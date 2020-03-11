mini-dino-discovered-in-amber

“When I saw this specimen for the first time, I was flabbergasted,” recalls Jingmai O'Connor from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing: “You can see a beautiful, tiny bird skull preserved in a piece of amber has stayed. “

He is only 7.1 millimeters tall, slightly smaller than the 8.8 millimeters large skull of the smallest hummingbird in the world, the dwarf elf, and comes with 99 Millions of years old from the time of the dinosaurs. Apparently, it is the “Augenzahnvogel” Oculudentavis khaungraae , so the research team around O'Connor calls the animal in the journal “Nature” a miniature primeval bird.

Such small fossils are rare

Birds developed about 160 millions of years ago from a group of dinosaur-like reptiles. The species discovered by O'Connor in an amber block would be the smallest dinosaur known to date. It is likely that there were also very small dinosaurs in addition to the well-known giant Tyranno- or Bronchiosaurus, although there are hardly any fossils that could testify to this.

This is because the remains of small animals break and grind more easily if they are embedded in stone, mud and clay and petrified after death, Roger Benson from Oxford University also explains in ” Nature “.

The “eye tooth bird”. : Enclosed in amber for 99 millions of years ago. Photo: Lida Xing

A special coincidence ensured the conservation of Oculudentavis khaungraae : When 99 millions of years ago in today's Myanmar the resin of conifers on the skull of the Urvogels dripped, embedded it and thus retained fine structures as it slowly solidified into amber. The remains of insects and even lizards were similarly preserved there.

The researchers around Jingmai O'Connor had already found the remains of eight birds from the original Enantiornithes group embedded in amber, which were around 130 until 66 lived millions of years. These animals were small, too, but none of them had a whole skull or part of it. The joy about the current find was all the greater.

Something between dino, lizard and bird

“However, this fossil hardly fits the other birds in the Enantiornithes group,” explains Gerald Mayr from the Senckenberg Research Institute in Frankfurt am Main, specialist in extinct birds and not involved in the investigations. Jingmai O’Connor and her colleagues believe that a much closer relationship to the dinosaurs is likely, because the skull found has some quite unusual properties.

So Oculudentavis khaungraae had very large eye sockets, each with a relatively small opening in the skulls. These characteristics are typical of birds that are active in the bright day. “However, the shape of the small bones that form a ring around the eyes is typical for lizards, but not for birds and dinosaurs,” says Mayr.

teeth up to the eye

On the other hand, the fossil skull has a long snout that hardly fits a lizard. Apparently there were more than a hundred tiny teeth in the animal's jaws – like the primeval birds of the Enantiornithes group. Jingmai O’Connor and her colleagues therefore suspect that Oculudentavis khaungraae did not suck nectar from plants like today's hummingbirds, but chased insects and other small animals.

Mayr is surprised that the teeth “extend under the eye socket” and thus “much further back than with other ancient birds”. In addition, the teeth have grown together with the jawbones, “which is common for many lizards”. Ironically, the two properties after which “Oculudentavis”, the “eye tooth bird”, is named are more suitable for a lizard than for a dinosaur or a bird.

As is so often the case when finding fossils, the last word does not seem to have been spoken yet: whether Oculudentavis khaungraae was actually a primal bird or maybe but something completely different can probably only be decided when further discoveries appear that show parts of the skeleton of this strange animal.

