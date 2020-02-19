metro-sells-real-supermarket-chain-to-financial-investor

After months of tug of war, the retail group Metro has finally sealed the sale of its ailing supermarket chain Real.

The financial investor SCP has agreed with Metro AG on a 100 – Percentage takeover of Real agreed, it says in a joint announcement by the two companies on Tuesday evening in Düsseldorf. According to this, a large part of the Real locations should “continue to operate in the long term, either under the Real brand or through other retailers.”

The contract is still subject to the approval of the supervisory board of the Russian Sistema PJSFC, the The financing of the takeover is secured. Sistema also announced in Moscow on Tuesday that up to 263 million euros would be made available.

Metro speaks in its own announcement of an expected net cash inflow of EUR 0.3 billion. That is around 200 million euros less than expected a few months ago.

The transaction also requires the approval of the antitrust authorities.

Most real markets are to be sold

With the contract the supermarket chain stands with 276 Real markets, 34 000 employees 80 Real estate and the online shop real.de actually before the breakup. SCP announced that the majority of today's real markets should be sold or split to other retailers. A core of about 50 real markets will for 24 Continued for months under the Real brand. So far, according to the message, SCP assumes that approximately 30 locations will be closed.

The supermarket chain was the last one Problem child at the Düsseldorf-based retail giant and contributed in the financial year 2018 / 19 for deep red numbers the metro worried. The hypermarkets, which are mostly on the green field, have suffered from the changing shopping habits in Germany for years. More and more, customers left the hypermarkets aside and preferred to buy in supermarkets and discounters in their residential areas.

Competitors are critical about concentration

The metro had already announced 2018 that they want to sell the supermarket chain in order to be able to concentrate entirely on the wholesale business with restaurateurs and small retailers. But the sales process turned out to be much more difficult than expected. Exclusive negotiations with the real estate investor Redos, which started with high hopes, failed. An agreement was only reached in the second attempt.

The sales efforts were made difficult not least by the high concentration in the German food trade. Edeka, Rewe, Aldi and the Schwarz group with their discounter Lidl already dominate the German market so much that the planned resale of numerous real markets to the “big four” is viewed with concern by the competition watchdogs. (AP)

