Metallic Stearates Market By Top Leading Key Players Like Baerlocher GmbH, Dover Chemical Corporation, FACI S.p.A, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Norac Additives, James M. Brown Ltd. and IRRH Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Global Metallic Stearates Market By Form (Powder, Coarse Powder, Flakes, Pastilles & Prills, Granules, Others), Metal Group/Product (Calcium Stearates, Aluminum Stearates, Magnesium Stearates, Zinc Stearates, Sodium Stearates, Others), Application (Polymers, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Building & Construction, Rubber, Ceramics, Textile, Paper, Others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global metallic stearates market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Baerlocher GmbH, Dover Chemical Corporation, FACI S.p.A, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Norac Additives, James M. Brown Ltd. and IRRH Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Metallic stearates are sometimes called as metal salts of fatty acids or metal soap, which is long chained fatty acid, compounds containing metals. It can be soluble or insoluble in water. Metallic stearate which consists of ammonia and alkali metals are generally soluble in water which affects its functional use. They are usually derived from natural acids such as stearic acid and palmitic acid. These stearates have several interesting properties such as lubrication, water repellence (from non-water-soluble salts), stabilizing, and separating properties which helps in several applications.

Market Drivers:

Customized grades due to variable valencies

Increasing demand from the polymer and rubber industry is another factor driving the market growth

high demand for magnesium stearates in pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Unstructured market in case of bulk grades

Segmentation: Global Metallic Stearates Market

By Form

Powder

Coarse Powder

Flakes

Pastilles & Prills

Granules

Others

By Metal Group/Product

Calcium Stearates

Aluminum Stearates

Magnesium Stearates

Zinc Stearates

Sodium Stearates

Others

By Application

Polymers

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Building & Construction

Rubber

Ceramics

Textile

Paper

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



