MICROBIOME SEQUENCING SERVICES MARKET ANALYSIS OVER NUMEROUS PROMINENT PLAYERS (2019-2026): BASECLEAR B.V. , ZYMO RESEARCH, UBIOME, INC, SECOND GENOME, MOLECULAR RESEARCH LP (MR DNA) ,MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS, LLC

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market By Technology (Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS), Sequencing By Ligation (SBL), Pyrosequencing, Sanger Sequencing, Other Technologies), Application (Shotgun Sequencing, Targeted Gene Sequencing, Rna Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Other Applications), End User (Research and Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Others,), Laboratory Type (Dry labs, Wet Labs), Research Type (Outsourced Research, Internal Research), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 20.23% in the forecasted period of 2019-2026.The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising usage microbiomes in genetic science, genomics, and metabolomics and technology advancements.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global microbiome sequencing services market are Baseclear B.V. , Zymo Research, uBiome, Inc, Second Genome, Molecular Research LP (MR DNA) ,MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS, LLC , Microbiome Insights, LOCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC, Mérieux NutriSciences, Clinical-Microbiomics A/S , OpenBiome, Shanghai Ruiyi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Rancho Bio Sciences., Resphera Biosciences, LLC,Diversigen, Molzym GmbH & Co. KG BioSpherex LLC, Rancho BioSciences, TGen.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microbiome sequencing services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market

Microbiome sequences are used to evaluate microflora in human biota to understand the function of microbes and their illnesses in hygiene and infection previous old microbiology methods have been used to examine the make-up and genotype of a person for samples of hair, blood or urine. Sample from hair, blood or urine. With technological development, tools such as next century testing are used to generate human microbiome data.

Market Drivers

Increased the use of DNA research, genomics, metabolomics and technological advances in microbiome processing outcomes in driving the industry

Rise within the focus of human microbiome medical aid

Early malady detection and diagnosis of human microbiome

Human microbiome is employed for drug development that is another factor that leads the market

Market Restraints

Lack of intensive analysis hampers the market growth is restricting the growth of the market

Less range of physicians and surgeons is hindering the growth of the market

Lack in proving the links between Dysbiosis and malady is hampering the growth of the market

Government rules and moral & legal problems associated with NGS hinders the market

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Segmentation: Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market

By Technology

Sequencing by Litigation (SBL)

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Pyrosequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Others

By Application

Shotgun Sequencing

Targeted Gene Sequencing

Rna Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Other Applications

By End User

Research and Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Laboratory Type

Dry labs

Wet Labs

By Research Type

Outsourced Research

Internal Research

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, the Company Zymo analytics introduces the latest microbiomic assessment kit in its range. Amplicon Sequencing Kit uses PCR period instead of regular PCR to library sequence preparation; the HostZERO selected deoxyribonucleic acid sequence kit is a class-host DNA selection deplete, and Zymo analyzes brand new normal micro-organism, with its staggered abundance of ZymoBIOMICS community standards.

In November 2017, Microbiome medicine, LLC launched initial microbiome modulator. The merchandise is delineated as an all-natural mix of prebiotics, together with possible fiber and polyphenol antioxidants, in an exceedingly patent-pending mix meant to assist nurture and nourish useful microorganisms within the lower gut.

