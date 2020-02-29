Science
Merkel pleads for “measure and middle” in dealing with corona virus
Merkel: Now do not cancel all events
When dealing with the new corona virus, Chancellor Angela Merkel has given “measure and middle” pleads. Not all events should therefore be canceled, she said on Friday evening at her annual reception in her West Pomeranian parliamentary constituency in Stralsund. Germany is one of the countries that have the best conditions to deal with the virus. In addition, each individual can contribute something. She set a good example: “I'm not shaking hands with anyone tonight,” said Merkel. (AP)
In the debate about the cancellation of the tourism exchange, the decision was made on Friday evening. According to the health senator Dilek Kalayci the Tagesspiegel in the evening, the fair planned for early March should not take place. The crisis team of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry of the Interior met on Friday afternoon and discussed further measures against the new corona virus in Germany.
Dow falls slower – Worst week in years
Wall Street curbed its violent daily losses on Friday thanks to monetary support signals in the event of the virus crisis escalating. Investors are now hoping for a rate cut soon. The technology-heavy Nasdaq exchange even managed to jump back into the profit zone.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) wants to risk possible risks of the virus epidemic – if so necessary – react with suitable measures. The US economy remains fundamentally strong, said central bank president Jerome Powell. However, the novel corona virus poses an emerging risk to economic activity in the United States. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is monitoring developments and their effects on the future economic situation. “We will use our tools and act appropriately to support the economy,” said Powell. (AP)
Digital conferences instead of the Geneva Motor Show
After the Geneva Motor Show was canceled due to virus worries, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen want their innovations on the 3rd March in digital press conferences. (AP)
Securing the supply of protective equipment
The crisis team of the Federal Government is also preparing measures to secure the supply of protective equipment. “This includes, in particular, planned central procurement and stockpiling by the federal government,” explain the ministries. The principles of the Robert Koch Institute should be followed in the risk assessment of large events. “The crisis team believes that if these principles are applied, imminent major international events such as the ITB should be canceled.” (AP)
Second case proven in Hessen
In Hessen a second infection with the novel corona virus has been confirmed. At a 29 – The Sars-CoV-2 pathogen was detected by yearlings from the Hochtaunus district, the Ministry of Social Affairs said on Friday evening. The case is related to the first Hessian coronavirus infected from the Lahn-Dill district.
The 29 -Year-old show mild symptoms and be isolated at home. He was looked after closely by the health department and his condition was checked regularly. The health department is currently checking whether there are any contact persons that the man could have infected. (AP)
Five states have to report the health status of passengers
The federal government will in future require travel companies to provide information on the health of passengers coming to Germany from a total of five countries. This is intended to limit the spread of the novel corona virus in the Federal Republic. The crisis ministry of the Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Ministry of Health announced on Friday evening that the regulations for carriers in air and ship traffic would be expanded accordingly. In addition to China, passengers from South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran should be informed of the health status of passengers before entering the country.
In addition, all travelers should be informed who come to Germany across a national border, information on disease prevention is distributed. According to the information, this regulation also applies to passengers in train and bus traffic. (AP)
New cases in France
In France the number of people infected with the coronavirus is on 57 Nineteen new cases were confirmed on Friday, Health Minister Olivier Véran said in Paris on Friday. With this one has passed a new stage of the epidemic, said the department head. In France, two people infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus had already died. (AP)
BBC reports from 210 Coronavirus dead in Iran – he shows that back
According to a BBC report, at least 210 people due to the coronavirus epidemic died. The British Broadcasting Company's Persian service referred to hospital circles on Friday evening. Accordingly, most people died in the capital Tehran and in the central Iranian city of Kom. The authorities indignantly rejected the report, saying they only 34 fatalities.
As the Ministry of Health in Tehran announced on Friday, in the past 24 Eight more deaths reported hours. Also be 143 new contagion cases have been found, said ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur. So now 388 People with the causative agent of the lung disease Covid – 19 infected.
On Thursday the Iranian Ministry of Health still had 245 Infected and 26 Dead reported. No other country outside of China has so many people died so far. If the official numbers are correct, the mortality rate in Iran would be extremely high. A high number of unreported infections is feared. (AFP)
How do you evaluate the danger at big events?
The federal government recommends the risk of major events according to the principles of the Robert Koch Institute to rate. This was announced by the crisis team to the federal government. These are the questions that responsible persons should ask themselves:
Rather risk-tolerant composition of the participants
- Will a larger number of people come together, high density?
- Take people from regions with frequent occurrence by COVID – 19 – Cases?
- Do people from other known risk areas take part?
- Do people with acute respiratory symptoms participate?
- Do older people or people with underlying diseases take part?
