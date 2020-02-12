mild-winters-help-introduced-tick-species-to-establish-themselves

The persistent mild winter favors ticks.

If the tick season used to last from around March to the end of October, the arachnids are now active all year round, as the Jena tick researcher Jochen Süss said. “They start marching at ground temperatures above seven degrees.” Ticks are carriers of diseases such as Lyme disease and early summer meningoencephalitis (TBE).

In addition, immigrated species such as Hyalomma ticks could overwinter in Germany due to the lack of frost, says Süss.

Hyalomma behaves differently from domestic ticks

Such ticks native to North Africa, southern Europe and regions of Asia had been introduced by birds in the past but then not survived the winter. That had changed due to the mild weather as a result of climate change.

“Now she is able to go through her natural cycle in Germany, from the egg via the larva and nymph to the adult animal.”

The hyalomma tick is not only significantly larger than the common woodbuck, it also moves towards its host at a relatively high speed, explained Süss. And it is a potential carrier of the dangerous Crimean-Congo fever virus.

Bacteria and Viruses

Infection with this virus causes a disease that is often hemorrhagic and can be fatal. In Germany, only a few imported cases have been reported after traveling.

Vaccination is recommended for TBE risk areas; there is no approved vaccine against bacterial-borne disease. According to the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin, 2018 good 580 TBE diseases were reported; Lyme disease is thought to affect tens of thousands of patients in Germany every year. ( dpa )