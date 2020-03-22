merkel-has-to-be-quarantined-after-contact-with-the-infected

Bavaria remains in its own line in the fight against the corona virus

Bavaria wants the federal and state governments to contain the corona Crisis do not accept the agreed ban on gathering for more than two people . The German Press Agency learned this on Sunday from the Bavarian State Chancellery .

In the Free State would the regulations already decided on Friday by the state government still apply said a government spokesman for the dpa in Munich. Accordingly, only those who belong to a household are allowed to go out into the fresh air together.

Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder said the dpa, the compromise reached by the federal and state governments is going in the right direction. “ The decision is ok . This confirms almost all of the restrictions that we decided on in Bavaria on Friday, ”said the CSU chief after Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) called the Prime Minister. Bavaria had preceded many measures on Friday, other countries have now followed “one to one”.

“Now we have similar regulations across Germany . We are particularly affected as a particularly affected country . We shouldn't have waited a day longer, ”Söder emphasized and thus once again defended his decision for exit restrictions two days before the telephone call agreed by the federal and state governments . Soder's approach had been criticized in the past few days by other politicians, but others also praised him for it. The agreed compromise paper explicitly provides that each country may continue to initiate measures on its own .

With regard to the situation in the Free State, Söder also said: “I thank the population very much for sticking to it so well. Bavaria holds together really well. ”Since the night from Friday to Saturday, strict exit restrictions apply in Bavaria, but no curfew.

The federal and state governments had agreed on Sunday afternoon in a nearly two and a half hour telephone exchange that to contain the corona crisis, gatherings of more than two people across Germany should be prohibited . Relatives who live in their own household are excluded. The paper by Merkel and the Prime Ministers literally states: “Spending time in public space is only allowed on your own, with another person who is not living in the household, or with members of your household.” These measures should apply for at least two weeks.

In Bavaria, however, this will be interpreted more generously, because, for example, accompanying elderly people who need help should continue to be allowed, said a spokesman the State Chancellery. All restaurants and hairdressers across the country now have to close, even these bans have long been in force in Bavaria . (dpa)