merkel-pleads-for-“measure-and-middle”-in-dealing-with-corona-virus

Dow falls slower – Worst week in years

Wall Street curbed its violent daily losses on Friday thanks to monetary support signals in the event of the virus crisis escalating. Investors are now hoping for a rate cut soon. The technology-heavy Nasdaq exchange even managed to jump back into the profit zone.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) wants to risk possible risks of the virus epidemic – if so necessary – react with suitable measures. The US economy remains fundamentally strong, said central bank president Jerome Powell. However, the novel corona virus poses an emerging risk to economic activity in the United States. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is monitoring developments and their effects on the future economic situation. “We will use our tools and act appropriately to support the economy,” said Powell. (AP)