Rather risky type of event
- High number and intensity of contact options?
- Close interaction between the participants (e.g. dancing)?
- Long duration of the events?
- No central registration of the participants
Rather risk-tolerant place of the event and implementation
- Have infections already occurred in the region of the event?
- Localities: indoor events, limited space, poor ventilation of the rooms?
- Limited opportunities / offers for sufficient disinfection of participants?
- Willingness of the organizer for cooperation and implementation of measures.
Railway companies should report passengers with symptoms
In its second meeting, the German government's crisis team took measures to combat the spread of the corona virus decided how to communicate the Ministry of Health and the Home Office. Thereafter, the railway companies are obliged to report passengers with symptoms of coronavirus disease to the authorities. (Reuters)
ITB cancellation a “bitter blow for the capital city economy”
Berlin's Chamber of Commerce and Industry paid tribute to the organizers. “Health comes before business,” emphasized managing director Jan Eder. However, it was a big blow to the capital's economy, he added. “There is reason to fear that exhibitors and exhibition stand builders will remain at their own expense.” The Senate should look for ways to support the directly affected Berlin exhibitors and exhibition companies. (AP)
We regret that the #ITB will be canceled, but consider the cancellation to be absolutely correct in the current situation in order to minimize risks for our employees, partners and customers. #itb 2020 #ITB 20 #COVID 2019 #Corona #Coronavirus © 📸 Tourismus NRW eV / Marco Jentsch
Tourismusverband: Hard cut, but necessary measure
“In view of the current situation and spread of the Coronavirus is the ITB's rejection a painful, but also the only right decision and an imperative of responsibility, ”explains the President of the Federal Association of the German Tourism Industry (BTW), Michael Frenzel in a message.
The cancellation of the ITB represents “a hard and economic cut for the industry represents “. However, given the circumstances, it is a necessary measure to reduce the risk of the virus spreading further.
“Looking heavy-heartedly at a cancellation that has become necessary”
The ITB is concerned about the Spread of the corona virus canceled. The CEO of Messe Berlin, Christian Göke, said in a message published in the evening: “We take our responsibility for the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and employees very seriously. So we look with a heavy heart on the now necessary cancellation of ITB Berlin 2020. “
The chairman of the supervisory board of Messe Berlin, Wolf-Dieter Wolf, emphasizes the ITB and Messe Berlin would have in their 54 -year history has never experienced a comparable situation.
The reason for the rejection was, among other things, non-fulfillable requirements of the responsible health authority, according to which every trade fair participant would have to prove that they neither come from a risk area, nor have they had any contact with anyone who was in the risk area.
Among other things, the authority orders: Every trade fair participant must prove to Messe Berlin that they do not come from the defined risk areas or that they have had contact with a person from the risk areas. All of the conditions cannot be implemented by Messe Berlin
Messe Berlin to cancel the ITB
Investors in “panic mode”
The corona virus continues to push the stock markets down: The German stock index (Dax) lost until the market closed on Friday evening 3, 86 percent and fell below the threshold of 12. 00 0 points. The index of 30 largest German company since Monday 12, 5 percent. The fear of the economic consequences of the epidemic also pushed the stock market barometers in London and Paris deeply into the red. The stock exchanges there recorded their worst week since the financial crisis more than ten years ago.
The losses of the previous days continued on the trading centers in London, Paris and Milan. The Paris Index CAC the 40 largest French companies fell 3.4 percent until the market closed. In London, the stock market barometer fell by 3.4 percent until the evening and registered a decline of 11, 3 percent the worst trading week since the financial crisis year 2008. The Milan and Madrid stock exchanges also reported massive losses.
Investors had switched to “panic mode”, commented analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya from Swissquote Bank. Previously, the courses in Asia had been diving again. The stock market barometers in Shanghai and Tokyo each closed with a minus of three percent. The Dow Jones index on the New York Stock Exchange had already lost 4.4 percent on Thursday evening. That was the biggest loss in value in more than two years.
The fear of the effects of the epidemic on the global economy also increased the oil price. It fell four percent to its lowest level in more than a year. The North Sea variety Brent was for 50, 57 Dollar per barrel (159 liters) traded, the US variety WTI for 44 94 dollars. (AFP)
Special meeting of the EU health ministers
The EU health ministers will meet next week for the spread of the coronavirus. This is planned for March 6, an EU representative announced.
So far 21 Coronavirus Deaths in Italy
The authorities report three further deaths from the corona virus in Lombardy in northern Italy. In Italy there are 888 confirmed coronavirus infections. This includes 21 people who have already died from the virus, and 46 People The authorities have reported that they have since recovered. (Reuters)