Medical technology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2019 to 2027 and reach US$ 2324.34 million by 2027 with Major Key Players

An analytical market research report titled Medical technology market has been recently published by Absolute Markets Insights to its extensive database. The report further provides a comprehensive outline of developments in Medical technology sector. The production indexes of the Medical technology market are evaluated on the basis of different verticals of the market such as region, technologies, and applications. Primary and secondary research techniques are used for the compilation industries. The study reviews internal and external driving forces, fueling the growth of the Medical technology market in the forecast period. Additionally, it also presents insights into various restraints that help to understand the risks and challenges faced by businesses. Global opportunities are especially underlined on the basis of analysis of demanding structure and scope for the Medical technology sector.

Digital technology has been instrumental in transforming the global medical technology market. Digital transformation coupled with innovation and research are expected to drive the global medical technology market. The advent of AI enabled solutions in the medical field, the cost of products and services is likely to come down, fighting the onslaught of these products. GE Healthcare that partnered with NVIDIA in 2017 has essentially integrated artificial intelligence technology to its 500,000 imaging devices, including the Revolution Frontier computed tomography (CT) system and ultrasound imaging devices, like the Vivid™ E95 and LOGIQ™ E10. This AI technology accelerates reconstruction and visualization of blood flow and improves 2D and 4D imaging for certain imaging solutions.

A regional analysis of global Medical technology market split the market into several global regions such as North America, Latin America, ASIA-Pacific, Africa and Europe on the basis of productivity of the companies. Moreover, the report includes revenue generation of the Medical technology market in several global regions inclusive of different revenue generation patterns which have changed over the past few years. The performance and impact of application segments in each region is further exclusively studied in the report. The study also focuses on applicable data of products, several strategies, and market shares.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global medical technology market has seen a technology breakthrough with the introduction of products like smart inhalers, robotic surgeries, 3D printing in creating implants and the increased use of health wearables and precision medicine in 2019. In, July 2019, Huami Corporation launched a GTR smartwatch in its Amazfit series that monitors heart rate, analyses sleep and tracks exercising supporting 12 sports modes.

In terms of revenue, the Asia–Pacific medtech market was valued at US$ 91.16 billion in 2018. The region is also expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period followed by Latin America. The region has a huge scope with leading medtech companies bringing out innovative ways to cater to the healthcare needs of the people residing in the region. According to a survey recently undertaken, medtech companies are expected to grow at considerable pace, wherein, China, SEA, and India is expected to exhibit 15 percent,13 percent and 12 percent in less than a decade.

Key players operating in the medical technology market are Agfa-Gevaert Group, Ambu A/S, BD, bioMérieux SA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Corp, Dentsply Sirona, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Essilor, General Electric Company, IBM Watson Health, Illumina, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Microsoft, Myriad Genetics, Inc., PathAI, inc., QIAGEN, Sanofi, Sartorius AG, Smith & Nephew, Sonova, Stryker, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Touch Surgery, Verily Life Sciences LLC, Zimmer Biomet. Additive Orthopedics, a medical technology company, created a custom 3D printed bone replacement. Boston Scientific Corporation’s MedSurg, will be launching Exalt-D Single-Use Duodenoscope, which will be duly used in ERCP procedures.

Key Market Segments of Medical technology market are:

Medical technology Market By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Diagnostic Imaging

In-Vitro Diagnostics Class A Class B Class C Class D

Orthopedics

Wound Management

Dental

Drug Delivery

Cardiology

General and plastic Surgery

Ophthalmic

Others

Medical Technology Market By Product Categories

Active implantable technology Cardiac pacemakers Neurostimulators Others

Anesthetic respiratory technology Oxygen mask Gas delivery unit Others

Dental Technology Dentistry tools Alloys Others

Electromechanical medical technology X-ray machine Laser Others

Hospital Hardware

In vitro diagnostics technology Pregnancy Test Genetic Test Glucose Strip Others

Non-active implantable technology

Ophthalmic and optical technology Spectacles Contact lenses Intraocular lenses Others

Reusable instruments Surgical instruments Anesthesia apparatuses Blood transfusion devices Catheters Hypodermic needles Others Rigid endoscopes Blood pressure cuffs Stethoscopes Others

Single use technology

Technical aids for disabled Wheelchairs Walking frames

Hearing aids

Diagnostic and therapeutic radiation technology

Complementary therapy devices Acupuncture needles/devices Bio-Energy mapping systems/software Magnets Moxibustion devices Others

Biological-derived devices

Healthcare facility products and adaptations

Laboratory equipment

Others

Medical Technology Market By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Laboratory Institutes

Research Institutions

Healthcare Payers

Others

Medical technology Market By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Kuwait UAE Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



