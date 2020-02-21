miniature-dinosaurs-discovered-in-germany,-240-million-years-old

Millions of years ago 240 a less than ten centimeter long lizard-like animal roamed through the horsetail thicket in today's Baden-Württemberg.

The relic of such a dwarf dinosaur has been found by scientists from the Stuttgart Natural History Museum in a quarry near Vellberg (Schwäbisch Hall district).

“It's a scientific sensation,” says Rainer Schoch, Head of Paleontology.

An ancestor of today's lizards

The surprisingly small find was of great importance for the further research and reconstruction of the habitat of the Triassic period. At the same time, this scaly lizard gives evidence of the evolution of reptiles. “The little animal is exciting because we know little about the ancestors of lizards or snakes,” explains Schoch.

The saurian expert noticed the head of the reptile in a gray layer of clay that lay on the ground of a lake that had long since disappeared. “We have discovered a new species and genus,” explains Schoch.

The team around Schoch Vellbergia bartholomaei christened the tiny animal – after the Vellberg site and in honor of the fossil collector Alfred Bartholomä. It presents the find in the scientific journal Scientific Reports.

In front of the dinosaurs

According to the Natural History Museum, the animal is one of the oldest representatives of the scaly lizards, which today includes over 10 000 species. In addition, the find gives insights into the time before the creation of the dinosaurs. According to Schoch, the time of the giant dinosaurs only began 20 millions of years later. Until then there were many finds from different animals – so far only large ones. This also includes crocodiles five to six meters long.

The head of the Vellbergia, which is only twelve millimeters long, is examined in the museum using a mini computer tomograph. You can see the brain bones and teeth of the insectivore. ( dpa )