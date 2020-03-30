Metal Packaging Market 2020 is Booming Worldwide. Top Growing Companies are Sonoco Products Company, Manaksia, Emballator Metal Group, Tata Steel, Can Corporation of America Inc.

�

In this Metal Packaging market report, breakdown and estimations of important industry trends, market drivers, market restraints, market size, market share and sales volume have been explained very well. This global market report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the Healthcare industry that helps in estimating investment and costing. To take decisions of growing or lessening the production of goods depending on the general market conditions and demand, plentiful information accompanied with deep Metal Packaging market insights plays a supportive role. Most recent and established tools and techniques are utilized exceptionally to make the report outstanding.

Market Analysis: Global Metal Packaging Market

Global metal packaging market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 117.16 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 162.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the repeatability in recycling of metal products, and increased consumption of packaged food and beverage products.

Market Definition: Global Metal Packaging Market

Metal packaging can be defined as a packaging method that uses steel, aluminum or other metal packaging materials for the protection and transportation of the contents. This packaging method is versatile and extends the life of the contents as it is a sturdy and durable packaging method. Increased amount of consumption of packed food and beverages is expected to be a driving factor for the market growth as it keeps the contents fresh for longer.

Metal Packaging Market Drivers:

Increased levels of consumption of packaged and convenience foods increasing the demand for food packaging is expected to be a driving factor for the market growth

Recycling attributes of metals and increased protection and safety of products is expected to be a driving factor for the market growth

Metal Packaging Market Restraints:

Increasing demand and adoption of plastic packaging methods is expected to be a major factor restraining the market growth

Chemical coatings applied on the inside of the cans and beverages for anti-corrosion, and enhancement of strength of the material are deemed harmful if consumed in large quantities, this factor is also expected to be a major factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Metal Packaging Market

Metal Packaging Market : By Type

Cans Tins & Boxes Caps & Closures Foils Barrels & Drums Others



Metal Packaging Market : By Material

Steel Aluminum



Metal Packaging Market : By Industry Verticals

Food Beverages Healthcare & Medical Consumer Goods Others



Metal Packaging Market : By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Metal Packaging Market:

In February 2018, BALL CORPORATION announced that they will build a beverage can manufacturing plant in Paraguay, and also enhance its production capacity in its Argentina facility. The expansion and investment is expected to meet the growing demand of the beverages and can packaging market in the various countries in the region.

In June 2016, BALL CORPORATION announced that they had completed the acquisition of Rexam Corporation. With this acquisition, BALL is expected to be a major market leader for cans and metal packaging products.

Competitive Analysis: Global Metal Packaging Market

Global metal packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of metal packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Metal Packaging Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the metal packaging market are Alcoa Corporation, Amcor Limited, Ardagh Group S.A., BALL CORPORATION, Crown, BWAY Corporation, Greif, CPMC Holdings Limited, Silgan Holdings Inc., TON YI INDUSTRIAL CORP., Sonoco Products Company, Manaksia, Emballator Metal Group, Tata Steel, Can Corporation of America Inc., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Reynolds, and Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad.

Research Methodology: Global Metal Packaging Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request An Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete Market analysis and forecasting

Market Definition, understanding the concept of metal packaging

Market Drivers and Restraints of the industry

Market Segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key Players in the market and their analysis

