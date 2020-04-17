Middle East and Africa Microplate Reader Market Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2026|Tecan Trading AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Promega Corporation, Awareness Technology, Inc

Middle East and Africa microplate reader market is projected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in Middle East and Africa microplate reader market are Molecular Devices, LLC, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Promega Corporation, Awareness Technology, Inc, Biochrom, BMG LABTECH GmbH, BERTHOLD TECHNOLOGIES GmbH & Co. KG, Dynex Technologies, High Technology, Inc, Hercuvan Lab Systems, Hudson Robotics, Lonza, Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co.,Ltd. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Microplate Reader Market

Middle East and Africa microplate reader market is categorized into five notable segments which are well system, product type, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of well type, the market is segmented into 96 wells, 384 wells, 1536 wells and others.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into multi-mode microplate readers, automated ELISA systems, automated nucleic acid purification systems and single-mode microplate readers.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into protein and nucleic acid detection, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, diagnostic laboratories, hospital, research and academic institutes and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders and retail sales.

Recent Developments

In November 2018, Dynex Technologies received the CFDA Approval for the supply of Agility Automated Processing System to China. The approval is helpful to offer immunoassay testing in China. This enables the demand to meet the diagnostic needs for the growing population with the innovative and emerging products.

In July 2016, Molecular Devices, LLC Multi- Mode SpectraMax M5e launched to the International Space Station which helped in providing the researchers the opportunity to conduct microplate readers experiment in microgravity to operate efficiently in space station and to maintain the ease-of–use which is required by NanoRacks to maintain flexibility in the laboratories. This will enhance the product portfolio of the company in the market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

