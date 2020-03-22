Science
Merkel has to be quarantined after contact with the infected
Angela Merkel goes into quarantine at home
The Chancellor was informed after her press appearance on Sunday afternoon that a Doctor who had given her a prophylactic pneumococcal vaccination on Friday afternoon has meanwhile been tested positive for the coronavirus . This is announced by Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for the federal government.
Thereupon the Chancellor decided to quarantine her home immediately . You will get tested regularly over the next few days because a test would not be fully meaningful yet. The Chancellor will also pursue her official business out of domestic quarantine.
Zug in Hessen stops unscheduled because passenger is apparently infected with corona virus
On ICE of the Deutsche Bahn had to interrupt its journey in Hessen unscheduled on Sunday because a traveler on board the train may be infected with the corona virus . A spokesman for the federal police said it was reported in the early afternoon that a French citizen in a six-passenger compartment indicated that he was infected with the virus.
The one equipped with gloves and a face mask He had a certificate from Hamburg about a test for the corona virus and the recommendation for domestic quarantine. There were no other travelers in the train compartment. Language problems made communication difficult. The local health authorities are now responsible for decisions on how to proceed, the spokesman said. The train, which was stopped in Gelnhausen , is according to the first information “mediocre” full and with about 100 to 150 travelers occupied. (dpa)
Virtual tours, directors in live chat: The German museums have to be inventive after they have closed.
Daily mirror | Nicola Kuhn
The pressure on the IOC is growing. In the meantime, a cancellation of the summer games in Tokyo can no longer be ruled out. The Olympic Committee plans to make a decision in four weeks. Ongoing developments around the effects of Covid – 90 on professional sports can be found in the sports news blog.
Daily mirror
Refugees at Camp #Moria show that they are not going to give up given the impending disaster. Protective masks are produced in piecework. Without evacuation, there will still be a catastrophe. But surrender is not an alternative.
– Erik marquardt on twitter (@erikmarquardt) https://twitter.com/ErikMarquardt/status/1241354460628205569
Erik Marquardt, Green MP in the EU Parliament, has a video of the campaign on Twitter #LeaveNoOneBehind shared, on which you can see how refugees on Lesbos sew respirators themselves . Currently, more than live in the refugee camp Moria . 000 People, although this was originally for only 3. 000 has been set up. In the overcrowded camp, an outbreak of the corona virus could have devastating consequences and lead to many deaths. That is why the #LeaveNoOneBehind campaign calls for a quick evacuation. A corresponding petition already have more than 175. 000 people signed.
Great Britain: 1.5 million people should 12 weeks stay at home
Great Britain wants around 1.5 million people who are at high risk of infection Request not to leave your apartment for for at least twelve weeks . The National Health Service will contact the most vulnerable section of the population accordingly in the coming days, the government said. It is about saving lives. (Reuters)
curfews, contact bans, distance rules, company closures – Europe is fighting desperately against the corona virus. Only in Sweden are people so far relatively calm given the sometimes dramatic situation in other countries.
Daily mirror | Sven Lemkemeyer
Infection numbers in Italy rise less rapidly for the first time
The number of Coronavirus deaths in Italy is around 651 on 5476 increased – so the increase was not as rapid as the day before. On Saturday the civil defense had the largest number of 793 Dead people reported in just one day. There are fewer cases than in the past few days, one hopes that this will continue in the coming days, said chief of civil protection Angelo Borrelli on Sunday in Rome. But he warned of hasty conclusions. “We must not let up in vigilance.”
Until Sunday, a total of 59 138 Infected. These are round 5500 more than on Saturday. Here too, the increase was less than the previous day.
According to the civil defense, the cause of death for the infected has not been finally clarified, i.e. whether the people to Covid – 19 have died or have other existing diseases.
Italy has given the dramatic weekend figures new measures imposed . So all businesses across the country must close that do not guarantee essential goods or services . In addition, there is now an absolute ban on moving out of your community – unless it is absolutely necessary because of work or for health reasons. (dpa)
The Spanish opera star Plácido Domingo has said it has tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus. “I believe it is my moral duty to inform you that I am positive for Covid – 19 was tested “, wrote the 79 – year-old on Sunday, he and his family are in self-isolation.
Daily mirror
Bavaria remains in its own line in the fight against the corona virus
Bavaria wants the federal and state governments to contain the corona Crisis do not accept the agreed ban on gathering for more than two people . The German Press Agency learned this on Sunday from the Bavarian State Chancellery .
