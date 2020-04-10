Methanol Market Continues Rapid Growth, Study Reveals Market Size for Emerging Segments

Global Methanol Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 83.30 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 130.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.79% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Overview

Utilizes Powerful Tools and Methodologies-: The Methanol Market has been evaluated and analyzed utilizing various powerful market research tool and methodologies such as SWOT analysis, income feasibility analysis, PEST analysis and PORTER’s Five Forces analysis. These tools analyze the competitive forces prevailing in the market which somehow affects the market growth.

Performs Competitive Analysis: The Methanol Market report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- SABIC; Celanese Corporation; Eastman Chemical Company; BASF SE; Atlantic Methanol; Methanex Corporation; China XLX Fertilizer Ltd.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.; Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS); Valero Marketing and Supply Company; Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited; BP p.l.c.; Clariant; Coogee; Enerkem; GNFC Limited; Haldor Topsoe A/S; Oberon Fuels; OCI NV are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global Methanol Market By Feedstock Type (Natural Gas, Coal, Others)

Derivatives (Formaldehyde, Acetic Acid, MTBE, MMA, Gasoline Blending, Biodiesel, DME, TAME, DMT, MTO/MTP, Others)

End-Use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging, Paints & Coatings, Agriculture, Others)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of methanol as blended fuel in various transportation systems due to the concerns related to the environment; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Depletion of natural resources for usage as a fuel resulting in growth for various alternative products and solutions; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

High cost of conversion of methane into liquids for the usage in different applications and end-user due to the lack of feasible and effective technology available are expected to restrain the market growth

