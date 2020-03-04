millions-of-people-worldwide-suffer-from-chronic-fatigue-syndrome

Like an endless flu – that's how many patients suffering from ME / CFS describe their illness. Myalgic encephalomyelitis, better known as chronic fatigue syndrome, is a disease that has not been researched so far.

People have been struggling for more recognition for years and hope for more research funding. They suffer from extreme exhaustion, constant pain, severe concentration and circulatory disorders, irritable bowel syndrome, breathing difficulties and / or sensitivity to temperature.

ME / CFS finally aware of the relevant actors

Tomorrow, Thursday, Martina Stamm-Fibich, patient representative of the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag and member of the health committee of the German Bundestag, invites you to a parliamentary technical discussion.

Under the title “ME / CFS supply in Germany – utilizing potential, improving care ”, the disease should become aware of the relevant players. Employees of the Federal Ministry of Health, including Jens Spahn, are invited as well as health officers from the state governments and representatives of the health insurance associations and the German pension insurance.

ME / CFS: A complex chronic illness

Martina Stamm-Fibich points out in advance that ME / CFS is a complex chronic disease, “which brings severe physical restrictions for those affected and that in around 60 Percent of cases result in an incapacity to work. ”

Among other things, the discussion will focus on how the medical and social care of ME / CFS patients in Germany will be improved and what contribution politics will make to the improvement of the situation.

Diagnosis ME / CFS often too late or not at all

Professor Dr. Carmen Scheibenbogen heads the Charité Fatigue Center in Berlin. Last year, in conversation with the Tagesspiegel, she asked for more research funding for public institutions and the involvement of the pharmaceutical industry.

The problem that ME / CFS is often diagnosed too late can only be solved by recognizing the disease from all actors in the healthcare system and when “guidelines are drawn up by an expert commission and supply structures in health and pension insurance are set up,” said Scheibenbogen.

She will appear as one of the three keynote speakers. Professor Behrends from the TU Munich / Munich Clinic and Sebastian Musch, Chairman of the German Society for ME / CFS, will speak next to her.

Millions of missing research funds

The international movement #MillionsMissing draws attention worldwide to the millions of people suffering from myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) and also represents millions of missing research funds.

Together with the German Society for ME / CFS initiated #MillionsMissing Germany on their own initiative and supported the planning. “This cross-factional technical discussion is intended to raise awareness among the representatives of the various areas,” says Claudia Schreiner from the organization. “A desirable target for recognition, research and care in the field of ME / CFS is the establishment of an expert commission.”