Milk Protein Market 2020 Key Development, Scope with Top players, Major Applications- sports nutrition, dairy products, and others

Milk Protein Market Overview:

The global milk protein market is expected to reach USD15.0 billion by 2025, from USD 9.78 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Milk protein concentrate is a concentrated milk ingredient and mostly available in the powdered form. Milk protein is skimmed milk powder with low lactose content. Ultrafiltration process is used to remove lactose from the milk powder. This Ultrafiltration process can be adjusted for the production of wide range of milk protein concentrate.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Lactalis Ingredients, Fonterra Co-Operative Group, Friesland campina, Arla Foods, Saputo Ingredients, Glanbia PLC, Kerry Group, Havero Hoogwewt, Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH, Amco Protein, Fonterra Co-Operative Group, Lactalis Ingredients,Amul, Nestle, Ingredion Incorporated.

Due to rise in demand for healthy protein-rich food products among consumers is one of the major drivers for development of milk protein food products with the focus on milk powder. The milk protein has various benefits such as less moisture and high shelf-life. According to the article published by National Dairy Development Board, it has been estimated that in the year 2015, the total milk production across the world was approximately USD 806.70 million tons. Dairy farming which is engaged with the milk production is also one of the large contributors of the milk market.

The major players in the milk protein are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for contributing to the growth of the milk protein market. Prolacta Bioscience Inc, which is one of the key players for the milk protein market has launched easier-to-read labels for its human milk-based neonatal nutritional products. These labels have a distinct palette of bright new colours with larger, more prominent product names for clearer product identification. Such innovate steps taken by the key players tend to enhance the market growth.

On the basis of livestock, the global milk protein market is classified into cow, buffalo, and goat

On the basis of application, the global milk protein market is classified into infant formula, sports nutrition, dairy products, and others

On the basis of form, the global milk protein market is classified into dry form, and liquid form.

On the basis of brand, the global milk protein market is classified into prolacta, sureprotein, lacprodan, solmiko, germanprot, germanmicell, solago, hyfoama, versawship, and hygel, ultranor, hyprol, provon, avonlac & thermax, refit, excellion, hiprotal, pronativ.

On the basis of functionality, the global milk protein market is classified into emulsification, foaming, and thickening, color/flavor development, gelation and heat stability.

On the basis of processing method, the global milk protein market is classified into pasteurization, creaming and homogenization, filtration, drying, and sprays drying.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in awareness about health & wellness

Increase in demand for nutrition-based products in sports nutrition, infant formulas, and clinical nutrition

Increase in demand for high-protein food in the confectionery and bakery industry.

The product has various alternatives such as plant protein.

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, scope of products offered in the Milk Protein market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, Milk Protein market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

Key questions answered in the report:

How was the performance of developing regional markets in the past five years?

What are the key features of products attracting high consumer demand in the Milk Protein Market?

Which factors will be responsible for market growth in the near future?

What will be the size of the market in terms of value and volume?

Which players are expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

