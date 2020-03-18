Science
Merkel sees a coronavirus crisis of historical proportions
Merkel appeals to the discipline of the people in Germany
Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) looks in the Combating the novel corona virus is a task of historic proportions.
“Since the Second World War there have been no longer a challenge for our country, where our collective solidarity is so important, “she said in a television speech that will be broadcast on Wednesday evening. In it, Merkel appealed to the citizens to contribute to the restriction of public and social life.
“Our idea of normalcy, of public life, of social interaction – all of this is being tested like never before,” said the Chancellor. The corona virus is changing life in Germany dramatically.
You know how hard the closures of event rooms, schools, daycare centers and playgrounds. “There are restrictions that have never existed in the Federal Republic.
“Millions of you cannot go to work, your children cannot go to school or the daycare, theaters and cinemas and shops are closed, and, perhaps the hardest thing: we all lack the encounters, which are otherwise a matter of course, “said Merkel.
In such a situation, of course, “each of us” is full of questions and concerns about how to proceed.
Nevertheless, the regulations must be followed, Merkel emphasized, that it is “existential” to shut down public life as far as possible.
“I appeal to you: abide by the rules that now apply to the apply next time. As the government, we will always re-examine what can be corrected, but also: what may still be necessary. “ (AFP)
US government wants 500 distribute billions directly to taxpayers
As part of an economic stimulus package, the US government plans to publish around 500 Billion dollars (450 billion euros) directly to taxpayers to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic. The two payouts of each 250 billion US dollars in April and May should be graded according to income and family size, like the newspapers “Washington Post” and “New York Times ”on Wednesday, citing a proposal from the Treasury Department.
Payments should therefore be made by check or wire transfer. US President Donald Trump said the exact amount of the payments to US taxpayers is still being negotiated. “We're checking a lot of numbers,” Trump told journalists.
In addition, according to the document, the heavily affected aviation industry should receive loans of 50 billion will be made available. Further 150 Billions of dollars are to be made available for loans to other areas of the economy. Further 300 Billion US dollars should be used for loans for small and medium-sized companies with up to 500 employees are ready. The loans would be given by regular financial institutions and guaranteed by the government to help businesses understand the economic consequences of Covid – 19 – To survive pandemic, as it said in the paper.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had already announced on Tuesday that the government would provide around $ 1 trillion with an aid package (900 billion euros) into the economy. Discussions with the congress on the release of funds are currently in full swing. (dpa)
The Johns Hopkins University goes from now more than 200 00 0 Cases and more than 8000 Dead from
French fries can continue in Belgium
The Belgians can stay true to their beloved fries even in the virus crisis. The classic French fries are not affected by the prescribed closure of pubs and taverns in the country, the National Association of Fryer Operators clarified on Wednesday.
“Each friterie has to decide whether it remains open or closes,” said association president Bernard Lefèvre, according to the Belga news agency. You just have to make sure that customers don't get too close.
Large snack chains such as Quick, McDonald's and Burger King had stressed on Wednesday that they would close down until further notice. The frit association represents independent small business owners. (dpa)
Tirschenreuther need for the way to work from now on a certificate from the employer
The district office in Tirschenreuth has due a curfew was imposed on the spread of the corona virus for the city of Mitterteich. It is the first city in Bavaria with such a measure.
Specifically, this means: Until April 2, “leaving your home without a valid reason will be prohibited,” reports the Tirschenreuth district office.
For the way there and back Work the residents of 6500 – Inhabitant city near the border with the Czech Republic a certificate from the employer. Grocery purchases and deliveries are also permitted.
According to the Bavarian State Health Authority 38 Corona contagion cases. (dpa / Reuters)
Nigeria issues entry ban for Germans, among others
13 countries are on the list of high-risk coronavirus countries from which from Friday no one is allowed to enter Nigeria. In addition to China, Iran, South Korea, the USA and Japan, there are eight European countries – including Germany.
Finally, Nigeria has announced a travel ban on 13 high-risk Coronavirus countries: China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, US, UK, Holland & Switzerland. Congratulations to all those defending the govt's initial refusal to explore the ban option.