In the Free State would the regulations already decided on Friday by the state government still apply said a government spokesman for the dpa in Munich. Accordingly, only those who belong to a household are allowed to go out into the fresh air together.
Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder said the dpa, the compromise reached by the federal and state governments is going in the right direction. “ The decision is ok . This confirms almost all of the restrictions that we decided on in Bavaria on Friday, ”said the CSU chief after Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) called the Prime Minister. Bavaria had preceded many measures on Friday, other countries have now followed “one to one”.
“Now we have similar regulations across Germany . We are particularly affected as a particularly affected country . We shouldn't have waited a day longer, ”Söder emphasized and thus once again defended his decision for exit restrictions two days before the telephone call agreed by the federal and state governments . Soder's approach had been criticized in the past few days by other politicians, but others also praised him for it. The agreed compromise paper explicitly provides that each country may continue to initiate measures on its own .
With regard to the situation in the Free State, Söder also said: “I thank the population very much for sticking to it so well. Bavaria holds together really well. ”Since the night from Friday to Saturday, strict exit restrictions apply in Bavaria, but no curfew.
The federal and state governments had agreed on Sunday afternoon in a nearly two and a half hour telephone exchange that to contain the corona crisis, gatherings of more than two people across Germany should be prohibited . Relatives who live in their own household are excluded. The paper by Merkel and the Prime Ministers literally states: “Spending time in public space is only allowed on your own, with another person who is not living in the household, or with members of your household.” These measures should apply for at least two weeks.
In Bavaria, however, this will be interpreted more generously, because, for example, accompanying elderly people who need help should continue to be allowed, said a spokesman the State Chancellery. All restaurants and hairdressers across the country now have to close, even these bans have long been in force in Bavaria . (dpa)
The federal government decides on Monday a historic package Combating the corona virus crisis and its consequences. What measures are planned? What is still allowed, what is prohibited?
Daily mirror
Hessen should only leave the house alone
In order to curb the corona crisis , Hessen issues an extensive ban on contact . This is even stricter than the federal and state measures decided today in a conference call. People in Hesse should only go out of the house on their own , explained Prime Minister Volker Bouffier in Wiesbaden. Anyone who needs support should be accompanied by a second person. There are exceptions for families. In other federal states, people are allowed to move in public in pairs. (Tsp, dpa)
I repeat my urgent appeal to everyone (…): Please bring everyone along, show reason and heart, "says Angela Merkel in these minutes
– Julius Betschka on Twitter (@juliusbetschka) https://twitter.com/JuliusBetschka/status/1241767431993012229
We will have further contacts via phone or Skype. Contacts are not always just about facing each other.
Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel goes beyond the assembly ban decided by the federal and state governments for more than two people beyond her own household.
Thank you for that, I know that there is waiver and sacrifice means economical and human. (…) That there are so many Keeping the guidelines touches me a lot. (…) This is how we save lives.
Chancellor Merkel on the measures taken today by the federal and state governments to contain the coronavirus
Greece imposes national curfew
Because of the corona crisis now also imposed Greece has a national curfew . The measure to contain the pandemic comes into force on Monday , said the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday in a television speech. Because of the novel corona virus meanwhile curfews or exit restrictions apply to around a billion people worldwide . (AFP)
It depends on our behavior how difficult it all gets becomes. Therefore please avoid contact, please keep Distance.
Winfried Kretschmann
The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg has taken a position on the measures decided by the federal and state governments to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.
No contact for more than two people, high fine possible
NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet at a pre The conference confirmed that meetings of more than two people in public are prohibited to prevent the spread of the corona – slow down virus. The federal and state governments agree on this , Laschet said on Sunday afternoon in Düsseldorf after a conference call with Angela Merkel, the prime minister and some federal ministers.
“Not leaving the apartment is the danger, the danger is the close, direct contact,” said Laschet.
Violations of the ban on contact should be subject to a fine of up to 25. 000 Euro will be punished. Laschet said there should be criminal prosecution for serious violations.
The virus had to be combated, “now, immediately, with all means available”. Here one should “ not monitor the sensible, but punish the unreasonable , hard and clear”, said the Prime Minister.
The comprehensive reduction of social contacts should apply for at least two weeks . This emerges from a decision paper from the federal and state governments, published by the German Press Agency in Berlin on Sunday Template. Families and people living in a household are to be excluded from the ban on contact. (Tsp / dpa / Reuters)