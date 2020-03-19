Micro services in Healthcare Market to Boom at Tremendous CAGR of 21.9%, Top Vendors-Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Salesforce, Pivotal Software, Infosys Limited, IBM, Oracle, Syntel, and Cognizant: Says Data Bridge Market Research

The Global Micro services in Healthcare Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 132.01 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 643.66 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 21.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Micro services in Healthcare Market Scenario

Micro services are the form of service-oriented architecture style. Applications are made by collecting different smaller services and putting them all together into one application. These services can be deployed and redeployed independently without affecting the whole application. Some of the benefits of using micro services are: Portability and Interoperability, accelerated time to market, replacement of the component.

Market Drivers:

o Micro services possess the ability to increase the efficiency and project delivery speed which is the major driving factor.

o Ease of use and storage facility are also the advantages in the growth of this market.

Market Restraints:

o Difficulty to shift from traditional monolithic architecture to micro service architecture.

o Concerns regarding security and regulatory compliance.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in Micro services in Healthcare market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials.

In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis.

Segmentation: Global Micro services in Healthcare Market

Market, By Component (Platforms, Services (Consulting Services, Integration Services, Training, Support, and Maintenance Services)), Deployment model (Cloud-Based Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), On-Premise Models), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Life Science Organizations, Clinical Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Micro services in Healthcare market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Inc. , Pivotal Software, Inc., Infosys Limited, IBM , NGINX Inc., Oracle, Syntel, Inc., Cognizant, Datawire, MuleSoft, LLC, Software AG, Nginx Inc.

