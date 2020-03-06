men-hold-stocks-more-often-than-women

The fear of the spread of the corona virus has caused the global stock exchanges to crash. The Dax alone has temporarily lost a good 15 percent since its record high in February. And many investors are asking: is it going downhill or is the recovery coming? While the development on the stock markets frightens some, others should see it as an opportunity – and invest.

It is possible that East Germans in particular are now gaining access. Because share and bond owners between Rostock and Dresden are more willing to take risks than West Germans. In any case, the polling institute YouGov claims to have found this out on behalf of the online broker Etoro in a survey. Accordingly, 30 percent of the investors surveyed from Eastern Germany stated that they preferred to aim for high returns rather than investing in the long term. In West Germany, only 22 percent rely on this strategy.

Economists can only speculate about the reasons. “If the survey results are true, it is certainly exciting to look deeper into the causes,” says Gerrit Fey, Head of the Capital Markets Department at the German Stock Institute (DAI). So far there have been no studies on this.

East Germans invest less

An explanation could result from the numbers: If the deposit falls into the red, East Germans are at risk less loss. According to the survey, they invest smaller sums in stocks and bonds than West Germans. Whole 43 percent of the investors surveyed from the new federal states put no more than 5000 euros into their own portfolios each year. Sociologists, however, also speculate about social reasons. For example, that East Germans only rate their own investment strategy more riskily than West Germans.

The fact is, however, that there is an east-west divide when it comes to investing. While every sixth person in West Germany owns shares or funds, just under one in ten is in the east of the country. That is what the DAI figures for the past year show. One reason: the differences in economic power and income, the institute's economists speculate.

West Germans pay more attention to future technologies

“It is also striking that that in the west, direct investment in equities plays a greater role in relative terms than in the east, ”says Fey. “We suspect that, on the one hand, direct investment has a long tradition in the west,” says Fey. On the other hand, there are only a few listed companies in the east, and employee shares are relatively little used to enter the market.

The self-imposed principles also divide east and west. In the old federal states, almost twice as many investors pay attention to investing in companies with ethical and sustainable concepts, as the YouGov survey shows. One in five investors from western Germany makes this a criterion, in eastern Germany it is only one in ten. This also seems to have an impact on the selection of securities: According to the survey, investors in the West are investing more often in future technologies. These include the areas of e-mobility and hydrogen, but also big data.

All Germans are skeptical of shares

The data are based on an online survey, in which almost 2000 people took part. However, the differences between east and west are a low level gradient. Because in fact all German stocks are still extremely skeptical. As the DAI announced at the end of February, the proportion of shareholders in the Federal Republic 2019 even decreased. In total, there were 9.7 million shareholders in the past year. That is 15, 2 percent of citizens over 14 years – and 660. 000 less than in the previous year. 2017 and 2018 the number had increased steadily.

The majority of investors prefer to use funds rather than individual shares. And although savings plans for equity funds are now available from many online brokers from 25 euros per month, share ownership still clearly depends on income. With a net salary of less than 2000 only five percent of citizens invest in shares, with a monthly salary of almost 4000 almost one in three invests.

Men hold shares more often than women

A look at the sexes also shows that shares are still predominantly men. While 19 percent of men own shares, the proportion for women is only twelve percent. However, only the men were responsible for the decrease in the total number 2019. The rate for them was two percentage points higher a year earlier, for women the value remained constant.

Many German stocks turned their backs in the year in which both the Dax and the most of the other leading indices showed massive price gains. 2019 the Dax had increased by a good 25 percent, the MSCI World – an index that as an image of the world's leading economies and for many savings plans as a basic investment – had even increased by 31 percent.

That Nevertheless, many shareholders got out, according to the DAI, due to price losses of 2018, pessimistic economic outlook and the wrong signals from politics. The financial transaction tax under discussion threatens to deter potential shareholders and fund savers. However, long-term equity investments are currently considered a sensible option for retirement provision, especially in times of negative interest rates. And this is not only the view of the DAI, but also of the consumer protection centers.