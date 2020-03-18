Migraine Drugs Market Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications, Growing Demand Status, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2025

The Market Analysis and Insights included in this Global Migraine Drugs Market report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an essential source of guidance which provides right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share and size, growth, trends, demands leading segments and geographical analysis. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. It also strategically analyses the growth trends and future prospects.

Global Migraine Drugs Market is expected to reach USD 3.71 billion by 2025, from USD 2.82 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing awareness about migraine and its treatment options

Tentative approval of pipeline candidates

High unmet needs

Increased prevalence of migraines

Lack of proper diagnosis

Adverse effects of drugs

Some Of The Major Players Operating In The Global Migraine Drugs Market Are

Abbott,

Aegis Theraputics,

LLC,

Aerial BioPharma LLC.,

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.,

Amgen Inc.,

Astellas Pharma India Private Limited,

AstraZeneca,

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc,

Eisai Co. Ltd.,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Bayer AGSitemap.,

CoLucid,

KOWA Pharmaceuticals America Inc.,

Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

Klaria, Ethypharm,

INTELGENX CORP

….

Market Definition: Global Migraine Drugs Market

Migraines are severe, incapacitating headaches with an intense throbbing or pulsing in one side of human head. Migraine symptoms include sensitivity to light, sound, smell, creating visual disturbances such as auras, and nausea or vomiting. They are more severe than a normal headache and can affect everyday life of an individual. Migraines are commonly treated with medication. The medication is categorized by two classes of drugs for the treatment of migraine, which involves drugs for acute treatment and preventive treatment, for the reduction in the frequency and severity of headaches. Medicines to stop a migraine are called as abortive medicines prescribed by the doctors. Abortive medicines are taken at the first sign of a migraine, and stops headache before it starts. Medicines to prevent migraines are commonly known as preventive medicines, and are prescribed by the doctors to be taken every day or on the suggestion of the doctor.

According to the study by New England Journal of Medicine (Massachusetts Medical Society), the effectiveness of the drug ‘erenumab’, co-developed by Novartis and Amgen, tested in a trial of 955 people with migraines, and 1,130 people tested for the efficiency of ‘Teva Pharmaceutical’s fremanezumab’. Both drugs have been submitted for approval by the Food and Drug Administration, and their manufacturers are hoping to introduce them to the market in 2018.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Migraine Drugs Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of migraine drugs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

