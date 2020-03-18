merkel-sees-a-coronavirus-crisis-of-historical-proportions

Merkel appeals to the discipline of the people in Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) looks in the Combating the novel corona virus is a task of historic proportions.

“Since the Second World War there have been no longer a challenge for our country, where our collective solidarity is so important, “she said in a television speech that will be broadcast on Wednesday evening. In it, Merkel appealed to the citizens to contribute to the restriction of public and social life.

“Our idea of ​​normalcy, of public life, of social interaction – all of this is being tested like never before,” said the Chancellor. The corona virus is changing life in Germany dramatically.

You know how hard the closures of event rooms, schools, daycare centers and playgrounds. “There are restrictions that have never existed in the Federal Republic.

“Millions of you cannot go to work, your children cannot go to school or the daycare, theaters and cinemas and shops are closed, and, perhaps the hardest thing: we all lack the encounters, which are otherwise a matter of course, “said Merkel.

In such a situation, of course, “each of us” is full of questions and concerns about how to proceed.

Nevertheless, the regulations must be followed, Merkel emphasized, that it is “existential” to shut down public life as far as possible.

“I appeal to you: abide by the rules that now apply to the apply next time. As the government, we will always re-examine what can be corrected, but also: what may still be necessary. “ (AFP)