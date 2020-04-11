Metabolic Testing Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 | Carefusion Corporation, General Electric Company, Geratherm Medical AG

Global Metabolic Testing Market, By Product (CPET Systems, Metabolic Carts, ECG & EKG Systems, Body Composition Analyzers, Software), By Application (Lifestyle Diseases, Critical Care, Human Performance Testing , Dysmetabolic Syndrome X, Metabolic Disorders), By Technology (VO2 Max Analysis, RMR Analysis, Body Composition Analysis), By End User (Hospitals, Laboratories, Sports Training Centers, GYMS), By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Metabolic Testing Market

Global Metabolic Testing Market is expected to reach USD 730.55 million by 2025, from USD 412.37 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Metabolic Testing Market

Metabolism is a chemical reaction required to maintain the living state of the cells and the organism. Metabolic rates differ in individuals and depend upon the gender, height, weight, age, muscle to fat ratios, and the current physical activity. The metabolism is divided into two types and can be divided into two categories catabolism the breakdown of molecules to obtain energy and anabolism the synthesis of all compounds needed by the cells. Enzymes play a critical role in metabolism as they allow the organism to drive reactions for required energy. The process of metabolism converts food into energy to provide fuel to the human cells. BMR is the rate at which a human body burns energy in kilojoules while at rest and accounts for 50-80% of total energy use. For controlling the rate and direction of metabolism numerous hormones of the endocrine system are involved. Thyroxine plays a key role in controlling of the chemical reactions of metabolism progresses.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing healthcare expenditure

Rising incidence of lifestyle diseases

Technological advancements increasing quality of suturing material

High cost of equipment and software

Reimbursement concerns

Market Segmentation: Global Metabolic Testing Market

The global metabolic testing market is segmented based on product type, end user, application, distribution channel and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented CPET systems, metabolic carts, ECG and EKG systems, body composition analyzers, software. The CPET is further sub segmented into portable systems, bench-top systems. The body composition analyzers are further sub segmented into portable systems, bench-top systems. The ECGs/EKGs attachable to CPET systems is further sub segmented into portable systems and bench-top systems

On the basis of application, the market is classified into lifestyle diseases, critical care, human performance testing, dysmetabolic syndrome X, metabolic disorders and other applications.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into VO2 max analysis, RMR analysis and body composition analysis.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories, sports training centers, gyms and other end users.

Based on geography the global metabolic testing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Metabolic Testing Market

The global metabolic testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of metabolic testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Metabolic Testing Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are KORR Medical Technologies, Inc.,Carefusion Corporation, General Electric Company, Geratherm Medical AG, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, OSI Systems, Inc., AEI Technologies, Inc., Cosmed Group, Korr Medical Technologies, Inc., Microlife Medical Home Solutions, Inc., Parvo Medics, OSI Systems, Inc., Cortex Biophysik GmbH, Microlife Medical Home Solutions, Inc., MGC Diagnostic Corporation, VacuMed, Merck KGaA, Abbott, Admera Health, Endurance Company, LLC, PreventiNe Life Care, Promega Corporation and CareFusion Corporation among others.

Research Methodology: Global Metabolic Testing Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