– 'Fisayo Soyombo on Twitter (@fisayosoyombo)
The director of Deutsche Welle, Peter Limbourg, has tested positive for the corona virus.
Daily mirror
Heil announces help for parents in childcare to
Labor Minister Hubertus Heil resigns after the Meeting with social partner in Berlin on legislative measure that enables employers to continue paying wages to parents who need to look after their children at home. They should be able to get the money back from the state afterwards.
In addition, he announced solutions for small self-employed : “If the smallest self-employed with whole small incomes are now at existential risk “, then Heil will help them. He speaks of “people with a very thin capital base”. How concrete the relief measures could look like will be discussed on Wednesday afternoon.
Wage gaps for short-time work benefits should be cushioned
In the Corona crisis, politicians and social partners want wage gaps cushion for short-time work benefits together . This was said by Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) on Wednesday after a top meeting with employers and unions in Berlin on Wednesday.
This is to address the concern that low-wage earners with short-time allowance quickly find themselves in existential need. “We will make laws on this,” said Heil. (with dpa)
“We will get through this valley too”
Employer President Ingo Kramer describes the means of short-time work as central for companies in this crisis in order to keep them liquid and to be able to keep employees. “We'll get through this valley too,” he says.
Solution search for the German economy
The goal of all measures for the economy in the Corona crisis is It is to get as many companies as possible, said Economics Minister Peter Altmaier in Berlin after a meeting in the Ministry of Labor.
According to Labor Minister Hubertus Heil, the current crisis is more serious than the financial crisis of 2008 / 09. Altmaier added: “It is not the time of endless discussions.” Far-reaching decisions should now be made. This would require a consensus between employers and unions. (With Reuters)
Sylt will be cleared today
Tourists must the North Sea today – Leave the island of Sylt . Some guests did not initially see this and wanted to fight back, it says at holiday agencies, reports my colleague Heike Jahberg.
Schleswig-Holstein blocks the entire country for tourists until 19. April. The same applies in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. On Friday the “Hotel Neptun” closes in Warnemünde, the guests should be there until Thursday, 12 o'clock, departure.
Numerous federal states prohibit tourist overnight stays , but with different terms. In Bavaria, the ban initially applies only until 30. March, in Baden-Württemberg until mid-June.
The German Hotel and Restaurant Association criticized the mess. “We need nationwide uniform terms” , Dehoga CEO Ingrid Hartges told Tagesspiegel.
Scandinavian hotel chain wants 7500 Employees fired
The Scandinavian hotel chain Nordic Choice wants 7500 Employees fired because of the corona crisis. “It is a mixture of temporary and permanent layoffs due to the situation with the corona virus,” says managing director Torgeir Silseth of the Reuters news agency. “I've been in the industry for many years, and that's the worst thing we've ever seen, so we have to take this drastic step to keep our company afloat.” (Reuters)
Because: Tui Group needs help quickly
Lower Saxony's Prime Minister Stephan Weil is committed to the fastest possible state aid for the Tui Group in the corona crisis. The world's largest travel provider, headquartered in Hanover, is actually “a healthy company that has been very successful in recent years”.
The slump in demand due to the pandemic is now threatening, the SPD politician said on Wednesday to the German Press Agency: “It is now within a very short time the whole business model is called into question. “Tui is therefore one of the cases” where state aid must lay the foundation for the continued existence of a solid company “.
ESC boss: “Deeply disappointed with the situation”
The organizers of the canceled Eurovision Song Contest hope for the next year. ESC chief Jon Ola Sand emphasized on Wednesday that the ESC 1956 every year in front of an audience took place. “We are very proud of the Eurovision Song Contest, which 64 years ago people all over Europe united, “he explained. “And we are deeply disappointed with this situation.” Together with its partners, the EBU will examine whether it will be possible to hold the ESC in Rotterdam next year.
