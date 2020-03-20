ministry-of-economy-plans-rescue-package-for-start-ups

The corona crisis hits the digital economy with full force. Flixbus completely ceased its long-distance bus business on Wednesday, the Flixtrain trains will be idle until at least the end of April. Also at Getyourguide nothing works anymore: “We are now 90 percent below the previous year”, says founder Johannes Reck. Tours or tickets can be booked on its platform. At the moment, the employees are mainly concerned with cancellations and refunds.

While it initially hit companies in the tourism or mobility sector, the problems are now spreading to other industries: “The situation is dramatic, ”observes Reck. For many start-ups, the crisis could become a matter of survival.

Threat to existence for two thirds of start-ups

“If we do not take action now, we will lose half the tech world,” warns Christian Miele , Chairman of the Federal Association of German Startups. A start-up advisory board survey of the Lower Saxony Ministry of Economics revealed that two thirds of startups fear their existence. 48 percent see a strong threat to their company, 52 Percent a “medium threat to existence”. In the next six months, many could show whether they will survive the crisis. Aid measures are necessary within seven weeks.

According to information from Tagesspiegel Background, the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology under the leadership of Thomas Jarzombek and the state-owned KfW banking group are working together with the start-up association on a draft for a ” Protective screen ”for start-ups. It is about several billion euros.

Previous programs do not work for start-ups

The aid that the Federal Government has already promised for the economy would not help most start-ups at all says Christian Miele. Dirk Fehse, founder of the Paulcamper platform, through which private individuals can rent their motorhomes, found out about this. “We are seeing a drastic drop in bookings and an immense number of cancellations,” says Fehse. Together with his investors, he is looking for opportunities for bridge financing. “However, the government credit instruments currently do not seem to be usable for startups like us,” says Fehse. Now he is trying to massively reduce the costs.

The state support is a loan from KfW. However, companies have to apply for the loan from their house bank. The problem: Start-ups generally don't get any loans at all, often they don't even have a house bank. Your business model is too risky for the banks. They invest in growth for years, hire people and program products before earning the first euro. Usually, the tech industry is financed through venture capital (VC).

But this source of finance is also threatening to dry up. “The fundraising cycle is interrupted,” says Miele. He needs to know, his main job is an investor with the venture capitalist Eventures. The VC business is international. No more flights also means: no new deals. Especially since the industry is now reluctant to act in the face of the crisis, Miele says: “Investors are concentrating on their existing business and are waiting.”

Short-time work at Flixbus, Auto1 and others

This means that even start-ups where demand is still running could have problems: they will hardly be able to complete new financing rounds in the next three months. Most tech companies are only for 12 to 18 Financed for months, then you need fresh capital. Otherwise they will go bankrupt.

“This crisis is different from everyone we have experienced so far and nobody knows how long it will last,” said Shmuel Chafets, General Partner at Investor Target Global. “There will be a lot of startups that won't survive this.” The most important thing now is to keep the money together.

Many startups are now introducing short-time work. Uniq took this step on Monday for 100 of its 160 employees. The company from Holzwickede near Dortmund operates the holiday guru portal and is affected by the enormous uncertainty in the tourism sector. The online used car dealer Auto1, which is one of the most highly traded start-ups in Germany with a valuation of almost three billion euros, is also examining the introduction of short-time work. Germany boss Robert Lasek announced the measure in an email to the employees, as reported by “Capital”. According to a spokesman, Flixbus is also currently planning to introduce short-time work in various European countries “from April 1 or earlier”.

What a rescue package could look like

Government measures should now be able to be applied for quickly and unbureaucratically, Christian Miele demands from the start-up association. At the same time, they would have to be market-based: This means that start-ups with a promising business model should benefit from them, not those who were already bad before the corona crisis.

According to a draft , the Tagesspiegel Background is available, the package that BMWi and KfW now want to put together could consist of four parts:

– Very young start-ups that do not yet have large investors are supposed to get low-interest government loans receive. The award should be straightforward, the application review should be limited to “immediately available credit information”. Personal liability of the founders should be “largely excluded”. The money is to be paid out no later than two weeks after approval.

– A “matching fund” is to be set up to save start-ups that already have investors, supported by existing institutions such as KfW Subsidiary KfW Capital or the high-tech start-up fund. It is intended to make it easier for venture capitalists to invest in start-ups by taking over 80 percent of the respective financing sum – in the form of convertible loans.

– Large companies with many hundreds of employees, such as Getyourguide or Auto1, should be able to apply directly for government aid – the figure is in the hundreds of millions. The money is to be given in the form of a venture debt, a mixture of debt and equity.

– In the event that the venture capital funds themselves become troubled, for example because of their own investors, large corporations or medium-sized family businesses cannot keep their capital commitments due to their own liquidity difficulties, an “emergency plan” is to be developed. The European investment fund or KfW could then step in.

It is important not to give the money directly to the start-ups, but via existing channels (i.e. the investors), says Miele. On the one hand, this would reduce the bureaucratic effort, and on the other hand, investors would have their own interest in saving only those companies whose business model has a future. “In the end, the sector could emerge stronger from the crisis,” Miele hopes.

Learn from the mistakes of the dot-com era

It would not be the first time: Facebook 2004 was created in the hangover mood of the burst dotcom bubble, Airbnb or Uber were created during the financial crisis 2008 respectively 2009 founded. “Great founders show up in times of crisis,” says investor Chafets. “You now have the chance to stand out and new companies will also emerge as a reaction.”

However, politicians must not repeat the mistakes made after the failure of the Neuer Markt 2001 have been made, warns Reck. Back then, the financing of new companies and ideas in this country almost came to a standstill for a long time. The consequences can still be felt today: the lack of particularly financially strong venture capitalists and also the far too small number of IPOs of successful start-ups. “This is the hour to choose Germany as a technology location,” says Reck. Because the long-term economic future of the country ultimately depends on whether and how further investments are made in innovative technology companies.

The corona virus shows in many places once again how essential digital solutions are – especially in the event of a crisis. After that, Miele believes that more investments will be made in e-learning, e-government and e-health. It is therefore also important to continue planning for the future fund in addition to the protective shield. “The future fund is more important than ever,” says Miele. Not least the dispute over the Tübingen biotech company Curevac has shown how important it is “that after the crisis we have enough capital to invest in European start-ups with our own tech funds.” (collaboration: Jana Kugoth, Oliver Voß)