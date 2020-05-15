Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market to see Major growth by 2026 | Gerresheimer AG, HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA, Piramal Glass, SGD Pharma etc

Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market Business Insights and Updates:

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 ] . Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of strategies related to COVID-19 impact on industry, investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. Metal Cans and Glass Jars market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs can be achieved via the Metal Cans and Glass Jars report which helps to accomplish business goals. Metal cans are rigid packaging products made out of a mixture of metals, providing high levels of protection to the contents inside the package. These cans generally consist of a covering that is to be cut open/removed before the contents can be extracted and therefore are majorly single-use products.

Glass jars are also a type of rigid packaging solutions that are made out of molded glass consisting of a screw design at its one end so that a lid can be attached to it, resulting in the jar being closed helping protect the contents inside. These jars are generally utilized for storing solids and liquids, preserving them for a long period of time without any harm.

The study considers the Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market are:

Ardagh Group S.A.; BALL CORPORATION; Crown; Bormioli Rocco S.p.A.; BWAY Corporation; Gerresheimer AG; HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA; Piramal Glass Private Limited; SGD Pharma; Vetropack; Wiegand-Glas GmbH; Stölzle Glass; Berlin Packaging; Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited; Haldyn Glass Gujrat Ltd.; Hamedan Glass Company (public limited); Hindustan Tin Works Ltd and Kaira Can Company Limited



By Application (Metal Cans, Glass Jars),

Metal Cans

Preserved Food

Milk Powder

Pet Food

Others Confectionaries Snacks Others

Glass Jars Preserved Food Milk Powder Pet Food Others Confectionaries Snacks Others



By End-User (Food, Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Others),

Based on regions, the Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of preserved, ready-to-cook/ready-to-eat food products is expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing concern for the environment resulting in a reduction of non-biodegradable plastic solutions; this factor is expected to foster growth of the value

Growth in the levels of investments undertaken by various manufacturers and authorities regarding recycling of metals and glass products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Increasing demand for flexible, lightweight packaging solutions is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of bio-plastics and conventional plastics for packaging is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

The report covers major aspects:

The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential Market. Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Metal Cans and Glass JarsMarket trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analyzed for Market estimation and forecasting. The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential. The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Metal Cans and Glass JarsMarket growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Berlin Packaging announced that they had acquired Verrerie Calvet. Verrerie Calvet provides a wide range of packaging solutions ranging from glass, plastics, metal containers & closures for wines, seasonings, sauces, olive oil, marinades and spirits. Verrerie Calvet is set to be combined with Berlin’s “Bruni Glass” organization extending the range of glass packaging solutions available to their consumers. This will also significantly improve the presence of the company in Europe, especially France

In March 2017, BWAY Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of metal packaging facility of BALL CORPORATION located in Hubbard, Ohio, United States. This will enable greater business growth of BWAY Corporation enabling greater facilitation and additional capacity for metal packaging solutions

