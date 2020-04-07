Middle East and Africa Healthcare IT Market 2027:Industry Analysis By Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group, athenahealth, Inc

Healthcare IT Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 15.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 11,184.20 million by 2027. Well-established healthcare infrastructure coupled with presence of large number of providers in Middle East & African countries is boosting the market growth in the region.

The major players covered in the report are Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group, athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), GREENWAY HEALTH, LLC., Infor, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NXGN Management, LLC, Oracle, Siilo, BigHealth, Vida Health, SWORD Health, NOVIGENIX SA, Lantum, BD ROWA, Bioaxis.com, Ada Health GmbH, Doctolib, Ieso Digital Health among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Middle East & Africa Healthcare IT Market Scope and Market Size

Middle East & Africa healthcare IT market is segmented on the basis solutions and services, component type, delivery mode and end users. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of solutions and services, the market is segmented into solutions, HCIT outsourcing services and others. In Middle East & Africa, the solution segment is dominating due to increasing need to achieve patient engagement and experience and hence solutions segment is facing significant growth in the region.

On the basis of component type, the market is segmented into software and hardware. In Middle East & Africa, software segment is dominating due to joint efforts of providers and payers to provide total care management which is leading to increased demand for healthcare IT.

On the basis of delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. In Middle East & Africa, the on-premise segment is dominating as the users can request the vendor to customize various aspects to their specifications as the entire system is built from scratch.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into providers and payers. In Middle East & Africa, providers are dominating in the market with the increasing requirement of EHR optimization.

