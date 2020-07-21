Medical Tubing Market expected to reach USD 12.28 Billion | CAGR – 9.4%

Brandessence Market Research is working on a new report title “Medical Tubing Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2025. Increase in the geriatric population experiencing various treatments involving medical tubing, rise in awareness about advancements in medical facilities, increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the major key drivers for the growth of the global medical tubing market.

Medical Tubing Market is valued at USD 6.55Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 12.28 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

Medical tubing is a polymer-based tube produced by an extrusion process and is used in drug delivery systems, peristaltic pumps, feeding tubes and peristaltic pumps, etc. It is mainly used in the medical industry in various pharmaceutical or medical related applications as per requirements and standards.Also, medical tubing is used with anesthesiology and respiratory equipment, IVs and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment.Medical tubing is made out of several types of plastic such as polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) nylon and silicone. Among this, PVC is the most popular, accounting for approximately 30 percent of the market.Medical tubing has wide features like resistance to chemical, a good combination of flexibility, low-temperature toughness, oil & solvent, high-temperature capabilities, kink resistance, transparency, other benefits.

Medical tubing market report is segmented on the basis of material, structure, application and by regional & country level. Based on material, global medical tubing market is classified into PVC, polyolefin, TPE & TPU and silicone.Based upon structure, global medical tubing market is classified into single-lumen,multi-lumen, co-extruded, tapered or bump tubing, braided tubing, balloon tubing and heat shrink tubing. Based upon application, global medical tubing market is classified intobulk disposable tubing, catheters & cannulas, drug delivery systems and special applications (peristaltic pump, gas supply, smoke evacuation, and feeding tubes).

The regions covered in this medical tubing market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of medical tubing is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Medical Tubing Market Reports-

Medical tubing market report covers prominent playersare Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., Freudenberg Medical , The Lubrizol Corporation,Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Nordson Corporation, Raumedic AG, Teleflex Incorporated, The Dow Chemical Company, Tekni-Plex, W. L. Gore &Associates and Others.

Nordson Corporation Acquires Fluortek, Inc., Expands Medical Tubing Offerings for Complex Medical Devices

News:June 1, 2020, Nordson Corporation has announced an acquisition with Fluortek, Inc., an Easton, Pennsylvania based precision plastic extrusion manufacturer that provides custom dimensioned tubing to the medical device industry.Further, this acquisition builds on the company’s strategic objective to grow Nordson MEDICAL’s product offerings serving the medical device market.

Medical Tubing Market Segmentation –

By Material:

PVC

Polyolefin

TPE & TPU

Silicone

By Structure:

Single-lumen

Multi-lumen

Co-extruded

Tapered or Bump Tubing

Braided Tubing

Balloon Tubing

Heat Shrink Tubing

By Application:

Bulk Disposable Tubing

Catheters & Cannulas

Drug Delivery Systems

Special Applications(peristaltic pump, gas supply, smoke evacuation, and feeding tubes)

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

South America Brazil, Argentina Columbia

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