As a German contribution at the ESC in the selection process of the North German Broadcasting Corporation (NDR) at the end of February the 22 -year-old Berlin-based Ben Dolic prevailed. The Slovenian was already 2016 competed in his home country in the ESC preliminary decision. He has only been living in Berlin since the beginning of the year. When the show “Our Song for Rotterdam” was recorded on NDR at the end of February, Dolic had said that it had always been his “dream” to compete at the ESC. (AFP)
No corona break for the Bundestag
The Bundestag will meet next week as planned. According to the Bundestag administration, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble agreed with the parliamentary managers of all parliamentary groups in a telephone conference. “There are no plans to change the attendance days,” said a spokesman. The political groups would now coordinate appropriate measures with one another for the running of the plenary sessions and committee discussions in order to reduce the risk of infection to a minimum. (Reuters)
RKI remains: vaccine probably not before spring 2021
The Robert Koch Institute has dampened hopes of an early vaccine against the coronavirus . “Personally, I consider it realistic that in spring 2021 will be, ”said President Lothar Wieler on Wednesday. Everything that is bureaucratically feasible must be done. Clinical test phases cannot be shortened. “We have to have a security profile. Vaccines can have side effects. “
Previously, Dietmar Hopp, co-owner of the Tübingen pharmaceutical company CureVac, had spoken of possibly being able to deliver a vaccine against Sars-CoV-2 in the autumn . CureVac is one of many companies and research institutions that are currently working on possible vaccines worldwide.
Also Federal Research Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) warns to be patient . “Researchers everywhere are working flat out to do this. We are in close contact with them, but the development takes time, ”she told the“ Passauer Neue Presse ”. There are high safety standards in the development of medicines. “As far as we can answer, we are speeding up the proceedings.” (Dpa)
Pianist Levit doesn't want to get in the way of Merkel
The pianist Igor Levit is relocating his house concert today 15 minutes before – because of the announced broadcast of the Chancellor's speech on the Corona crisis. Levit has been playing a small concert at home every day for days, which he transmits to the world via Twitter – his much-noticed response to the cancellation of concerts and other cultural events.
Dear Ones, Today's House Concert starts at Chancellor Merkel's speech at 18: 45 Clock. I am really looking forward to meeting you. Dear all, because of Chancellor Merkel's speech, tonight's House Concert will begin slightly earlier, at 6. 38 pm CET. I am looking forward to all of you. https://t.co/Y5OR3031 EQ
– Igor levit on twitter (@igorpianist)
The pianist Igor Levit films himself making music – and meets an enthusiastic online audience. Impressions from yesterday's Twitter concert.
Daily mirror | Frederik Hanssen
Daily mirror home office: Overflowed Pasta water instead of text about gun hamster purchases
Well, Home office: Actually, just for you, dear reader, I want to write down that the Americans because of the corona virus now do their very special hamster buyers – they buy weapons.
But my wife has an important video call , I am now for the daughters (6 and 4) responsible. And they just come in from playing in the yard. Jackets off, wash your hands! “Can I have an ice cream?”.
I set water for Tortellini , the colleagues call: Apparently the construction of the coronavirus hospital in Berlin was not really with the Bundeswehr discussed. Another colleague wants to know something about his text about Syria . A third writes to me that his PC program is not running correctly .
The pasta water boils over , twice.
The children knock over the piles with fresh laundry . Now there is a first episode Benjamin Blümchen . The gun hamster purchases come later.
How are you doing in your home office? Please write to me at fabian.loehe@tagesspiegel.de. I would like to know how you are doing?
Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam canceled
This year's Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) planned for mid-May has been canceled. This was announced by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) in Geneva on Wednesday as the organizer. The reason is the uncertainty for the planning by the corona virus.
The international music event would have been from 12 . to 16. May take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands . A new date was initially not given.
“This decision by the EBU was inevitable given the circumstances currently affecting the whole of Europe from the corona virus and all the measures that governments now have to take,” said NPO chief Shula Rijxman. The heads of two other institutions involved also expressed understanding. (dpa)
Söder sees no reason for buying hamsters
Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder visits a Rewe logistics center and poses in front of packed shelves. His conclusion: “The supply in Bavaria is guaranteed! There is no reason to buy hamsters . “
In the Rewe Eitting food logistics center: supplies in Bavaria are guaranteed. There is no reason to buy hamsters! Thanks to the commitment of all employees of the stores. To protect against contagion, we recommend cash register distance rules as in Denmark with floor stickers.
– Markus Söder on Twitter (@markus_soeder)