

https://qyreports.com/enquiry-before-buying?report-id=81814