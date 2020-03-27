missions-stopped,-but-iss-operations-continue

The measures against the spread of the corona virus have an enormous impact on science, including astronomy and space travel. Large telescopes shut down. Scientific space missions are also put into a pause mode, the start of future missions is endangered.

In addition to the state space agencies, companies in “new space” also have high hopes for modern space travel were struggling with significant difficulties.

Hobby astronomers have had excellent observation conditions in the past few days. Thanks to dry air, there was hardly a cloud in the sky, even the few planes left no contrails. At the Great Observatories, on the other hand, the work was limited to the bare minimum or completely stopped.

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) on 20. March announced that science operations would be discontinued at their locations. This applies, for example, to the La Silla observatory in Chile. “ALMA” (Atacama Large Millimeter / submillimeter Array), where ESO is involved, was also closed to science. Only a small number of employees stay at the facilities to monitor them, it said.

The 100- Meter radio telescope Effelsberg near Bonn is still controlled by operators to continue the measurements. But the employees who take care of device development and maintenance are at home, reports Norbert Junkes from the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy. “If a component breaks, we may have to end the measurements because no one can repair it.”

The European space agency Esa has the staff in its control center in Darmstadt so far reduced that four missions were put into a forced silence: the scientific devices are currently not recording any data. The four missions are on stable orbits or run for so long that the break has a negligible effect on the end result, it is said to justify.

Affected are “clusters”, started 2000, to research the earth's magnetic field; “ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter”, started 2016 for measurements of the Martian atmosphere and as a relay station for data from the Mars rover; the “Mars Express” probe, which has been mapping the surface of the planet in high resolution since 2003 and “Solar Orbiter”, launched in February and on the way to explore the sun.

Esa employees are also in the home office

According to the information, the majority of Esa employees have been in the home office for around two weeks. The remaining personnel in the Darmstadt control center should now take care of the really important maneuvers of the remaining probes.

The extent to which the launches of future missions are at risk remains to be seen. Arianespace has stopped all preparations for launch at the European space center Kourou in French Guiana. They should be resumed “as soon as this is permitted for health reasons,” as reported by “Space News”.

The operation of the International Space Station ISS has not been affected so far. “All measures were taken by the ISS partners in order to continue working in earth orbit,” says Hansjörg Dittus, Director of Space Research and Technology at the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

“The crews at the consoles of the control centers in Moscow, Houston and Oberpfaffenhofen are protected in their facilities and the next crew that will fly to the ISS will go into quarantine earlier to rule out infection on the ISS. ”

Two Russians and an American, scheduled to start on April 9, arrived in Baikonur on Tuesday. The pictures of the arrival were immediately commented on the Internet: Neither spacemen nor officials can be seen wearing a mask.

Obviously, the James Webb Space Telescope is more critical. The nearly nine billion dollar successor to “Hubble” is a joint project by Nasa, Esa and Canada and is scheduled for March 2021 from Kourou be brought into space. The Webb telescope is currently at Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems in California for final assembly and testing.

Nasa had to send its employees to the last week because of Covid – 19 – more and more centers tighten the security rules and send their people to their home office. Only a reduced crew of technicians continues to work on the telescope. This is what NASA reports when asked whether a start next March is still realistic.

The very detailed answer does not contain a clear promise. Instead, it is said that the situation will be further assessed over the next few weeks and that decisions will be adjusted if necessary. You have to expect every day that there will be an influence on the schedule “if an increased number of activities comes to a standstill.”

The new Mars rover should be ready by the 5th August take off

The start of the Mars rover “Perseverance” planned for summer could also be affected by the measures to contain the corona crisis. If it does not take off by August 5, it will have to wait two years – and fly again at the same time as the European Mars rover, the start of which has recently started on 2022 was postponed. Here, however, the technical difficulties had a greater share than the consequences of the pandemic, as Esa boss Johann-Dietrich Wörner had explained.

Further adversity threatens for Nasa, as it does for the future moon rocket SLS (Space Launch System) the tests because of Covid – 19 have been stopped. This makes the already very ambitious plan to 2024 land people there again seems increasingly unrealistic.

In addition to the large agencies, companies are also struggling. Bigelow Aerospace dismissed all of its employees a few days ago, citing the consequences of the pandemic. The company wanted to build inflatable modules for zero gravity research and space tourism, one that has already been tested on the ISS.

Other representatives of the “new space” could soon have similar bad news come. “If companies are at the beginning of their existence or their activities are financially intensive and require a long lead time, they will have a hard time surviving the time we are experiencing now,” says DLR board member Dittus.

“We will no longer see some players in the“ new space ”market after the current crisis. But I assume that the crisis will also generate new ideas that are brought to the market by new companies, also in the “new space” sector. “

That DLR is also affected in its operation. Laboratories and workshops could currently not be used at all or only to a very limited extent. “For us in the field of space research and development, third-party funding declines are expected, which should not be negligible,” says Dittus.

However, he sees no “very dramatic” effects, as there are many Counteracting reduced expenditure. There are also a number of opportunities. “We now see where we have to catch up when dealing with such a situation.”

Specifically, the researchers would get a completely new perspective on the topic of “remote and robotics”. Dittus: “Ideas are already emerging with which new applications in nursing and old care we will deal with in the future.”