Mercury Analyzer Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025|Thermo Fisher Scientific, Nippon Instruments

Market Analysis: Global Mercury Analyzer Market

The Global Mercury Analyzer Market accounted for USD 231.66 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors: Global Mercury Analyzer Market

Some of the major players in global mercury analyzer market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Nippon Instruments, PerkinElmer Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation., Teledyne Leeman Labs, Lumex Instruments, Milestone systems A/S, Analytik Jena AG, Mercury Instruments GmbH, LECO Corporation, Brooks Rand Instruments, Tekran Instruments Corporation and Buck Scientific Instrument Manufacturing Company among others.

Conducts Overall Global Mercury Analyzer Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Mercury Analyzer Market, By Type (Cold Vapor Atomic Fluorescence, Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption), By Verticals (Environmental Monitoring, Oil, Gas & Petrochemical, Healthcare, Food), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players.

Market Definition: Global Mercury Analyzer Market

Mercury analyzer includes critical test process which needs specific standard. It ensures in achieving the accurate measurements for which all the analyzers must be calibrated. It helps in detecting mercury in natural gas, liquid as well as solid samples, air, mercury spill emergency response, in workplace mercury monitoring and others. Factor which helps in driving the mercury analyzer market is emergence of environment protection regulations such as United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) included EPA Method 245.1 which states determination of mercury in water ( drinking, industrial and domestic wastewater, brackish waters) by cold vapor atomic absorption spectrometry. This results in safe drinking water and creates a healthy marine environment. Another regulation is EPA Method 7473 which includes detecting or analyzing mercury in solids and solutions by thermal decomposition, atomic absorption spectrophotometry and amalgamation. Thus, with the active steps taken by the government respect to mercury analyzer may act as a major driver for the growth of the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased funding for observing environment pollution and control

Emergence of environment protection regulations

Growing focus on superior quality food products

Continuous participation of government and regulatory bodies with respect of monitoring environmental conditions

Growing exports obstacles for environmental technologies

Rising cost of spectrometry systems for mercury analysis

Market Segmentation: Global Mercury Analyzer Market

The global mercury analyzer market is segmented based on type, verticals and geographical segments.

Based on type, the market is segmented into cold vapor atomic fluorescence and cold vapor atomic absorption.

On the basis of verticals, the market is segmented into environmental monitoring, oil, gas, and petrochemical, healthcare, food industry and others. Environmental monitoring is sub segmented into different sample types such as air, water and soil sample.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape: Global Mercury Analyzer Market

The global mercury analyzer market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

