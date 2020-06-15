MICRO-INVERTER MARKET SURPRISING GROWTH | SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES INC., ENLUXSOLAR CO. LTD., U R ENERGY, SAMIL POWER CO. LTD., ABB, DELTA ENERGY SYSTEMS, AND MORE

The most up-to-date market exploration report on the Micro-Inverter Market performs industry diagnostic as a way to accumulate valuable data into the business environment of the Micro-Inverter Market for the forecast period 2020–2026.

The subject matter experts behind the research have collected vital statistics on the market share, size and growth as a way to help stakeholders, business owners and field marketing personnel identify the areas to reduce costs, improve sales, explore new opportunities and streamline their processes. The different areas covered in the report are Micro-Inverter Market size, drivers and restraints, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major Companies in the market, and competitive landscape. Some of the Leading key Company’s Covered for this Research are SMA Solar Technology AG, Sparq Systems, Omnik New Energy, Sensata Technologies Inc., EnluxSolar Co. Ltd., U R Energy, Samil Power Co. Ltd., ABB, Delta Energy Systems, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and More

Micro-Inverter Market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 2.60 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.75% in the forecast period to 2026.

Microi inverters are an innovative technology that acts just like a basic conventional inverter which is used to convert direct current (DC) into alternate current (AC) from the energy stored inside the solar panels. These inverters regulate and alternate the current for the usage of energy in small electronic devices. The rise in usage of photovoltaic power (PV) systems has raised the demand for these inverters significantly.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Micro-Inverter Market:

Rise in benefits and awareness about the renewable energy sources along with increased adoption is expected to drive the market growth

Cost-effectiveness and increased developments of these products increasing their technological capabilities is expected to drive the market growth

High installation and maintenance costs of these inverters is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Structural and system collapse with high levels of competition from conventional inverter technologies is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

(GCC Countries and Egypt) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Micro-Inverter Market Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Key Micro-Inverter Market Players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the global market.

Details of Few Key Market Players are Given Here- Enphase Energy Inc., Altenergy Power System Inc., SunPower Corporation, Siemens AG, Zhejiang Envertech Corporation Limited, Renesola, Darfon Electronics Corp., AEconversion GmbH & Co. KG., SMA Solar Technology AG, Sparq Systems, Omnik New Energy, Sensata Technologies Inc., EnluxSolar Co. Ltd., U R Energy, Samil Power Co. Ltd., ABB, Delta Energy Systems, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

